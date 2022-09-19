ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

UFC tonight: UFC Vegas 61, betting odds & watch times

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NNnsC_0eTwe3ek00

There is no event from the UFC tonight. Following an action-packed UFC Vegas 60 card last week, the MMA world leader’s schedule continues with a Fight Night card inside the UFC Apex headlined by a pair of strawweight contenders.

UFC Tonight: Top six strawweights go to war in Las Vegas

For a third straight Saturday, the UFC will base their operations out of Las Vegas with another Fight Night card inside the UFC Apex.

The event will be headlined by a major matchup in the strawweight division when top six talents MacKenzie Dern and Xiaonan Yan face off looking to inch closer to title contention against the winner of the championship bout between Carla Esparza and Zhang Weili.

Related: Get Paramount Plus today and watch live sports for an unbeatable price!

The event also features a pair of interesting heavyweight clashes pitting ranked fighters Jairzinho Rozenstruik versus Chris Daukaus. As well as uber-veteran Aleksei Oleinik battling Ilir Latifi. Plus, the card will also see the return of Octagon veterans Brendan Allen, Randy Brown, and former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt.

How to watch UFC Vegas 61 on Oct. 1

  • This UFC card takes place inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Prelims start at 4 PM ET followed by the main card at 7 PM ET
  • The card will air exclusively on the streaming service ESPN+
  • You can purchase tickets to the event HERE
Also Read:
Jake Paul next fight: ‘Problem Child’ is back on Oct. 29

UFC Vegas 61 card

Main Card
Mackenzie Dern (-210) vs. Xiaonan Yan (+180)
Aleksei Oleinik (+155) vs. Ilir Latifi (-180)
Randy Brown (-285) vs. Francisco Trinaldo (+240)
Brendan Allen (+105) vs. Krzysztof Jotko (-125)
Randy Costa (-295) vs. Guido Cannetti (+245)
Malcolm Gordon (+490) vs. Muhammad Mokaev (-660)
Preliminary Card
Raoni Barcelos (-210) vs. Trevin Jones (+180)
Julija Stoliarenko (-110) vs. Chelsea Chandler (-110)
John Castañeda (-205) vs. Daniel Santos (+175)
Joaquim Silva (-145) vs. Jesse Ronson (+125)
Mike Davis (-170) vs. Uros Medic (+145)
Maxim Grishin (-165) vs. Philipe Lins (+140)
Jessica Penne (+175) vs. Tabatha Ricci (-205)
Betting odds via Draft Kings

Related: UFC predictions – We pick winners for several of the biggest bouts on the next UFC card

Next UFC card: UFC Vegas 62

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QJkC7_0eTwe3ek00
Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The UFC will remain in Vegas for a fourth straight event when the promotion once again puts on a show from their headquarters, the UFC Apex, in Las Vegas on Oct. 15.

The card is headlined by Alexa Grasso versus Viviane Arujuo, which is a matchup between a pair of top-six women’s flyweights. The bout is extremely important for both as a win could place them right in the middle of the title fight conversation.

The event also sees a major matchup of male flyweights in the top ten when Brandon Royval battles Askar Askarov. Plus, the card will include the return of Octagon veterans Cub Swanson, Misha Cirkunov, and Raphael Assuncao.

How to watch UFC Vegas 62 on Oct. 15

  • This UFC card takes place inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Prelims start at 4 PM ET followed by the main card at 7 PM ET
  • The card will air exclusively on the streaming service ESPN+
  • You can purchase tickets to the event HERE
Also Read:
Sean O’Malley next fight: The “Sugar” show on Oct. 22

UFC Vegas 62 fight card

Main Card
Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araujo
Jonathan Martinez vs. Cub Swanson
Askar Askarov vs. Brandon Royval
Misha Cirkunov vs. Alonzo Menifield
Piera Rodriguez vs. Sam Hughes
C.J. Vergara vs. Tatsuro Taira
Preliminary Card
Mana Martinez vs. Brandon Davis
Mike Jackson vs. Pete Rodriguez
Raphael Assunção vs. Victor Henry
Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Joanderson Brito
Nick Maximov vs. Jacob Malkoun
Duško Todorović vs. Jordan Wright
Betting odds via Draft Kings

Next UFC pay-per-view event: UFC 280

On Oct. 22, the UFC returns to Abu Dhabi for UFC 280, a card filled with several of the best fighters in the world and two title bouts leading the way.

