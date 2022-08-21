UFC tonight: UFC Paris, betting odds & watch times

There is no event from the UFC tonight. Following an action-packed UFC 278 card on Saturday, the MMA world leader makes their first foray into France for UFC Paris on Sept. 3.

UFC Tonight: Heavyweight stars scrap for UFC’s debut in France

On Sept. 3, the UFC makes its debut in France with a card headlined by arguably the nation’s greatest MMA export, Ciryl Gane.

In the main event of UFC Paris, two fighters in the top five of the Sportsnaut UFC heavyweight rankings in Gane and Tai Tuivasa will battle with hopes of scoring a championship opportunity in their next fights. The matchup is a wild clash of styles between two successful strikers who do things in very different ways.

Related: Get Paramount Plus today and watch live sports for an unbeatable price!

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The card from inside the Accor Arena also features former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and a barrage of Octagon veterans like Marvin Vettori, Joaquin Buckley, Nasrat Haqparast, and John Makdessi.

How to watch UFC Paris on Sept. 3

This UFC card takes place inside the Accor Arena in Paris, France

Prelims start at 12 PM ET followed by the main card at 3 PM ET

The card will air exclusively on the streaming service ESPN+

You can purchase tickets to the event HERE

UFC Paris fight card

Main Card

Ciryl Gane (-490) vs. Tai Tuivasa (+390)

Robert Whittaker (-225) vs. Marvin Vettori (+190)

Nassourdine Imavov (-240) vs. Joaquin Buckley (+200)

Alessio Di Chirico (-115) vs. Roman Kopylov (-105)

Nasrat Haqparast (-195) vs. John Makdessi (+165)

Preliminary Card

Taylor Lapilus (-325) vs. Khalid Taha (+270)

Dustin Stoltzfus (+215) vs. Abusupiyan Magomedov (-255)

Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Christos Giagos

Zarah Fairn vs. Ailin Perez

Ricardo Ramos vs. Danny Henry

Charles Jourdain vs. Nathaniel Wood

Betting odds via Draft Kings

Related: UFC predictions – We pick winners for several of the biggest bouts on the next UFC card

Next UFC card: UFC 279

Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

The organization’s lone pay-per-view event for September sees the return of one of the UFC’s most popular fighters when Nate Diaz makes what could be his final appearance in the Octagon to battle rising welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev .

The card from inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas also features the return of several talented UFC veterans like Irene Aldana, Johnny Walker, Norma Dumont, and Hakeem Dawodu.

How to watch UFC 279 on Sept. 10

This UFC fight card takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Prelims start at 6 PM ET, followed by the main card at 10 PM ET

The main card pay-per-view will air exclusively on ESPN+ for $74.99

You can purchase tickets to the events HERE

UFC 279 fight card

Main Card

Khamzat Chimaev (-1250) vs. Nate Diaz (+800)

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida

Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson

Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba

Norma Dumont vs. Danyelle Wolf

Preliminary Card

Jamie Pickett vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Chad Anheliger vs. Heili Alateng

Elise Reed vs. Melissa Martinez

Jake Collier vs. Chris Barnett

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa

Betting odds via Draft Kings

Next UFC pay-per-view event: UFC 280

On Oct. 22, the UFC returns to Abu Dhabi for UFC 280, a card filled with several of the best fighters in the world and two title bouts leading the way.

In the night’s headliner, after being stripped of the lightweight title due to missing weight earlier this year, Charles Oliveira will look to regain his vacant title in a highly anticipated matchup with top contender Islam Makhachev. The card’s co-main event will then see bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling look to defend his title for a second straight time when he takes on the challenge of former two-time division king TJ Dillashaw.

UFC 280 will also see the return of elite and ranked fighters like former 135-pound champ Petr Yan, Sean O’Malley , Belal Muhammad, Beniel Dariush, Marina Rodriguez, and Sean Brady.

How to watch UFC 280 on Oct. 22

This UFC PPV card takes place inside the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE

Prelims start at 11 PM ET, followed by the main card at 2 PM ET

The PPV main card will broadcast exclusively on ESPN+ for $74.99

You can purchase tickets to the event HERE

UFC 278 fight card

Main Card

Charles Oliveira (+140) vs. Islam Makhachev (-165)

Aljamain Sterling (-165) vs. T.J. Dillashaw (+140)

Belal Muhammad (+110) vs. Sean Brady (-130)

Petr Yan (-410) vs. Sean O’Malley (+330)

Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Lucas Almeida

Preliminary Card

Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot

Makhmud Muradov vs. Caio Borralho

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Malcolm Gordon

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Nikita Krylov

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

Armen Petrosyan vs. AJ Dobson

Lina Länsberg vs. Karol Rosa

Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Parker Porter

Betting odds via Draft King s

More must-reads: