UFC tonight: UFC Vegas 54 fight card, betting odds & watch times

There is no UFC tonight. The MMA world leader returns to action on May 14 for their next event UFC Vegas 54.

UFC Tonight: Top-5 light heavyweights clash in Vegas

On the heels of the promotion’s highly anticipated UFC 274 PPV event, the organization returns to the APEX in Las Vegas for UFC Vegas 54.

The event is headlined by a battle of top-five light heavyweights when former champion Jan Blachowicz returns to the Octagon for the first time since losing the title to face Austria’s Aleksandar Rakic. The winner of this bout could possibly be in line to face the winner of the Glover Teixeira versus Jiri Prochazka title fight later in the month.

The card also features the return of Octagon stalwarts Katlyn Chookagian, Amanda Ribas, Michael Johnson, Angela Hill, Davey Grant, and Andrea Lee.

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Vegas 54 on May 14

This UFC fight card takes place inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada

Prelims start at 7:30 PM ET, followed by the main card at 10 PM ET

The event will air on the streaming service ESPN+

You can purchase UFC VIP tickets exclusively from the promotion HERE

UFC Vegas 54 fight card

Main Card

Jan Błachowicz (+140) vs. Aleksandar Rakić (-160)

Katlyn Chookagian (-150) vs. Amanda Ribas (+130)

Ryan Spann vs. Ion Cutelaba

Michael Johnson vs. Alan Patrick

Viviane Araujo (+100) vs. Andrea Lee (-120)

Preliminary Card

Frank Camacho (+130) vs. Manuel Torres (-150)

Virna Jandiroba (-155) vs. Angela Hill (+135)

Nick Maximov (-320) vs. Andre Petroski (+250)

Louis Smolka (+220) vs. Davey Grant (-275)

Jake Hadley (-210) vs. Allan Nascimento (+175)

Carlos Candelario (+195) vs. Tatsuro Taira (-240)

Betting odds via Draft Kings

Next UFC Fight Night: UFC Vegas 55

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

On May 21, the UFC goes back-to-back with consecutive events inside their headquarters, the UFC APEX. The previous event saw a clash in the men’s light heavyweight division. The follow-up card in UFC Vegas 55 sees a battle of women’s bantamweight contenders.

For the first time since October 2020, former division queen Holly Holm returns to action and takes on the challenge of talented contender Ketlen Vieira. The winner of this bout very well could be in line for a 135-pound title opportunity later this year.

The card also features a fun clash between Santiago Ponzinibbio and Michel Pereira and the return of Eryk Anders and Chase Hooper.

How to watch UFC Vegas 55 on May 21

This UFC fight card takes place inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada

Prelims start at 4 PM ET, followed by the main card at 7 PM ET

The event will air exclusively on the streaming service ESPN+

You can purchase UFC VIP tickets exclusively from the promotion HERE

UFC Vegas 55 fight card

Main Card

Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Michel Pereira

Eryk Anders vs. Jun Yong Park

Chase Hooper vs. Felipe Colares

Preliminary Card

Polyana Viana vs. Tabatha Ricci

Omar Morales vs. Uros Medic

Joseph Holmes vs. Alen Amedovski

Chidi Njokuani vs. Duško Todorović

Jonathan Martinez vs. Vince Morales

Parker Porter vs. Jailton Almeida

Betting odds via Draft Kings

Next UFC pay-per-view event: UFC 275

UFC 275 on June 11 will be headlined by a pair of championship matchups inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In the co-main event, flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko will defend her title for the eighth time when she takes on the challenge of red hot Brazilian Taila Santos. Then in the headliner, the ageless Glover Teixeira will put his recently won light heavyweight title on the line for the first time when he faces former RIZIN champion, Jiri Prochazka.

The card also features a strawweight featured battled between former champions Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

How to watch UFC 275 on June 11

This UFC fight card takes place inside the Indoor Stadium in Singapore

The event starts at 6 PM ET, followed by the main card at 10 PM ET

The core prelims will be simulcast on ESPN and ESPN+, with the main card exclusively on ESPN+

Tickets to this event are not yet available

UFC 275 fight card

Main Card

Glover Teixeira (+180) vs. Jiří Procházka (-220)

Valentina Shevchenko (-800) vs. Taila Santos (+550)

Weili Zhang (-190) vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk (+160)

Preliminary Card

Silvana Gomez Juárez vs. Na Liang

Brendan Allen vs. Jacob Malkoun

Kyung Ho Kang vs. Saimon Oliveira

Joselyne Edwards vs. Ramona Pascual

Orion Cosce vs. Blood Diamond

Betting odds via Draft Kings

