UFC tonight: UFC Vegas 61, betting odds & watch times
There is no event from the UFC tonight. Following an action-packed UFC Vegas 60 card last week, the MMA world leader’s schedule continues with a Fight Night card inside the UFC Apex headlined by a pair of strawweight contenders.
UFC Tonight: Top six strawweights go to war in Las Vegas
For a third straight Saturday, the UFC will base their operations out of Las Vegas with another Fight Night card inside the UFC Apex.
The event will be headlined by a major matchup in the strawweight division when top six talents MacKenzie Dern and Xiaonan Yan face off looking to inch closer to title contention against the winner of the championship bout between Carla Esparza and Zhang Weili.
The event also features a pair of interesting heavyweight clashes pitting ranked fighters Jairzinho Rozenstruik versus Chris Daukaus. As well as uber-veteran Aleksei Oleinik battling Ilir Latifi. Plus, the card will also see the return of Octagon veterans Brendan Allen, Randy Brown, and former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt.
How to watch UFC Vegas 61 on Oct. 1
- This UFC card takes place inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada
- Prelims start at 4 PM ET followed by the main card at 7 PM ET
- The card will air exclusively on the streaming service ESPN+
- You can purchase tickets to the event HERE
UFC Vegas 61 card
| Main Card
Mackenzie Dern (-210) vs. Xiaonan Yan (+180)
Aleksei Oleinik (+155) vs. Ilir Latifi (-180)
Randy Brown (-285) vs. Francisco Trinaldo (+240)
Brendan Allen (+105) vs. Krzysztof Jotko (-125)
Randy Costa (-295) vs. Guido Cannetti (+245)
Malcolm Gordon (+490) vs. Muhammad Mokaev (-660)
Preliminary Card
Raoni Barcelos (-210) vs. Trevin Jones (+180)
Julija Stoliarenko (-110) vs. Chelsea Chandler (-110)
John Castañeda (-205) vs. Daniel Santos (+175)
Joaquim Silva (-145) vs. Jesse Ronson (+125)
Mike Davis (-170) vs. Uros Medic (+145)
Maxim Grishin (-165) vs. Philipe Lins (+140)
Jessica Penne (+175) vs. Tabatha Ricci (-205)
Betting odds via Draft Kings
Next UFC card: UFC Vegas 62
The UFC will remain in Vegas for a fourth straight event when the promotion once again puts on a show from their headquarters, the UFC Apex, in Las Vegas on Oct. 15.
The card is headlined by Alexa Grasso versus Viviane Arujuo, which is a matchup between a pair of top-six women’s flyweights. The bout is extremely important for both as a win could place them right in the middle of the title fight conversation.
The event also sees a major matchup of male flyweights in the top ten when Brandon Royval battles Askar Askarov. Plus, the card will include the return of Octagon veterans Cub Swanson, Misha Cirkunov, and Raphael Assuncao.
How to watch UFC Vegas 62 on Oct. 15
- This UFC card takes place inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada
- Prelims start at 4 PM ET followed by the main card at 7 PM ET
- The card will air exclusively on the streaming service ESPN+
- You can purchase tickets to the event HERE
UFC Vegas 62 fight card
| Main Card
Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araujo
Jonathan Martinez vs. Cub Swanson
Askar Askarov vs. Brandon Royval
Misha Cirkunov vs. Alonzo Menifield
Piera Rodriguez vs. Sam Hughes
C.J. Vergara vs. Tatsuro Taira
Preliminary Card
Mana Martinez vs. Brandon Davis
Mike Jackson vs. Pete Rodriguez
Raphael Assunção vs. Victor Henry
Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Joanderson Brito
Nick Maximov vs. Jacob Malkoun
Duško Todorović vs. Jordan Wright
Betting odds via Draft Kings
Next UFC pay-per-view event: UFC 280
On Oct. 22, the UFC returns to Abu Dhabi for UFC 280, a card filled with several of the best fighters in the world and two title bouts leading the way.
In the night’s headliner, after being stripped of the lightweight title due to missing weight earlier this year, Charles Oliveira will look to regain his vacant title in a highly anticipated matchup with top contender Islam Makhachev. The card’s co-main event will then see bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling look to defend his title for a second straight time when he takes on the challenge of former two-time division king TJ Dillashaw.
UFC 280 will also see the return of elite and ranked fighters like former 135-pound champ Petr Yan, Sean O’Malley , Belal Muhammad, Beniel Dariush, Marina Rodriguez, and Sean Brady.
How to watch UFC 280 on Oct. 22
- This UFC PPV card takes place inside the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE
- Prelims start at 11 PM ET, followed by the main card at 2 PM ET
- The PPV main card will broadcast exclusively on ESPN+ for $74.99
- You can purchase tickets to the event HERE
UFC 280 fight card
| Main Card
Charles Oliveira (+135) vs. Islam Makhachev (-155)
Aljamain Sterling (-155) vs. T.J. Dillashaw (+135)
Belal Muhammad (+120) vs. Sean Brady (-140)
Petr Yan (-380) vs. Sean O’Malley (+310)
Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot
Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Lucas Almeida
Preliminary Card
Marina Rodriguez (-155) vs. Amanda Lemos (+135)
Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot
Makhmud Muradov vs. Caio Borralho
Muhammad Mokaev (-675) vs. Malcolm Gordon (+500)
Volkan Oezdemir vs. Nikita Krylov
Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev
Armen Petrosyan vs. AJ Dobson
Lina Länsberg vs. Karol Rosa
Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Parker Porter
Betting odds via Draft King s
