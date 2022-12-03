UFC tonight: UFC Orlando, fight card, betting odds & watch times

There is an event from the UFC tonight. After returning to their fighting hub of Las Vegas to end November, the MMA world leader is back on the road for a Fight Night card in Orlando, Florida on Saturday.

UFC Tonight: UFC Fight Night Orlando

On the heels of UFC Vegas 65, the organization returns to Florida this weekend for an event that features a fan-friendly main event clash at welterweight.

In the headliner of UFC Orlando on Dec. 3, two-time title challenger Stephen Thompson will take on popular money-weight fighter Kevin Holland in a five-round scrap. “Wonderboy” will be looking to avoid the first three-fight win streak of his impressive combat sports career.

The card also includes an interesting booking at heavyweight when brawler Tai Tuivasa takes on red-hot Russian crusher Sergei Pavlovich. Plus, the event also sees the return of Octagon veterans Derek Brunson, Clay Guida, and former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos.

How to watch UFC Fight Night Orland on Dec. 3

This UFC card takes place inside the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Prelims start at 7 PM ET followed by the main card at 10 PM ET

The card will air exclusively on the streaming service ESPN+

Here you can find a place to buy UFC tickets

UFC Orlando fight card

Main Card

Stephen Thompson (+150) vs. Kevin Holland (-175)

Rafael dos Anjos (-540) vs. Bryan Barberena (+420)

Matheus Nicolau (-365) vs. Matt Schnell (+300)

Tai Tuivasa (+190) vs. Sergei Pavlovich (-225)

Jack Hermansson (-190) vs. Roman Dolidze (+160)

Eryk Anders (+195) vs. Kyle Daukaus (-230)

Preliminary Card

Niko Price (-125) vs. Philip Rowe (+105)

Angela Hill (+110) vs. Emily Ducote (-130)

Clay Guida (+150) vs. Scott Holtzman (-175)

Marc Diakiese (-330) vs. Michael Johnson (+275)

Darren Elkins (+360) vs. Jonathan Pearce (-450)

Natan Levy (-200) vs. Genaro Valdéz (+170)

Marcelo Rojo (+145) vs. Francis Marshall (-170)

Yazmin Jauregui (-325) vs Istela Nunes (+270)

Betting odds via TBD

Next UFC fight card: UFC 282

The next PPV card for the UFC will see a rematch of one of the best fights of 2022 in the headlining spot.

Inside the T-Mobile Arena on Dec. 10, UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka will look to defend his title for the first time in a redux of his June matchup with former division king Glover Teixeira. The Brazilian seemed to be headed to victory in their last bout before the native of the Czech Republic scored a shock submission win with 30 seconds left in the fight.

The evening’s co-main event will likely set up the next contender to the 205-pound title when former champion Jan Blachowicz battles surging Russian smash machine Magomed Ankalaev.

The card also features the return of notable Octagon veterans like Alexander Gustafsson, Robbie Lawler, Darren Till, and fast-rising star Paddy Pimblett .

How to watch UFC 282 on Dec. 10

This UFC PPV card takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Prelims start at 6 PM ET, followed by the main card at 10 PM ET

The PPV main card will broadcast exclusively on ESPN+ for $74.99

Tickets for this event are not yet available

UFC 282 fight card

Main Card

Jan Błachowicz (+200) vs. Magomed Ankalaev (-240)

Paddy Pimblett (-190) vs. Jared Gordon (+160)

Darren Till (+120) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (-140)

Bryce Mitchell (+130) vs. Ilia Topuria (-150)

Robbie Lawler (+310) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (-380)

Preliminary Card

Jairzinho Rozenstruik (-180) vs. Chris Daukaus (+155)

Jay Perrin (+200) vs. Raul Rosas Jr. (-240)

Ovince Saint Preux (-110) vs. Antonio Trocoli (-110)

Vinicius Salvador (-205) vs. Daniel da Silva (+175)

Edmen Shahbazyan (-295) vs. Dalcha Lungiambula (+245)

Billy Quarantillo (-165) vs. Alexander Hernandez (+140)

Erik Silva (-145) vs. TJ Brown (+125)

Chris Curtis (+110) vs. Joaquin Buckley (-130)

Steven Koslow (+225) vs. Cameron Saaiman (-265)

Betting odds via Draft Kings

Upcoming UFC fights on PPV: UFC 283

The first PPV card of 2023 for the UFC will see the promotion return to Brazil for the fourth and final fight in a legendary MMA rivalry.

In the main event of UFC 283, flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo will face off with former titlist Brandon Moreno for the fourth time with the division gold on the line. A win for either man will settle their years-long feud and place them among the greatest 125-pound fighters of all time.

The card from Rio de Janeiro will also feature several notable Brazilian competitors, including MMA great Mauricio Rua, former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade, and Thiago Moises.

How to watch UFC 283 on Jan. 21

This UFC PPV card takes place inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Prelims start at 6 PM ET, followed by the main card at 10 PM ET

The PPV main card will broadcast exclusively on ESPN+ for $74.99

Tickets for this event are not yet available

UFC 283 fight card

Main Card

Deiveson Figueiredo (-105) vs. Brandon Moreno (-115)

Brad Tavares vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Maurício Rua vs. Ihor Potieria

Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker

Jéssica Andrade vs. Lauren Murphy

Preliminary Card

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Mounir Lazzez

Josiane Nunes vs. Zarah Fairn

Terrance McKinney vs. Ismael Bonfim

Jailton Almeida vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov

Thiago Moisés vs. Guram Kutateladze

Warlley Alves vs. Nicolas Dalby

Betting odds TBD

