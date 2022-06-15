ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

UFC tonight: UFC Fight Night Austin card, betting odds & watch times

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 12 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Yq3L_0eTwe3ek00

There is no event from the UFC tonight. The MMA world leader’s next card sees the promotion return to Texas for UFC Fight Night: Austin on June 18.

UFC Tonight: Two featherweight stars clash in Texas

Following the promotion’s debut in Singapore, the UFC returns to Texas for a Fight Night event headlined by a major matchup in the featherweight division.

In the night’s headliner, top-10 145-pounders Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett go toe-to-toe in an attempt to edge closer to a championship opportunity in 2022.

Related: Get Paramount Plus today and watch live sports for an unbeatable price!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bzkq0_0eTwe3ek00
May 9, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Calvin Kattar (blue gloves) defeats Jeremy Stephens (red gloves) during UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aliRe_0eTwe3ek00
Also Read:
Conor McGregor next fight: Who gets the ‘Notorious’ lottery ticket?

The card also features a clash of beloved Octagon greybeards when Donald Cerrone battles Joe Lauzon. Plus, the event includes the return of action fighters Kevin Holland, Tim Means, Joaquin Buckley, Adrian Yanez, and Julian Marquez.

How to watch UFC Austin on June 18

  • This UFC fight card takes place inside the Moody Center in Austin, Texas
  • Prelims start at 4 PM ET, followed by the main card at 7 PM ET
  • The event will air exclusively on the streaming service ESPN+
  • You can purchase tickets to the event here

UFC Austin fight card

Main Card
Calvin Kattar (-235) vs. Josh Emmett (+190)
Donald Cerrone (-165) vs. Joe Lauzon (+145)
Tim Means (+220) vs. Kevin Holland (-275)
Joaquin Buckley (+180) vs. Albert Duraev (-220)
Damir Ismagulov (-155) vs. Guram Kutateladze (+135)
Julian Marquez (+150) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (-170)
Preliminary Card
Adrian Yanez (-320) vs. Tony Kelley (+250)
Jasmine Jasudavicius (-240) vs. Natália Silva (+195)
Jeremiah Wells (+100) vs. Court McGee (-120)
Danny Chavez (+235) vs. Ricardo Ramos (-300)
Gloria de Paula (-265) vs. Maria Oliveira (+215)
Cody Stamann (-550) vs. Eddie Wineland (+400)
Phil Hawes (-260) vs. Deron Winn (+210)
Kyle Daukaus (-250) vs. Roman Dolidze (+200)
Betting odds via Draft Kings

Next UFC Fight Night: UFC Vegas 57

After a few weeks away, the organization returns to its home base, the UFC Apex, in Nevada for its UFC Vegas 57 card on June 25.

The event is headlined by a pivotal matchup between ranked and fast-rising lightweight stars Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot. The winner of this fight will be viewed as a future title contender and the top new star in the division.

The card also includes the return of fan-favorite action fighters Tim Elliot, Chris Curtis, Neil Magny, and Vanessa Demopoulos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RYsVj_0eTwe3ek00 Also Read:
Jake Paul next fight: ‘Problem Child’ returns on Aug. 6

How to watch UFC Vegas 57 on June 25

  • This UFC fight card takes place inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas
  • Prelims start at 3 PM ET, followed by the main card at 6 PM ET
  • The event will air exclusively on the streaming service ESPN+

UFC Austin fight card

Main Card
Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot
Tim Elliott vs. Amir Albazi
Chris Curtis (-155) vs. Rodolfo Vieira (+135)
Neil Magny (+290) vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov (-380)
Thiago Moisés (-240) vs. Christos Giagos (+195)
Jinh Yu Frey (-275) vs. Vanessa Demopoulos (+220)
Preliminary Card
Josh Parisian (-110) vs. Alan Baudot (-110)
Raulian Paiva (+115) vs. Sergey Morozov (-135)
TJ Brown (-200) vs. S. Nuerdanbieke (+170)
Cody Durden (-110) vs. JP Buys (-110)
Tafon Nchukwi (+115) vs. Carlos Ulberg (-135)
Mario Bautista (-155) vs. Brian Kelleher (+135)
Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Tyson Nam
Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Nate Maness
Betting odds via Draft Kings

Next UFC pay-per-view event: UFC 276

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xyRux_0eTwe3ek00
Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via USA TODAY Sports

On July 2, the promotion’s international fight week offering in Las Vegas Nevada will feature a combo of world titles bouts with two of the top three fighters on the Sportsnaut UFC pound-for-pound rankings .

In the co-main event, the two best featherweights on earth, and of the last five years, will face off when champion Alexander Volkonovski faces former division king Max Holloway for the third time with the 145-pound title on the line.

In the headliner, middleweight overlord Israel Adesanya will once again defend his title. This time against a powerful and experienced former heavyweight and light heavyweight in Jared Cannonier.

The card will also feature the return of fan-favorite fighters Miesha Tate, Sean O’Malley, and Sean Strickland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=358oEd_0eTwe3ek00 Also Read:
Sean O’Malley next fight: Who will face ‘Sugar’ on July 2?

