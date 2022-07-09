UFC tonight: UFC Vegas 58 card, betting odds & watch times

There is an event from the UFC tonight. Following their first of two pay-per-views in July, the promotion returns to the Apex for UFC Vegas 58 on Saturday, July 9.

UFC Tonight: Top 10 lightweights battle in Las Vegas

Following the events of UFC 276 in the T-Mobile Arena, the promotion will return to a more intimate Nevada setting in the UFC Apex for their next event, UFC Vegas 58.

The card is headlined by a fascinating matchup in the lightweight division when top-10 fighters Rafael Fiziev and former champion Rafael dos Anjos battle for even greater relevancy in the rankings .

Related: Get Paramount Plus today and watch live sports for an unbeatable price!

UFC Vegas 58 also features the return of Octagon veterans Cynthia Calvillo, Michael Johnson, Nina Nunes, Sijara Eubanks, and Karl Roberson.

How to watch UFC Vegas 58 on July 9

This UFC fight card takes place inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Prelims start at 6 PM ET, followed by the main card at 9 PM ET

The event will air exclusively on the streaming service ESPN+

You can purchase VIP tickets to the event here

UFC Vegas 58 fight card

Main Card

Rafael dos Anjos (+180) vs. Rafael Fiziev (-210)

Caio Borralho (-225) vs. Armen Petrosyan (+185)

Said Nurmagomedov (-380) vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade (+310)

Jared Vanderaa (-195) vs. Chase Sherman (+165)

Michael Johnson (+195) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (-230)

Preliminary Card

Cynthia Calvillo (-140) vs. Nina Nunes (+120)

Aiemann Zahabi (+165) vs. Ricky Turcios (-195)

Antonina Shevchenko (-170) vs. Cortney Casey (+145)

Cody Brundage (+120) vs. Tresean Gore (-140)

David Onama (-800) vs Garrett Armfield (+575)

Kennedy Nzechukwu (-145) vs. Karl Roberson (+125)

Ronnie Lawrence (-120) vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov (+100)

Betting odds via Draft Kings

Next UFC card: UFC on ABC 3

Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

After an event back at the UFC Apex, the promotion takes its show back on the road for UFC on ABC 3 and its first trip to New York in 2022.

The rare afternoon card is headlined by a battle of top-five featherweights when grappling ace Brian Ortega takes on dangerous striker Yair Rodriguez.

The event from inside the UBS Arena in Long Island will also see the return of popular action fighters like Shane Burgos, Billy Quarantillo, and Punahele Soriano. Plus, women’s MMA stars Michelle Waterson and Miesha Tate will also be back in action.

How to watch UFC on ABC 3 on July 16

This UFC fight card takes place inside the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York

The event starts at 11 AM ET, followed by the main card at 2 PM ET

The prelims will air on ESPN, with the main card exclusively on ABC

UFC on ABC 3 fight card

Main Card

Brian Ortega (-150) vs. Yair Rodriguez (+130)

Michelle Waterson (+340) vs. Amanda Lemos (-425)

Jingliang Li (+145) vs. Muslim Salikhov (-170)

Shane Burgos (-195) vs. Charles Jourdain (+165)

Lauren Murphy (+150) vs. Miesha Tate (-175)

Ricky Simón (+150) vs. Jack Shore (-175)

Preliminary Card

Matt Schnell (+220) vs. Sumudaerji (-260)

Billy Quarantillo (-245) vs. Bill Algeo (+205)

Dustin Jacoby (-165) vs. Da Un Jung (+140)

Punahele Soriano (-250) vs. Dalcha Lungiambula (+210)

Herbert Burns (+220) vs. Khusein Askhabov (-260)

Dwight Grant (-170) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (+145)

Philip Rowe (+135) vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov (-155)

Jessica Penne (+115) vs. Emily Ducote (-135)

Betting odds via Draft Kings

Next UFC pay-per-view event: UFC 276

The UFC returns to Texas on July 30 with a championship doubleheader featuring the men’s flyweight and women’s bantamweight divisions.

In the co-main event, one-time flyweight king Brandon Moreno battles top contender Kai Kara-France for an interim title belt, and an opportunity to face lineal champ, Deiveson Figueiredo, later in the year. In the headliner, bitter rivals, and The Ultimate Fighter coaches, Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes face off in a rematch of their December title fight. A bout won by Pena in what is viewed as one of the biggest upsets in UFC history.

The card also includes the return of Magomed Ankalaev, Anthony Smith, and fan-favorite Derrick Lewis.

How to watch UFC 277 on July 30

This UFC PPV card takes place inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Prelims start at 6 PM ET, followed by the main card at 10 PM ET

The PPV main card will air exclusively on ESPN+ for $74.99

UFC 277 fight card

Main Card

Julianna Peña (+240) vs. Amanda Nunes (-285)

Brandon Moreno (-215) vs. Kai Kara-France (+185)

Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Anthony Smith

Ji Yeon Kim vs. Mariya Agapova

Preliminary Card

Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Michael Morales

Drakkar Klose vs. Diego Ferreira

Justin Tafa vs. Don’Tale Mayes

Drew Dober vs. Rafael Alves

Nick Negumereanu vs. Ihor Potieria

Orion Cosce vs. Blood Diamond

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Ľudovít Klein

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Alex Perez

More must-reads: