Las Vegas, NV

UFC tonight: UFC Vegas 65, fight card, betting odds & watch times

By Jason Burgos
 16 hours ago

There is no event from the UFC tonight. After a trip to NYC for an action-packed UFC 281 card on Nov. 12, the promotion returns to the Apex for UFC Vegas 65 on Saturday night.

UFC Tonight: The ‘Black Beast’ is back!

Following the promotion’s latest card in NYC, the UFC returns to its headquarters in Las Vegas for a UFC Fight Night card led by a clash of ranked heavyweights.

On Saturday, Nov. 19, fan-favorite Derrick Lewis will return to action against fellow top-15 fighter Sergey Spivak. “The Black Beast” will be looking to end his first losing streak in three years and trying to get back into championship contention.

The card will also see the return of several Octagon veterans, including Ion Cutelaba, Kyler Phillips, and Jennifer Maia.

How to watch UFC Vegas 65 on Nov. 19

  • This UFC card takes place inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Prelims start at 1 PM ET followed by the main card at 4 PM ET
  • The card will air exclusively on the streaming service ESPN+
  • You can purchase tickets to the event HERE

Also Read:
UFC Vegas 65 fight card

Main Card

  • Derrick Lewis (+165) vs. Sergey Spivak (-195)
  • Ion Cutelaba (+150) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (-175)
  • Chase Sherman (+180) vs. Waldo Cortes Acosta (-210)
  • Muslim Salikhov (-110) vs. Andre Fialho (-110)
  • Jack Della Maddalena (-490) vs. Danny Roberts (+390)

Preliminary Card

  • Zhalgas Zhumagulov (+135) vs. Charles Johnson (-155)
  • Jennifer Maia (+160) vs. Maryna Moroz (-190)
  • Vince Morales (+140) vs. Miles Johns (-165)
  • Ricky Turcios (-155) vs. Kevin Natividad (+135)
  • Maria Oliveira (-115) vs. Vanessa Demopoulos (-105)
  • Fernie Garcia (+140) vs. Brady Hiestand (-165)
  • Natália Silva (-165) vs. Tereza Bledá (+140)

Next UFC fight card: UFC Fight Night Orlando

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fjm1o_0eTwe3ek00
Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Following a UFC Fight Night card in Las Vegas, the promotion goes back on the road for an event in Florida that features a fan-friendly main event clash at welterweight.

In the headliner of UFC Orlando on Dec. 3, two-time title challenger Stephen Thompson will take on popular money-weight fighter Kevin Holland in a five-round scrap. “Wonderboy” will be looking to avoid the first three-fight win streak of his impressive combat sports career.

The card also includes an interesting booking at heavyweight when brawler Tai Tuivasa takes on red-hot Russian crusher Sergei Pavlovich. Plus, the event also sees the return of Octagon veterans Derek Brunson, Clay Guida, and former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos.

How to watch UFC Fight Night Orland on Dec. 3

  • This UFC card takes place inside the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
  • Prelims start at 4 PM ET followed by the main card at 7 PM ET
  • The card will air exclusively on the streaming service ESPN+
UFC Orlando fight card

Main Card

  • Stephen Thompson (-110) vs. Kevin Holland (-110)
  • Tai Tuivasa (+140) vs. Sergei Pavlovich (-165)
  • Matheus Nicolau (-225) vs. Matt Schnell (+190)
  • Eryk Anders (+160) vs. Kyle Daukaus (-190)
  • Derek Brunson (+145) vs. Jack Hermansson (-170)
  • Rafael dos Anjos (-340) vs. Bryan Barberena (+280)

Preliminary Card

  • Marc Diakiese (-230) vs. Michael Johnson (+195)
  • Tracy Cortez (+110) vs. Amanda Ribas (-130)
  • Natan Levy (-180) vs. Genaro Valdéz (+155)
  • Clay Guida (+160) vs. Scott Holtzman (-190)
  • Angela Hill (+100) vs. Emily Ducote (-120)
  • Niko Price (+105) vs. Philip Rowe (-125)

Upcoming UFC fights on PPV: UFC 282

The next PPV card for the UFC will see a rematch of one of the best fights of 2022 in the headlining spot.

Inside the T-Mobile Arena on Dec. 10, UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka will look to defend his title for the first time in a redux of his June matchup with former division king Glover Teixeira. The Brazilian seemed to be headed to victory in their last bout before the native of the Czech Republic scored a shock submission win with 30 seconds left in the fight.

The evening’s co-main event will likely set up the next contender to the 205-pound title when former champion Jan Blachowicz battles surging Russian smash machine Magomed Ankalaev.

The card also features the return of notable Octagon veterans like Alexander Gustafsson, Robbie Lawler, Darren Till, and fast-rising star Paddy Pimblett .

How to watch UFC 282 on Dec. 10

  • This UFC PPV card takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
  • Prelims start at 6 PM ET, followed by the main card at 10 PM ET
  • The PPV main card will broadcast exclusively on ESPN+ for $74.99
UFC 282 fight card

Main Card

  • Jiří Procházka (-205) vs. Glover Teixeira (+175)
  • Jan Błachowicz (+200) vs. Magomed Ankalaev (-240)
  • Paddy Pimblett (-190) vs. Jared Gordon (+160)
  • Darren Till (+120) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (-140)
  • Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Robbie Lawler

Preliminary Card

  • Bryce Mitchell (+135) vs. Ilia Topuria (-155)
  • Alexander Gustafsson vs. Ovince St. Preux
  • Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula
  • Billy Quarantillo vs. Alexander Hernandez
  • Erik Silva vs. TJ Brown
  • Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus
  • Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley
  • Daniel da Silva vs. Vinicius Salvador
  • Ronnie Lawrence vs. Cameron Saaiman
  • Jay Perrin vs. Raul Rosas Jr.

