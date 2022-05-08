ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

UFC tonight: UFC Vegas 54 fight card, betting odds & watch times

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eCgPo_0eTwe3ek00

There is no UFC tonight. The MMA world leader returns to action on May 14 for their next event UFC Vegas 54.

UFC Tonight: Top-5 light heavyweights clash in Vegas

On the heels of the promotion’s highly anticipated UFC 274 PPV event, the organization returns to the APEX in Las Vegas for UFC Vegas 54.

The event is headlined by a battle of top-five light heavyweights when former champion Jan Blachowicz returns to the Octagon for the first time since losing the title to face Austria’s Aleksandar Rakic. The winner of this bout could possibly be in line to face the winner of the Glover Teixeira versus Jiri Prochazka title fight later in the month.

Related: Get a FREE Sling TV trial And Watch The UFC Today!

The card also features the return of Octagon stalwarts Katlyn Chookagian, Amanda Ribas, Michael Johnson, Angela Hill, Davey Grant, and Andrea Lee.

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Vegas 54 on May 14

  • This UFC fight card takes place inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Prelims start at 7:30 PM ET, followed by the main card at 10 PM ET
  • The event will air on the streaming service ESPN+
  • You can purchase UFC VIP tickets exclusively from the promotion HERE

UFC Vegas 54 fight card

Main Card
Jan Błachowicz (+140) vs. Aleksandar Rakić (-160)
Katlyn Chookagian (-150) vs. Amanda Ribas (+130)
Ryan Spann vs. Ion Cutelaba
Michael Johnson vs. Alan Patrick
Viviane Araujo (+100) vs. Andrea Lee (-120)
Preliminary Card
Frank Camacho (+130) vs. Manuel Torres (-150)
Virna Jandiroba (-155) vs. Angela Hill (+135)
Nick Maximov (-320) vs. Andre Petroski (+250)
Louis Smolka (+220) vs. Davey Grant (-275)
Jake Hadley (-210) vs. Allan Nascimento (+175)
Carlos Candelario (+195) vs. Tatsuro Taira (-240)
Betting odds via Draft Kings
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c9X3x_0eTwe3ek00 Also Read:
Sean O’Malley next fight: Who will face ‘Sugar’ on July 2?

Next UFC Fight Night: UFC Vegas 55

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eKoY7_0eTwe3ek00
Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

On May 21, the UFC goes back-to-back with consecutive events inside their headquarters, the UFC APEX. The previous event saw a clash in the men’s light heavyweight division. The follow-up card in UFC Vegas 55 sees a battle of women’s bantamweight contenders.

Related: UFC predictions for the promotion’s upcoming card on Saturday night

For the first time since October 2020, former division queen Holly Holm returns to action and takes on the challenge of talented contender Ketlen Vieira. The winner of this bout very well could be in line for a 135-pound title opportunity later this year.

The card also features a fun clash between Santiago Ponzinibbio and Michel Pereira and the return of Eryk Anders and Chase Hooper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12GDU6_0eTwe3ek00
Also Read:
‘>EXCLUSIVE: Anderson Silva says UFC ‘uses you, kicks you out, and when you’re out they try to destroy your career’

How to watch UFC Vegas 55 on May 21

  • This UFC fight card takes place inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Prelims start at 4 PM ET, followed by the main card at 7 PM ET
  • The event will air exclusively on the streaming service ESPN+
  • You can purchase UFC VIP tickets exclusively from the promotion HERE

UFC Vegas 55 fight card

Main Card
Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira
Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Michel Pereira
Eryk Anders vs. Jun Yong Park
Chase Hooper vs. Felipe Colares
Preliminary Card
Polyana Viana vs. Tabatha Ricci
Omar Morales vs. Uros Medic
Joseph Holmes vs. Alen Amedovski
Chidi Njokuani vs. Duško Todorović
Jonathan Martinez vs. Vince Morales
Parker Porter vs. Jailton Almeida
Betting odds via Draft Kings
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SO1Bi_0eTwe3ek00 Also Read:
Khamzat Chimaev next fight: 3 ideal options for ‘Borz’s’ return to the Octagon

Next UFC pay-per-view event: UFC 275

UFC 275 on June 11 will be headlined by a pair of championship matchups inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In the co-main event, flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko will defend her title for the eighth time when she takes on the challenge of red hot Brazilian Taila Santos. Then in the headliner, the ageless Glover Teixeira will put his recently won light heavyweight title on the line for the first time when he faces former RIZIN champion, Jiri Prochazka.

The card also features a strawweight featured battled between former champions Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

How to watch UFC 275 on June 11

  • This UFC fight card takes place inside the Indoor Stadium in Singapore
  • The event starts at 6 PM ET, followed by the main card at 10 PM ET
  • The core prelims will be simulcast on ESPN and ESPN+, with the main card exclusively on ESPN+
  • Tickets to this event are not yet available
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aliRe_0eTwe3ek00 Also Read:
Conor McGregor next fight: Who will win the ‘Notorious’ lottery?

UFC 275 fight card

Main Card
Glover Teixeira (+180) vs. Jiří Procházka (-220)
Valentina Shevchenko (-800) vs. Taila Santos (+550)
Weili Zhang (-190) vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk (+160)
Preliminary Card
Silvana Gomez Juárez vs. Na Liang
Brendan Allen vs. Jacob Malkoun
Kyung Ho Kang vs. Saimon Oliveira
Joselyne Edwards vs. Ramona Pascual
Orion Cosce vs. Blood Diamond
Betting odds via Draft Kings

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Gaethje
Person
Davey Grant
Person
Holly Holm
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Jan Błachowicz
Person
Glover Teixeira
Person
Amanda Ribas
Person
Eryk Anders
Person
Santiago Ponzinibbio
Person
Joanna Jędrzejczyk
Person
Jon Jones
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

55K+
Followers
45K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy