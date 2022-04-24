UFC tonight: UFC Vegas 53 fight card, betting odds & watch times
There is no UFC tonight. The MMA world leader returns to action on April 30 with UFC Vegas 53 from inside the UFC APEX.
UFC Vegas 53 is headlined by a fan-friendly affair as talented and ranked bantamweight strikers Rob Font and Marlon Vera battle to improve their spots in the top-15. This is a booking built to bring about blood and violence.
The event also included the return of Octagon stalwarts Andre Arlovski, Gerald Meerschaert, Jared Gordon, Darren Elkins, and Andre Fili.
How to watch UFC Fight Night: Vegas 53 on April 30
- This UFC fight card takes place inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada
- Prelims start at 4 PM ET, followed by the main card at 7 PM ET
- The event will air on both ESPN 2 and streaming service ESPN+
- You can purchase UFC VIP tickets exclusively from the promotion HERE
UFC Vegas 53 fight card
| Main Card
Rob Font (-150) vs. Marlon Vera (+130)
Gerald Meerschaert (+145) vs. Krzysztof Jotko (-165)
Jared Gordon (+125) vs. Grant Dawson (-145)
Gina Mazany (-155) vs. Shanna Young (+135)
Daniel da Silva (-110) vs. Francisco Figueiredo (-110)
Jake Collier vs. Andrei Arlovski
Preliminary Card
Mike Breeden (+175) vs. Natan Levy (-210)
Yohan Lainesse (-100) vs. Gabe Green (-120)
Tatsuro Taira (-260) vs. Carlos Candelario (+210)
Darren Elkins (-140) vs. Tristan Connelly (+120)
Andre Fili (-280) vs. Joanderson Brito (+225)
Jessica Penne vs. Luana Pinheiro
Betting odds via Draft Kings
Next UFC fight card: UFC 274
The UFC’s next event takes place on May 6 and includes two very interesting championship matchups.
First, in the co-main event reigning strawweight champion Rose Namajunas defends her title against inaugural division queen Carla Esparza. The bout is a rematch of the pairs Ultimate Fighter Season 20 finale fight won by Esparza eight years ago.
In the night’s headliner, lightweight king Charles Oliveira defends his title for a second time against former interim champion Justin Gaethje, in a highly anticipated clash of two of the best 155-pound fighters of the last five years. The card also features the return of Octagon greats Donald Cerrone, Tony Ferguson, and Mauricio “Shogun” Rua.Also Read:
How to watch UFC 274 on May 7
- This UFC fight card takes place inside the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- Prelims start at 6 PM ET, followed by the main card at 10 PM ET
- The prelims will air on ESPN and ESPN+, while the PPV will be exclusively on ESPN+
- You can purchase tickets for the event HERE
UFC 274 fight card
| Main Card
Charles Oliveira (-160) vs. Justin Gaethje (+140)
Rose Namajunas (-180) vs. Carla Esparza (+155)
Michael Chandler (-400) vs. Tony Ferguson (+300)
Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon
Ovince St. Preux vs. Maurício Rua
Macy Chiasson vs. Norma Dumont
Preliminary Card
Lupita Godinez vs. Ariane Carnelossi
Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima
Kleydson Rodrigues vs. C.J. Vergara
Journey Newson vs. Fernie Garcia
Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell
Michael Johnson vs. Alan Patrick
Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts
Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams
Tracy Cortez vs. Melissa Gatto
Betting odds via Draft Kings
Next UFC pay-per-view event: UFC 275
UFC 275 on June 11 will be headlined by a pair of championship matchups inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
In the co-main event, flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko will defend her title for the eighth time when she takes on the challenge of red hot Brazilian Taila Santos. Then in the headliner, the ageless Glover Teixeira will put his recently won light heavyweight title on the line for the first time when he faces former RIZIN champion, Jiri Prochazka.
The card also features a strawweight featured battled between former champions Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk.Also Read:
How to watch UFC 275 on June 11
- This UFC fight card takes place inside the Indoor Stadium in Singapore
- The event starts at 6 PM ET, followed by the main card at 10 PM ET
- The core prelims will be simulcast on ESPN and ESPN+, with the main card exclusively on ESPN+
- Tickets to this event are not yet available
| Main Card
Glover Teixeira vs. Jiří Procházka
Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos
Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk
Preliminary Card
Silvana Gomez Juárez vs. Na Liang
Brendan Allen vs. Jacob Malkoun
Kyung Ho Kang vs. Saimon Oliveira
Joselyne Edwards vs. Ramona Pascual
Orion Cosce vs. Blood Diamond
Betting odds via Draft Kings
