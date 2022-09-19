UFC tonight: UFC Vegas 61, betting odds & watch times

There is no event from the UFC tonight. Following an action-packed UFC Vegas 60 card last week, the MMA world leader’s schedule continues with a Fight Night card inside the UFC Apex headlined by a pair of strawweight contenders.

UFC Tonight: Top six strawweights go to war in Las Vegas

For a third straight Saturday, the UFC will base their operations out of Las Vegas with another Fight Night card inside the UFC Apex.

The event will be headlined by a major matchup in the strawweight division when top six talents MacKenzie Dern and Xiaonan Yan face off looking to inch closer to title contention against the winner of the championship bout between Carla Esparza and Zhang Weili.

The event also features a pair of interesting heavyweight clashes pitting ranked fighters Jairzinho Rozenstruik versus Chris Daukaus. As well as uber-veteran Aleksei Oleinik battling Ilir Latifi. Plus, the card will also see the return of Octagon veterans Brendan Allen, Randy Brown, and former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt.

How to watch UFC Vegas 61 on Oct. 1

This UFC card takes place inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada

Prelims start at 4 PM ET followed by the main card at 7 PM ET

The card will air exclusively on the streaming service ESPN+

You can purchase tickets to the event HERE

UFC Vegas 61 card

Main Card

Mackenzie Dern (-210) vs. Xiaonan Yan (+180)

Aleksei Oleinik (+155) vs. Ilir Latifi (-180)

Randy Brown (-285) vs. Francisco Trinaldo (+240)

Brendan Allen (+105) vs. Krzysztof Jotko (-125)

Randy Costa (-295) vs. Guido Cannetti (+245)

Malcolm Gordon (+490) vs. Muhammad Mokaev (-660)

Preliminary Card

Raoni Barcelos (-210) vs. Trevin Jones (+180)

Julija Stoliarenko (-110) vs. Chelsea Chandler (-110)

John Castañeda (-205) vs. Daniel Santos (+175)

Joaquim Silva (-145) vs. Jesse Ronson (+125)

Mike Davis (-170) vs. Uros Medic (+145)

Maxim Grishin (-165) vs. Philipe Lins (+140)

Jessica Penne (+175) vs. Tabatha Ricci (-205)

Betting odds via Draft Kings

Next UFC card: UFC Vegas 62

The UFC will remain in Vegas for a fourth straight event when the promotion once again puts on a show from their headquarters, the UFC Apex, in Las Vegas on Oct. 15.

The card is headlined by Alexa Grasso versus Viviane Arujuo, which is a matchup between a pair of top-six women’s flyweights. The bout is extremely important for both as a win could place them right in the middle of the title fight conversation.

The event also sees a major matchup of male flyweights in the top ten when Brandon Royval battles Askar Askarov. Plus, the card will include the return of Octagon veterans Cub Swanson, Misha Cirkunov, and Raphael Assuncao.

How to watch UFC Vegas 62 on Oct. 15

This UFC card takes place inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada

Prelims start at 4 PM ET followed by the main card at 7 PM ET

The card will air exclusively on the streaming service ESPN+

You can purchase tickets to the event HERE

UFC Vegas 62 fight card

Main Card

Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araujo

Jonathan Martinez vs. Cub Swanson

Askar Askarov vs. Brandon Royval

Misha Cirkunov vs. Alonzo Menifield

Piera Rodriguez vs. Sam Hughes

C.J. Vergara vs. Tatsuro Taira

Preliminary Card

Mana Martinez vs. Brandon Davis

Mike Jackson vs. Pete Rodriguez

Raphael Assunção vs. Victor Henry

Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Joanderson Brito

Nick Maximov vs. Jacob Malkoun

Duško Todorović vs. Jordan Wright

Betting odds via Draft Kings

Next UFC pay-per-view event: UFC 280

On Oct. 22, the UFC returns to Abu Dhabi for UFC 280, a card filled with several of the best fighters in the world and two title bouts leading the way.

In the night’s headliner, after being stripped of the lightweight title due to missing weight earlier this year, Charles Oliveira will look to regain his vacant title in a highly anticipated matchup with top contender Islam Makhachev. The card’s co-main event will then see bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling look to defend his title for a second straight time when he takes on the challenge of former two-time division king TJ Dillashaw.

UFC 280 will also see the return of elite and ranked fighters like former 135-pound champ Petr Yan, Sean O’Malley , Belal Muhammad, Beniel Dariush, Marina Rodriguez, and Sean Brady.

How to watch UFC 280 on Oct. 22

This UFC PPV card takes place inside the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE

Prelims start at 11 PM ET, followed by the main card at 2 PM ET

The PPV main card will broadcast exclusively on ESPN+ for $74.99

You can purchase tickets to the event HERE

UFC 280 fight card

Main Card

Charles Oliveira (+135) vs. Islam Makhachev (-155)

Aljamain Sterling (-155) vs. T.J. Dillashaw (+135)

Belal Muhammad (+120) vs. Sean Brady (-140)

Petr Yan (-380) vs. Sean O’Malley (+310)

Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Lucas Almeida

Preliminary Card

Marina Rodriguez (-155) vs. Amanda Lemos (+135)

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot

Makhmud Muradov vs. Caio Borralho

Muhammad Mokaev (-675) vs. Malcolm Gordon (+500)

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Nikita Krylov

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

Armen Petrosyan vs. AJ Dobson

Lina Länsberg vs. Karol Rosa

Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Parker Porter

Betting odds via Draft King s