In the night’s headliner, after being stripped of the lightweight title due to missing weight earlier this year, Charles Oliveira will look to regain his vacant title in a highly anticipated matchup with top contender Islam Makhachev. The card’s co-main event will then see bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling look to defend his title for a second straight time when he takes on the challenge of former two-time division king TJ Dillashaw.

UFC 280 will also see the return of elite and ranked fighters like former 135-pound champ Petr Yan, Sean O’Malley , Belal Muhammad, Beniel Dariush, Marina Rodriguez, and Sean Brady.

How to watch UFC 280 on Oct. 22

  • This UFC PPV card takes place inside the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE
  • Prelims start at 11 PM ET, followed by the main card at 2 PM ET
  • The PPV main card will broadcast exclusively on ESPN+ for $74.99
  • You can purchase tickets to the event HERE
Also Read:
Nate Diaz next fight: 3 opponent options for combat sports’ biggest free agent

UFC 280 fight card

Main Card
Charles Oliveira (+135) vs. Islam Makhachev (-155)
Aljamain Sterling (-155) vs. T.J. Dillashaw (+135)
Belal Muhammad (+120) vs. Sean Brady (-140)
Petr Yan (-380) vs. Sean O’Malley (+310)
Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot
Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Lucas Almeida
Preliminary Card
Marina Rodriguez (-155) vs. Amanda Lemos (+135)
Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot
Makhmud Muradov vs. Caio Borralho
Muhammad Mokaev (-675) vs. Malcolm Gordon (+500)
Volkan Oezdemir vs. Nikita Krylov
Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev
Armen Petrosyan vs. AJ Dobson
Lina Länsberg vs. Karol Rosa
Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Parker Porter
Betting odds via Draft King s

More must-reads:

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Should UFC part ways with Aspen Ladd after third weight miss?

Aspen Ladd’s disastrous issues at the scale continued at UFC Fight Night 210 when she missed weight for the third time in her promotional tenure. Ladd (9-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC) has a well-documented history of poor weight cuts. In September 2018, she missed weight and had a fight with Leslie Smith canceled after Smith declined to fight an overweight opponent. She had a frightening scene of trembling on the scale ahead of a July 2019 bout with Germaine de Randamie, which she ultimately hit the mark for, but suffered a quick TKO loss.
UFC
hypebeast.com

UFC Legend José Aldo Is Officially Retiring

UFC legend and all-time MMA great and former WEC featherweight champion José Aldo has officially retired from the sport at age 36. The announcement was made by UFC on their Twitter account, congratulating the fighter on a “legendary run.”. After 18 years, Aldo has formally requested a release...
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
bjpenndotcom

Scott Coker confirms Bellator is “in dialogue” with Nate Diaz on a potential deal

Scott Coker is hoping to bring Nate Diaz to Bellator. Coker used to promote Nick and Nate Diaz in Strikeforce and the two have a good relationship. With Coker now serving as Bellator’s president, he confirmed to the media in Ireland that the promotion is talking with Diaz and his team about a deal. The hope is to have a deal in place that allows Diaz to take boxing fights but his MMA fights would be in Bellator.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Misha Cirkunov
Person
Tony Ferguson
Person
Volkan Oezdemir
Person
Petr Yan
Person
Beneil Dariush
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Philipe Lins
Person
Ilir Latifi
Person
Carla Esparza
Person
Nate Diaz
Person
Krzysztof Jotko
Person
Islam Makhachev
Person
Alexa Grasso
Boxing Scene

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva - Official PPV Undercard Information

Prospect Ashton “H20” Sylve and two of its newcomers, Chris Avila and Mikhail “Doctor Mike” Varshavski highlight the SHOWTIME PPV undercard on Saturday, October 29 (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT) headlined by Jake “The Problem Child” Paul vs. UFC legend Anderson “The Spider” Silva at formerly Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz., just outside Phoenix. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.
GLENDALE, AZ
bjpenndotcom

UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev in Abu Dhabi loses three fighters

UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi is coming up fast on October 22nd, but when the lights come on at Etihad Arena there’ll be three fewer fighters on the card. The event features two title fights: Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira for the vacant UFC lightweight title, and Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw for the UFC bantamweight title. Important divisional contender fights make up the remainder of the pay-per-view portion of the card: Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley, Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot, and Manon Fiorot vs. Katlyn Chookagian.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Paris#Ufc Middleweight Champion#Combat#Ufc Vegas#Mma#Octagon#The Ufc Apex#Nevada Prelims#Espn
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

76K+
Followers
58K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy