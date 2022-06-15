UFC tonight: UFC Fight Night Austin card, betting odds & watch times

There is no event from the UFC tonight. The MMA world leader’s next card sees the promotion return to Texas for UFC Fight Night: Austin on June 18.

UFC Tonight: Two featherweight stars clash in Texas

Following the promotion’s debut in Singapore, the UFC returns to Texas for a Fight Night event headlined by a major matchup in the featherweight division.

In the night’s headliner, top-10 145-pounders Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett go toe-to-toe in an attempt to edge closer to a championship opportunity in 2022.

May 9, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Calvin Kattar (blue gloves) defeats Jeremy Stephens (red gloves) during UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The card also features a clash of beloved Octagon greybeards when Donald Cerrone battles Joe Lauzon. Plus, the event includes the return of action fighters Kevin Holland, Tim Means, Joaquin Buckley, Adrian Yanez, and Julian Marquez.

How to watch UFC Austin on June 18

This UFC fight card takes place inside the Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Prelims start at 4 PM ET, followed by the main card at 7 PM ET

The event will air exclusively on the streaming service ESPN+

You can purchase tickets to the event here

UFC Austin fight card

Main Card

Calvin Kattar (-235) vs. Josh Emmett (+190)

Donald Cerrone (-165) vs. Joe Lauzon (+145)

Tim Means (+220) vs. Kevin Holland (-275)

Joaquin Buckley (+180) vs. Albert Duraev (-220)

Damir Ismagulov (-155) vs. Guram Kutateladze (+135)

Julian Marquez (+150) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (-170)

Preliminary Card

Adrian Yanez (-320) vs. Tony Kelley (+250)

Jasmine Jasudavicius (-240) vs. Natália Silva (+195)

Jeremiah Wells (+100) vs. Court McGee (-120)

Danny Chavez (+235) vs. Ricardo Ramos (-300)

Gloria de Paula (-265) vs. Maria Oliveira (+215)

Cody Stamann (-550) vs. Eddie Wineland (+400)

Phil Hawes (-260) vs. Deron Winn (+210)

Kyle Daukaus (-250) vs. Roman Dolidze (+200)

Betting odds via Draft Kings

Next UFC Fight Night: UFC Vegas 57

After a few weeks away, the organization returns to its home base, the UFC Apex, in Nevada for its UFC Vegas 57 card on June 25.

The event is headlined by a pivotal matchup between ranked and fast-rising lightweight stars Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot. The winner of this fight will be viewed as a future title contender and the top new star in the division.

The card also includes the return of fan-favorite action fighters Tim Elliot, Chris Curtis, Neil Magny, and Vanessa Demopoulos.

How to watch UFC Vegas 57 on June 25

This UFC fight card takes place inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Prelims start at 3 PM ET, followed by the main card at 6 PM ET

The event will air exclusively on the streaming service ESPN+

Main Card

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Tim Elliott vs. Amir Albazi

Chris Curtis (-155) vs. Rodolfo Vieira (+135)

Neil Magny (+290) vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov (-380)

Thiago Moisés (-240) vs. Christos Giagos (+195)

Jinh Yu Frey (-275) vs. Vanessa Demopoulos (+220)

Preliminary Card

Josh Parisian (-110) vs. Alan Baudot (-110)

Raulian Paiva (+115) vs. Sergey Morozov (-135)

TJ Brown (-200) vs. S. Nuerdanbieke (+170)

Cody Durden (-110) vs. JP Buys (-110)

Tafon Nchukwi (+115) vs. Carlos Ulberg (-135)

Mario Bautista (-155) vs. Brian Kelleher (+135)

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Tyson Nam

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Nate Maness

Betting odds via Draft Kings

Next UFC pay-per-view event: UFC 276

Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via USA TODAY Sports

On July 2, the promotion’s international fight week offering in Las Vegas Nevada will feature a combo of world titles bouts with two of the top three fighters on the Sportsnaut UFC pound-for-pound rankings .

In the co-main event, the two best featherweights on earth, and of the last five years, will face off when champion Alexander Volkonovski faces former division king Max Holloway for the third time with the 145-pound title on the line.

In the headliner, middleweight overlord Israel Adesanya will once again defend his title. This time against a powerful and experienced former heavyweight and light heavyweight in Jared Cannonier.

The card will also feature the return of fan-favorite fighters Miesha Tate, Sean O’Malley, and Sean Strickland.

How to watch UFC 276 on July 2

This UFC fight card takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

The event starts at 6 PM ET, followed by the main card at 10 PM ET

The core prelims will be simulcast on ESPN and ESPN+, with the main card exclusively on ESPN+

Tickets to this event are not yet available

UFC 276 fight card

Main Card

Israel Adesanya (-365) vs. Jared Cannonier (+280)

Alexander Volkanovski (-190) vs. Max Holloway (+160)

Miesha Tate (-165) vs. Lauren Murphy (+145)

Sean Strickland (+100) vs. Alex Pereira (-120)

Pedro Munhoz (+195) vs. Sean O’Malley (-240)

Preliminary Card

Brad Tavares (-130) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (+110)

Uriah Hall (+195) vs. André Muniz (-240)

Jessica Eye (+180) vs. Maycee Barber (-220)

Robbie Lawler (-120) vs. Bryan Barberena (+100)

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Julija Stoliarenko

Jim Miller vs. Bobby Green

Brad Riddell vs. Jalin Turner

Betting odds via Draft Kings

