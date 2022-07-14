UFC tonight: UFC on ABC 3 card, betting odds & watch times

There is no event from the UFC tonight. On July 16, the MMA world leader returns to network television for rare afternoon action with UFC on ABC 3.

UFC Tonight: Featherweight stars clash in New York

After an event back at the UFC Apex, the promotion takes its show back on the road for UFC on ABC 3 and its first trip to New York in 2022.

The daytime card is headlined by a battle of top-five featherweights when grappling ace Brian Ortega takes on dangerous striker Yair Rodriguez. The duo has been two of the best 145-pound fighters over the last five years and it is a scrap fight fans have wanted for just as long.

The event from inside the UBS Arena in Long Island will also see the return of popular action fighters like Shane Burgos, Billy Quarantillo, and Punahele Soriano. Plus, women’s MMA stars Michelle Waterson and Miesha Tate will also be back in action.

How to watch UFC on ABC 3 on July 16

This UFC fight card takes place inside the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York

The event starts at 11 AM ET, followed by the main card at 2 PM ET

The prelims will air on ESPN, with the main card exclusively on ABC

UFC on ABC 3 fight card

Main Card

Brian Ortega (-180) vs. Yair Rodriguez (+155)

Michelle Waterson (+270) vs. Amanda Lemos (-325)

Jingliang Li (+140) vs. Muslim Salikhov (-165)

Matt Schnell (+225) vs. Su Mudaerji (-265)

Shane Burgos (-165) vs. Charles Jourdain (+140)

Lauren Murphy (+175) vs. Miesha Tate (-205)

Preliminary Card

Punahele Soriano (-225) vs. Dalcha Lungiambula (+190)

Ricky Simón (+145) vs. Jack Shore (-170)

Herbert Burns (+170) vs. Bill Algeo (-200)

Dustin Jacoby (-120) vs. Da Un Jung (+100)

Dwight Grant (-135) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (+125)

Jessica Penne (+130) vs. Emily Ducote (-150)

Betting odds via Draft Kings

Next UFC card: UFC London

After a hugely successful event in March, the promotion makes a quick turnaround and will return to the O2 Arena on July 23 for another UFC London event.

Once again, another 2022 London card will be a heavyweight clash featuring Englishman Tom Aspinall. The rising star will face top-five heavyweight Curtis Blaydes in a match-up that could make one of these men a title contender in the near future.

The card also features several popular UK fighters, including Molly McCann, Paul Craig, Nathaniel Wood, and budding superstar Paddy Pimblett.

How to watch UFC London on July 23

This UFC fight card takes place inside the 02 Arena in London, England

Prelims start at 12 PM ET, followed by the main card at 3 PM ET

The event will air exclusively on the streaming service ESPN+

You can purchase tickets to the event here

UFC London fight card

Main Card

Curtis Blaydes (+105) vs. Tom Aspinall (-125)

Jack Hermansson (-130) vs. Chris Curtis (+110)

Paddy Pimblett (-255) vs. Jordan Leavitt (+215)

Nikita Krylov (-190) vs. Alexander Gustafsson (+160)

Molly McCann (-360) vs. Hannah Goldy (+295)

Paul Craig (+130) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (-150)

Preliminary Card

Marc Diakiese (-305) vs. Damir Hadžović (+255)

Makwan Amirkhani (+185) vs. Jonathan Pearce (-215)

Nathaniel Wood (-475) vs. Charles Rosa (+380)

Muhammad Mokaev (-475) vs. Charles Johnson (+380)

Jai Herbert (-265) vs. Kyle Nelson (+225)

Mandy Böhm (-150) vs. Victoria Leonardo (+130)

Nicolas Dalby (-280) vs. Claudio Silva (+235)

Betting odds via Draft Kings

Next UFC pay-per-view event: UFC 276

The UFC returns to Texas on July 30 with a championship doubleheader featuring the men’s flyweight and women’s bantamweight divisions.

In the co-main event, one-time flyweight king Brandon Moreno battles top contender Kai Kara-France for an interim title belt, and an opportunity to face lineal champ, Deiveson Figueiredo, later in the year. In the headliner, bitter rivals, and The Ultimate Fighter coaches, Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes face off in a rematch of their December title fight. A bout won by Pena in what is viewed as one of the biggest upsets in UFC history.

The card also includes the return of Magomed Ankalaev, Anthony Smith, and fan-favorite Derrick Lewis.

How to watch UFC 277 on July 30

This UFC PPV card takes place inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Prelims start at 6 PM ET, followed by the main card at 10 PM ET

The PPV main card will air exclusively on ESPN+ for $74.99

UFC 277 fight card

Main Card

Julianna Peña (+240) vs. Amanda Nunes (-285)

Brandon Moreno (-195) vs. Kai Kara-France (+165)

Derrick Lewis (-125) vs. Sergei Pavlovich (+105)

Magomed Ankalaev (-410) vs. Anthony Smith (+330)

Alex Morono (+145) vs. Matthew Semelsberger (-170)

Preliminary Card

Ramiz Brahimaj (+230) vs. Michael Morales (-275)

Justin Tafa (+160) vs. Don’Tale Mayes (-190)

Drew Dober (-240) vs. Rafael Alves (+200)

Nick Negumereanu (+140) vs. Ihor Potieria (-165)

Orion Cosce (-165) vs. Blood Diamond (+140)

Ignacio Bahamondes (-215) vs. Ľudovít Klein (+185)

Alexandre Pantoja (-150) vs. Alex Perez (+130)