How to watch UFC 276 on July 2

  • This UFC fight card takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
  • The event starts at 6 PM ET, followed by the main card at 10 PM ET
  • The core prelims will be simulcast on ESPN and ESPN+, with the main card exclusively on ESPN+
  • Tickets to this event are not yet available

UFC 276 fight card

Main Card
Israel Adesanya (-365) vs. Jared Cannonier (+280)
Alexander Volkanovski (-190) vs. Max Holloway (+160)
Miesha Tate (-165) vs. Lauren Murphy (+145)
Sean Strickland (+100) vs. Alex Pereira (-120)
Pedro Munhoz (+195) vs. Sean O’Malley (-240)
Preliminary Card
Brad Tavares (-130) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (+110)
Uriah Hall (+195) vs. André Muniz (-240)
Jessica Eye (+180) vs. Maycee Barber (-220)
Robbie Lawler (-120) vs. Bryan Barberena (+100)
Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Julija Stoliarenko
Jim Miller vs. Bobby Green
Brad Riddell vs. Jalin Turner
Betting odds via Draft Kings
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u3CLY_0eTwe3ek00 Also Read:
Manny Pacquiao’s next fight: Everything you need to know

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bjpenndotcom

Watch Dana White’s live reaction to Jiri Prochazka submitting Glover Teixeira at UFC 275 (Video)

Like many fight fans, Dana White was losing his mind during last night’s UFC 275 main event between Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira. Teixeira (33-8 MMA) was looking to earn his first career title defense when he squared off with Prochazka (29-3-1 MMA) yesterday in Singapore. The 42-year-old had captured the promotions light heavyweight title back at UFC 267 with a second round submission victory over Jan Blachowicz.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Jan Blachowicz promises first-round knockout of Jon Jones in potential fight: ‘I’m always open for this fight, but he’s not’

Jan Blachowicz feels his legendary Polish power can break “Bones.”. Turning his back on the division he cemented a historic status in, Jon Jones last fought at Light Heavyweight in Feb. 2020. Earning a controversial unanimous decision win over Dominick Reyes (watch highlights), Jones vacated his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title shortly after, allowing Blachowicz the opportunity of a lifetime.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Local
Texas Sports
City
Jacksonville, TX
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
City
Nevada, TX
City
Austin, TX
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Michael Bisping reacts to Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s retirement at UFC 275: ‘I was almost in tears’

Michael Bisping admits he got emotional watching Joanna Jedrzejczyk hang up the gloves this past weekend. At UFC 275, Jedrzejczyk faced former foe Weili Zhang in a rematch of their 2020 Fight of the Year, where Zhang won a contentious split decision. Things did not go as well for Jedrzejczyk this time around though as she was brutally knocked out in the second round. Afterwards, Jedrzejczyk announced her retirement from MMA, saying she wants to pursue other interests, including starting a family. And Bisping, who was in the commentary booth at the event, says she got a little choked up watching it happen.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Cody Garbrandt vs. Rani Yahya scratched from UFC Vegas 58

Cody Garbrandt and Rani Yahya will no longer be fighting on July 9. Multiple sources inform BJPENN.com that Yahya has suffered a neck injury that has forced him to pull out of his fight against Gabrandt. At this time, it’s uncertain if the fight will be rebooked for a later date or if a replacement will be found. The main event of UFC Vegas 58 sees Rafael dos Anjos taking on Rafael Fiziev from the UFC Apex.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Cerrone
Person
Miesha Tate
Person
Israel Adesanya
Person
Neil Magny
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Manny Pacquiao
Person
Christos Giagos
Person
Jon Jones
Person
Robbie Lawler
Person
Jared Cannonier
Fightful

UFC Contender Zabit Magomedsharipov Retires From MMA

UFC featherweight contender Zabit Magomedsharipov has decided to officially retire from the sport of MMA. MMA Fighting's Guilherme Cruz was the first to report the news of Magomedsharipov's retirement, stating that the 31-year-old Russian native has notified the UFC of his decision to stop competing. He retires with an 18-1 professional record and faced the likes of Calvin Kattar, Jeremy Stephens, Sheymon Moraes, and Kyle Bochniak over the course of his career, while also becoming the ACB featherweight champion.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

UFC Rankings update: Jiri Prochazka debuts on P4P list, Glover Teixeira slides seven spots

Following UFC 275, there have been major changes in the UFC rankings this week. Jiri Prochazka (29-3 MMA) has made his debut on the UFC P4P rankings list, coming in at # 11. This of course follows his victory over Glover Teixeira (33-8 MMA) last Saturday night in Kallang, Singapore. It was in round five, with only 28 seconds left on the clock that Prochazka finished Teixeira via rear-naked choke, becoming the Czech Republic’s first ever UFC champion.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Sling Tv#Espn#Combat#Ufc Fight Night Austin#Mma#Octagon#The Moody Center#Texas Prelims
The Independent

UFC 2022 schedule: Every major fight happening this year

Following one of the most successful and engrossing years in the history of the UFC, the mixed martial arts promotion will look to keep building in 2022.2021 saw Conor McGregor fight twice, marking his most active year since 2016. The Irishman lost to Dustin Poirier in each outing, suffering a horrific broken leg in the most recent, but he is targeting a summer return to the Octagon.Elsewhere, newer stars like Israel Adesanya, Khamzat Chimaev and Sean O’Malley are looking to further enhance their legacies and profiles, while featherweight queen Amanda Nunes will surely seek to regain her bantamweight belt...
UFC
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

60K+
Followers
48K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy