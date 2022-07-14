ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC tonight: UFC on ABC 3 card, betting odds & watch times

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HefLK_0eTwe3ek00

There is no event from the UFC tonight. On July 16, the MMA world leader returns to network television for rare afternoon action with UFC on ABC 3.

UFC Tonight: Featherweight stars clash in New York

After an event back at the UFC Apex, the promotion takes its show back on the road for UFC on ABC 3 and its first trip to New York in 2022.

The daytime card is headlined by a battle of top-five featherweights when grappling ace Brian Ortega takes on dangerous striker Yair Rodriguez. The duo has been two of the best 145-pound fighters over the last five years and it is a scrap fight fans have wanted for just as long.

Related: Get Paramount Plus today and watch live sports for an unbeatable price!

The event from inside the UBS Arena in Long Island will also see the return of popular action fighters like Shane Burgos, Billy Quarantillo, and Punahele Soriano. Plus, women’s MMA stars Michelle Waterson and Miesha Tate will also be back in action.

Related: UFC predictions – We pick winners for several of the biggest bouts on the next UFC card

How to watch UFC on ABC 3 on July 16

  • This UFC fight card takes place inside the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York
  • The event starts at 11 AM ET, followed by the main card at 2 PM ET
  • The prelims will air on ESPN, with the main card exclusively on ABC
Also Read:
Sean O’Malley next fight: Who will be the next guest on the “Sugar” show?

UFC on ABC 3 fight card

Main Card
Brian Ortega (-180) vs. Yair Rodriguez (+155)
Michelle Waterson (+270) vs. Amanda Lemos (-325)
Jingliang Li (+140) vs. Muslim Salikhov (-165)
Matt Schnell (+225) vs. Su Mudaerji (-265)
Shane Burgos (-165) vs. Charles Jourdain (+140)
Lauren Murphy (+175) vs. Miesha Tate (-205)
Preliminary Card
Punahele Soriano (-225) vs. Dalcha Lungiambula (+190)
Ricky Simón (+145) vs. Jack Shore (-170)
Herbert Burns (+170) vs. Bill Algeo (-200)
Dustin Jacoby (-120) vs. Da Un Jung (+100)
Dwight Grant (-135) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (+125)
Jessica Penne (+130) vs. Emily Ducote (-150)
Betting odds via Draft Kings

Next UFC card: UFC London

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oijMn_0eTwe3ek00
Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

After a hugely successful event in March, the promotion makes a quick turnaround and will return to the O2 Arena on July 23 for another UFC London event.

Once again, another 2022 London card will be a heavyweight clash featuring Englishman Tom Aspinall. The rising star will face top-five heavyweight Curtis Blaydes in a match-up that could make one of these men a title contender in the near future.

The card also features several popular UK fighters, including Molly McCann, Paul Craig, Nathaniel Wood, and budding superstar Paddy Pimblett.

How to watch UFC London on July 23

  • This UFC fight card takes place inside the 02 Arena in London, England
  • Prelims start at 12 PM ET, followed by the main card at 3 PM ET
  • The event will air exclusively on the streaming service ESPN+
  • You can purchase tickets to the event here
Also Read:
Paddy Pimblett next fight: ‘The Baddy’s’ return is return is almost here

UFC London fight card

Main Card
Curtis Blaydes (+105) vs. Tom Aspinall (-125)
Jack Hermansson (-130) vs. Chris Curtis (+110)
Paddy Pimblett (-255) vs. Jordan Leavitt (+215)
Nikita Krylov (-190) vs. Alexander Gustafsson (+160)
Molly McCann (-360) vs. Hannah Goldy (+295)
Paul Craig (+130) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (-150)
Preliminary Card
Marc Diakiese (-305) vs. Damir Hadžović (+255)
Makwan Amirkhani (+185) vs. Jonathan Pearce (-215)
Nathaniel Wood (-475) vs. Charles Rosa (+380)
Muhammad Mokaev (-475) vs. Charles Johnson (+380)
Jai Herbert (-265) vs. Kyle Nelson (+225)
Mandy Böhm (-150) vs. Victoria Leonardo (+130)
Nicolas Dalby (-280) vs. Claudio Silva (+235)
Betting odds via Draft Kings

Next UFC pay-per-view event: UFC 276

The UFC returns to Texas on July 30 with a championship doubleheader featuring the men’s flyweight and women’s bantamweight divisions.

In the co-main event, one-time flyweight king Brandon Moreno battles top contender Kai Kara-France for an interim title belt, and an opportunity to face lineal champ, Deiveson Figueiredo, later in the year. In the headliner, bitter rivals, and The Ultimate Fighter coaches, Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes face off in a rematch of their December title fight. A bout won by Pena in what is viewed as one of the biggest upsets in UFC history.

The card also includes the return of Magomed Ankalaev, Anthony Smith, and fan-favorite Derrick Lewis.

How to watch UFC 277 on July 30

  • This UFC PPV card takes place inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
  • Prelims start at 6 PM ET, followed by the main card at 10 PM ET
  • The PPV main card will air exclusively on ESPN+ for $74.99
Also Read:
Tyson Fury’s next fight: What’s next after beating Dillian Whyte?

UFC 277 fight card

Main Card
Julianna Peña (+240) vs. Amanda Nunes (-285)
Brandon Moreno (-195) vs. Kai Kara-France (+165)
Derrick Lewis (-125) vs. Sergei Pavlovich (+105)
Magomed Ankalaev (-410) vs. Anthony Smith (+330)
Alex Morono (+145) vs. Matthew Semelsberger (-170)
Preliminary Card
Ramiz Brahimaj (+230) vs. Michael Morales (-275)
Justin Tafa (+160) vs. Don’Tale Mayes (-190)
Drew Dober (-240) vs. Rafael Alves (+200)
Nick Negumereanu (+140) vs. Ihor Potieria (-165)
Orion Cosce (-165) vs. Blood Diamond (+140)
Ignacio Bahamondes (-215) vs. Ľudovít Klein (+185)
Alexandre Pantoja (-150) vs. Alex Perez (+130)

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Miesha Tate: I want to make UFC on ABC 3 fight with Lauren Murphy the 'statement of my career'

UNIONDALE, N.Y. – Miesha Tate has had plenty of big fights and big moments in her career. If all goes according to plan, the bar will be raised Saturday at UFC on ABC 3. Tate (19-8 MMA, 6-5 UFC), a former UFC women’s bantamweight champion, makes her flyweight debut when she takes on Lauren Murphy (15-5 MMA, 7-5 UFC) in a main card matchup at UBS Arena. The event airs on ABC following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey: What Is The Former UFC Star’s MMA Record?

Ronda Rousey has been making waves in WWE for a while now after transitioning from combat sports to the world of sports entertainment. Ever since her first on-camera appearance at SummerSlam 2014, the self-proclaimed “baddest woman on the planet” was rumored to be entering the squared circle for years before she officially signed with the company in 2017. After making her presence felt in the aftermath of the inaugural Women’s Royal Rumble, she made her in-ring WWE debut at Wrestlemania 34, successfully teaming up with Kurt Angle against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Rousey has since won both the “Raw” and “SmackDown” Women’s Championships, main-evented WWE’s first all-woman pay-per-view, and taken part in the first Wrestlemania main event in history to feature the women’s division. Regardless of how you feel about Rousey, it’s undeniable that her star power and influence helped galvanize WWE’s women’s division from 2017 to 2019.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
MMAmania.com

Latest UFC rankings update: Rafael Fiziev boots Tony Ferguson from lightweight Top 10

There was a time in the not-too-distant past when Conor McGregor was UFC lightweight champion and top contenders Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson were ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the 155-pound division, respectively. Fast-forward a few years and Nurmagomedov is retired from combat sports while McGregor and Ferguson...
UFC
mmanews.com

Amanda Nunes Has Resided At Gym Ahead Of Peña Rematch

Former UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes appears to be holding nothing back with her rigorous schedule ahead of UFC 277. Nunes fell to Julianna Peña in the UFC 269 co-headliner last December in what has been called one of the biggest upsets in UFC history as Peña bested Nunes on the feet before getting the takedown and submission.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Kamaru Usman plots path after Leon Edwards rematch: ‘I will go to 205 and I will grab that belt’

With the Saul “Canelo” Alvarez crossover fantasy boxing match in the rear-view mirror, Kamaru Usman remains insistent on achieving some lofty goals. The reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight kingpin has already found himself being argued as one of the greatest fighters of all time. A dominant force in his 170-pound weight class, a new desire has sparked surrounding the thought of potentially becoming a dual-division champion ... but not in the traditional sense.
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC Long Island predictions: Late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Ortega vs. Yair

After falling short against the division’s elite, Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez will attempt to prove they still belong at the top of the Featherweight division this Saturday (July 16, 2022) when they headline UFC Long Island inside UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York. The ABC-televised card will also see Michelle Waterson square off with Amanda Lemos, Li Jingliang trade hands with fellow Welterweight finisher Muslim Salikhov, and Sumudaerji end a lengthy layoff against Matt Schnell.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dillian Whyte
Person
Makwan Amirkhani
Person
Curtis Blaydes
Person
Amanda Nunes
Person
Volkan Oezdemir
Person
Cortney Casey
Person
Brian Ortega
Person
Miesha Tate
Person
Michelle Waterson
Person
Shane Burgos
MMAmania.com

Amanda Nunes details living out of gym ahead of Julianna Pena rematch at UFC 277

Amanda Nunes has changed things up ahead of her big rematch with Julianna Pena at UFC 277 on July 30, 2022, in Dallas, Texas. UFC’s Featherweight queenpin seeks redemption against Pena, aiming to also recapture her Bantamweight crown when they meet in a matter of weeks. Since suffering one of the biggest upsets in mixed martial arts (MMA) history in their first encounter at UFC 269 in Dec. 2021 (watch highlights), Nunes has made some drastic changes, departing her long-time gym of American Top Team (ATT).
DALLAS, TX
MMAmania.com

Miesha Tate vs. Lauren Murphy full fight preview | UFC Long Island

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s Flyweight veterans Miesha Tate and Lauren Murphy will face off this weekend (Sat., July 2, 2022) at UFC 276 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tate’s big 2021 return to action has been a mixed bag so far. Though she pummeled Marion Reneau...
LAS VEGAS, NV
mmanews.com

2022 PFL Playoffs 3 Card Unveiled, Kayla Harrison Headlines

The 2022 PFL Playoffs 3 lineup has been released, and the card will be headlined by #2-seeded Kayla Harrison. Harrison will not be entering this year’s playoffs as the top seed due to the PFL points system which awards finishes with greater point values. The #1 seed instead belongs to Larissa Pacheco, who turned in two finishes during this year’s regular season while Harrison had one TKO and one decision victory.
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

UFC Long Island: Ortega vs. Rodriguez Official Weigh-In Results

UFC Long Island takes place tomorrow afternoon from the UBS Arena, but first come the weigh-in results to make matters official!. In the main event, fireworks are to be expected when Brian Ortega (#2) meets Yair Rodriguez (#3). For Rodriguez, he will be chasing his first UFC title shot with a win. Meanwhile, Ortega will be taking the first steps to work his way back to champion Alexander Volkanovski after falling short in his second world title shot at UFC 266 last September. Regardless of the result, fans and pundits agree that the MMA community is in for an enthralling stylistic clash in this must-see headliner.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Espn#Combat#Abc#Mma#The Ubs Arena#The Sugar
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Jan Blachowicz teases Israel Adesanya rematch at 185 pounds: ‘Why not? I will do it’

Jan Blachowicz is open to rematching Israel Adesanya, so long as it’s for the middleweight title. Earlier this month, Adesanya defended his belt for the fifth time, winning a lackluster decision over Jared Cannonier at UFC 276. The win earned Adesanya a lot of criticism for his defensively-minded approach, particularly after promising to deliver a spectacular performance, and had some people arguing that Adesanya’s loss to Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259, during a failed attempt to move up and claim the light heavyweight title, has caused “The Last Stylebender” to become totally risk averse, to the detriment of entertainment. Fortunately, Blachowicz has a solution to the problem: they run the fight back, this time at 185 pounds.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Heck of a Morning: Dana White’s absence from UFC events impossible to ignore

It was very difficult to ignore the fact that during UFC 276, and all of International Fight Week, UFC president Dana White was nowhere to be found. On an all-new episode of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck was asked to give his thoughts about White’s lengthy absence from promotional events and what it could possibly mean. In addition, listener questions are answered about White’s $250,000 birthday gift to one of The Nelk Boys and the internet’s reaction to it, Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira, a potential Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev lightweight title fight, Rafael Fiziev’s incredible performance against Rafael dos Anjos in the main event of UFC Vegas 58, the loaded bantamweight division, and much more.
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC Long Island odds: Latest betting lines and gambling guide | Ortega vs. Yair

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to the ABC airwaves this Saturday evening (July 16, 2022) when Featherweight contenders Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez square off inside UBS Arena in Belmont Park, N.Y., in UFC Long Island’s main event. The broadcast also features a Strawweight tussle that pits Amanda Lemos against Michelle Waterson and what looks like guaranteed fireworks between Muslim Salikhov and Li Jingliang.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

66K+
Followers
51K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy