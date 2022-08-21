ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

UFC tonight: UFC Paris, betting odds & watch times

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

There is no event from the UFC tonight. Following an action-packed UFC 278 card on Saturday, the MMA world leader makes their first foray into France for UFC Paris on Sept. 3.

UFC Tonight: Heavyweight stars scrap for UFC’s debut in France

On Sept. 3, the UFC makes its debut in France with a card headlined by arguably the nation’s greatest MMA export, Ciryl Gane.

In the main event of UFC Paris, two fighters in the top five of the Sportsnaut UFC heavyweight rankings in Gane and Tai Tuivasa will battle with hopes of scoring a championship opportunity in their next fights. The matchup is a wild clash of styles between two successful strikers who do things in very different ways.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The card from inside the Accor Arena also features former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and a barrage of Octagon veterans like Marvin Vettori, Joaquin Buckley, Nasrat Haqparast, and John Makdessi.

How to watch UFC Paris on Sept. 3

  • This UFC card takes place inside the Accor Arena in Paris, France
  • Prelims start at 12 PM ET followed by the main card at 3 PM ET
  • The card will air exclusively on the streaming service ESPN+
  • You can purchase tickets to the event HERE
UFC Paris fight card

Main Card
Ciryl Gane (-490) vs. Tai Tuivasa (+390)
Robert Whittaker (-225) vs. Marvin Vettori (+190)
Nassourdine Imavov (-240) vs. Joaquin Buckley (+200)
Alessio Di Chirico (-115) vs. Roman Kopylov (-105)
Nasrat Haqparast (-195) vs. John Makdessi (+165)
Preliminary Card
Taylor Lapilus (-325) vs. Khalid Taha (+270)
Dustin Stoltzfus (+215) vs. Abusupiyan Magomedov (-255)
Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Christos Giagos
Zarah Fairn vs. Ailin Perez
Ricardo Ramos vs. Danny Henry
Charles Jourdain vs. Nathaniel Wood
Betting odds via Draft Kings

Next UFC card: UFC 279

Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

The organization’s lone pay-per-view event for September sees the return of one of the UFC’s most popular fighters when Nate Diaz makes what could be his final appearance in the Octagon to battle rising welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev .

The card from inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas also features the return of several talented UFC veterans like Irene Aldana, Johnny Walker, Norma Dumont, and Hakeem Dawodu.

How to watch UFC 279 on Sept. 10

  • This UFC fight card takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Prelims start at 6 PM ET, followed by the main card at 10 PM ET
  • The main card pay-per-view will air exclusively on ESPN+ for $74.99
  • You can purchase tickets to the events HERE
UFC 279 fight card

Main Card
Khamzat Chimaev (-1250) vs. Nate Diaz (+800)
Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida
Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson
Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba
Norma Dumont vs. Danyelle Wolf
Preliminary Card
Jamie Pickett vs. Denis Tiuliulin
Chad Anheliger vs. Heili Alateng
Elise Reed vs. Melissa Martinez
Jake Collier vs. Chris Barnett
Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa
Betting odds via Draft Kings

Next UFC pay-per-view event: UFC 280

On Oct. 22, the UFC returns to Abu Dhabi for UFC 280, a card filled with several of the best fighters in the world and two title bouts leading the way.

In the night’s headliner, after being stripped of the lightweight title due to missing weight earlier this year, Charles Oliveira will look to regain his vacant title in a highly anticipated matchup with top contender Islam Makhachev. The card’s co-main event will then see bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling look to defend his title for a second straight time when he takes on the challenge of former two-time division king TJ Dillashaw.

UFC 280 will also see the return of elite and ranked fighters like former 135-pound champ Petr Yan, Sean O’Malley , Belal Muhammad, Beniel Dariush, Marina Rodriguez, and Sean Brady.

How to watch UFC 280 on Oct. 22

  • This UFC PPV card takes place inside the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE
  • Prelims start at 11 PM ET, followed by the main card at 2 PM ET
  • The PPV main card will broadcast exclusively on ESPN+ for $74.99
  • You can purchase tickets to the event HERE

UFC 278 fight card

Main Card
Charles Oliveira (+140) vs. Islam Makhachev (-165)
Aljamain Sterling (-165) vs. T.J. Dillashaw (+140)
Belal Muhammad (+110) vs. Sean Brady (-130)
Petr Yan (-410) vs. Sean O’Malley (+330)
Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot
Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Lucas Almeida
Preliminary Card
Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos
Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot
Makhmud Muradov vs. Caio Borralho
Muhammad Mokaev vs. Malcolm Gordon
Volkan Oezdemir vs. Nikita Krylov
Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev
Armen Petrosyan vs. AJ Dobson
Lina Länsberg vs. Karol Rosa
Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Parker Porter
Betting odds via Draft King s

