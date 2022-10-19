ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

UFC tonight: UFC 280, fight card, betting odds & watch times

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JBscM_0eTwe3ek00

There is no event from the UFC tonight. Following the promotion’s recent card at the APEX, the company returns to pay-per-view with a monumental card in Abu Dhabi that features two title bouts and several other big-time matchups.

UFC Tonight: Two title fights lead epic card in Abu Dhabi

On Oct. 22, the UFC schedule returns to Abu Dhabi for UFC 280, a card filled with several of the best fighters in the world and a pair of championship fights in the top two spots.

In the night’s headliner, after being stripped of the lightweight title due to missing weight earlier this year, Charles Oliveira will look to regain his vacant title in a highly anticipated matchup with top contender Islam Makhachev. The card’s co-main event will then see bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling look to defend his title for a second straight time when he takes on the challenge of former two-time division king TJ Dillashaw.

Related: Get Paramount Plus today and watch live sports for an unbeatable price!

UFC 280 will also see the return of elite and ranked fighters like former 135-pound champ Petr Yan, Sean O’Malley , Belal Muhammad, Beniel Dariush, Marina Rodriguez, and Sean Brady.

How to watch UFC 280 on Oct. 22

  • This UFC PPV card takes place inside the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE
  • Prelims start at 10 PM ET, followed by the main card at 2 PM ET
  • The PPV main card will broadcast exclusively on ESPN+ for $74.99
  • You can purchase tickets to the event HERE
Also Read:
Nate Diaz next fight: 3 opponent options for combat sports’ biggest free agent

UFC 280 fight card

Main Card
Charles Oliveira (+145) vs. Islam Makhachev (-170)
Aljamain Sterling (-175) vs. T.J. Dillashaw (+150)
Petr Yan (-265) vs. Sean O’Malley (+225)
Beneil Dariush (+160) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (-190)
Katlyn Chookagian (+170) vs. Manon Fiorot (-200)
Preliminary Card
Belal Muhammad (+120) vs. Sean Brady (-140)
Makhmud Muradov (+165) vs. Caio Borralho (-195)
Volkan Oezdemir (+145) vs. Nikita Krylov (-170)
Zuhaira Tukhugov (-155) vs. Lucas Almeida (+135)
Abubakar Nurmagomedov (-165) vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (+140)
Armen Petrosyan (-205) vs. AJ Dobson (+175)
Muhammad Mokaev (-850) vs. Malcolm Gordon (+600)
Lina Länsberg (+255) vs. Karol Rosa (-305)
Betting odds via Draft Kings

Related: UFC predictions – We pick winners for several of the biggest bouts on the next UFC card

Next UFC fight card: UFC Vegas 63

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M6hP6_0eTwe3ek00
Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Following the events of UFC 280, the promotion returns to its headquarters, the UFC Apex, on Oct. 29 for a card headlined by a clash of elite featherweight talents.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 63, Calvin Kattar — a stalwart of the featherweight top 10 — takes on the challenger of fast-rising English star Arnold Allen. A victory for Allen could put him in line for a title fight next with division king Alexander Volkanovski.

The event also features the return of several action fighters and Octagon veterans like Tim Means, Dustin Jacoby, Khalil Rountree, and Phil Hawes.

How to watch UFC Vegas 63 on Oct. 29

  • This UFC card takes place inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Prelims start at 4 PM ET followed by the main card at 7 PM ET
  • The card will air exclusively on the streaming service ESPN+
  • You can purchase tickets to the event HERE
Also Read:
Ryan Garcia Next Fight: 3 opponent options for ‘King Ry’

UFC Vegas 63 fight card

Main Card
Calvin Kattar (-130) vs. Arnold Allen (+110)
Tim Means (+160) vs. Max Griffin (-190)
Dustin Jacoby (-165) vs. Khalil Rountree (+140)
Waldo Cortes-Acosta (-195) vs. Jared Vanderaa (+165)
Tresean Gore (+145) vs. Josh Fremd (-170)
Andrei Arlovski (+150) vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima (-175)
Preliminary Card
Chase Hooper (-210)vs. Steve Garcia (+180)
Joseph Holmes (+195) vs. Jun Yong Park (-230)
Roman Dolidze (+140) vs. Phil Hawes (-165)
Christian Rodriguez (-200) vs. Garrett Armfield (+170)
Cody Durden (+145) vs. Kleydson Rodrigues (-170)
Drakkar Klose (-150) vs. Mark Madsen (+130)
Betting odds via Draft Kings

Upcoming UFC fights on PPV: UFC 281

On November 12, inside “the world’s most famous arena” the UFC will offer up a fall pay-per-view extravaganza led by two championship scraps.

In the night’s main event, UFC middleweight king Israel Adesanya looks to defend his title for a sixth straight time against a rival from his kickboxing past in Brazil’s Alex Pereira. “Poatan” owns two kickboxing victories over Adesanya, including a knockout win five years ago.

UFC 281’s co-main event will feature two-time strawweight queen Carla Esparza as she aims to retain her title in the first defense of her second reign as champion. Her opponent will be former division champion Zhang Weili.

The card from New York City will also include a dynamite lightweight scrap between highly ranked fighters Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler, as well as the Octagon returns of Molly McCann, Karolina Kowalkiewicz, and Dominick Reyes.

Also Read:
Brandon Moreno next fight: ‘Assassin Baby’ returns on Jan. 21 in a title unification scrap

How to watch UFC 281 on Nov. 12

  • This UFC PPV card takes place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City
  • Prelims start at 6 PM ET, followed by the main card at 10 PM ET
  • The PPV main card will broadcast exclusively on ESPN+ for $74.99
  • You can purchase tickets to the event HERE

UFC 281 fight card

Main Card
Israel Adesanya (-165) vs. Alex Pereira (+140)
Carla Esparza (+260) vs. Weili Zhang (-315)
Dustin Poirier (-165) vs. Michael Chandler (+140)
Erin Blanchfield vs. Molly McCann
Dominick Reyes vs. Ryan Spann
Preliminary Card
Mike Trizano vs. Seung Woo Choi
Renato Moicano vs. Brad Riddell
Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. S. Juárez
Ottman Azaitar vs. Matt Frevola
Dan Hooker vs. Claudio Puelles
Carlos Ulberg vs. Nicolae Negumereanu
Andre Petroski vs. Wellington Turman
Julio Arce vs. Montel Jackson
Betting odds via Draft Kings

More must-reads:

Comments / 2

Related
bjpenndotcom

Deontay Wilder has his next opponent picked: “If he a man of his word, what a hell of a fight it would be”

Deontay Wilder returned to his winning ways on Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, knocking Robert Helenius out in the first round with a thunderous right hand. His opponent didn’t just go down, he stayed down with his eyes staring up into the rafters. It was a solid reminder that ‘The Bronze Bomber’ has dynamite in his fists.
BROOKLYN, NY
hypebeast.com

Floyd Mayweather Claims $1 Million USD Payout for Answering Call Over Exhibition Bout With Deji

After losing three exhibition fights against Jake Paul, Vinnie Hacker, and Alex Wassabi, Deji redeemed himself with a convincing victory over fellow YouTuber Fousey, showcasing substantial improvement over his previous bouts. However, with just one official win, the British YouTuber Deji will now be stepping into the ring with one of the all-time greats, Floyd Mayweather Jr. The duo faced off ahead of the weekend and are set to meet in Dubai on November 13.
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Extends Offer To 34 Year Old Former Champion To Return

He would be a big get. There are a lot of changes throughout WWE in recent months and several of those have involved wrestlers returning to the company. All kinds of stars are returning to WWE and it has made for several surprise appearances. It can mean a lot to have someone come back, and now WWE is attempting to bring back someone who showed a lot of potential.
MiddleEasy

Anderson Silva Is Ruling Out Retirement Following Paul Fight, He Is Having Too Much Fun

Anderson Silva will not be leaving his gloves in the ring after his bout with Jake Paul. Anderson Silva has had a long and successful career in mixed martial arts. He has been at the very top of the sport of MMA and holds records in the UFC to this day. Although his MMA career might be behind him, that does not mean that Silva is ready to walk into retirement. The opposite is true, he is now embarking on a whole new career in boxing.
MMA Fighting

Deontay Wilder delivers tearful speech in aftermath of Robert Helenius knockout: ‘I wanted to come to his aid’

Deontay Wilder’s demeanor took on a dramatically different tone when he had a chance to speak to the media Saturday night. The former WBC heavyweight champion scored a spectacular and scary knockout of Robert Helenius at Barclays Center in New York, putting Helenius flat on his back with just three seconds remaining in the opening round. It was Wilder’s first win since suffering back-to-back losses to Tyson Fury.
ringsidenews.com

Call For Jey Uso To Defeat Roman Reigns For WWE Undisputed Universal Title

Roman Reigns rules over WWE as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Head of the Table completely reinvented himself after his return in 2020 and the momentum is clearly with him right now. Jimmy Uso suffered a knee injury in March 2020 which put him on the shelf until May...
mmanews.com

Watch: MMA Fighter KO’s Opponent In Just 16 Seconds

MMA Fighter Mikhail Gazaev flatlined Yuri Kiselov in no time at AMC Fight Night 115. Heavyweights Gazaev and Kiselov met on the main card of the event on Friday in Sochi, Russia. Gazaev was making his return to the cage after six years on the sidelines, in what was just his fourth professional fight.
ewrestlingnews.com

Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (10/17/22)

WWE invades the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – United States Championship: Seth Rollins defends against Matt Riddle. – The Miz vs. Dexter...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
MMAWeekly.com

UFC 280 Countdown Video: Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley

UFC 280 Countdown previews the main card bout between former bantamweight champion and top contender Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley. O’Malley (15-1, 1 NC) was riding a three-fight winning streak until his last outing ended in a no contest with Pedro Munhoz due to an accidental eye poke. O’Malley enters the match ranked No. 12 in the division, but taking out the top contender would catapult O’Malley into contender status.
mmanews.com

Cub Swanson Speaks Out Following Bantamweight Debut Loss

UFC veteran Cub Swanson has broken his social media silence following his loss to Jonathan Martinez at UFC Vegas 62 on Saturday. Swanson lost to Martinez in his bantamweight debut in the UFC Vegas 62 co-main event. After a back-and-forth first round, an accumulation of low leg kicks proved too much for him to handle as Martinez finished him in Round 2.
FanSided

After the fight: Deontay Wilder punches his way to a title shot

After the fight: Who is next in line for Deontay Wilder after that huge one-punch knockout over Robert Helenius?. One of the most explosive punchers of our time, Deontay Wilder (43-2-1), sent the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, into a frenzy on Saturday night when he knocked out Robert Helenius (31-4) with just one punch. It wasn’t something he hadn’t done before, but boxing fans will never get tired of seeing it and will have similar reactions each time.
BROOKLYN, NY
bjpenndotcom

Charles Oliveira vows to finish Islam Makhachev inside one round at UFC 280: “I came in to ruin their expectations”

Charles Oliveira is expecting to make a statement at UFC 280. Oliveira is set to face Makhachev in the main event of UFC 280 for the vacant lightweight title. It’s a fascinating matchup and is a fight that both men have a ton of confidence heading into it. Along with that, the scrap is happening in Abu Dhabi, and according to Oliveira that is because Makhachev’s team demanded it would be there.
MMAmania.com

UFC 280 predictions: Early ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Oliveira vs. Makhachev

The Octagon returns to the familiar shores of “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, this Saturday (Oct. 22, 2022) for UFC 280, which sees Charles Oliveira face Islam Makhachev for the Lightweight title. Before that dynamite main event, Aljamain Sterling defends his Bantamweight title against former titlist T.J. Dillashaw and Sean O’Malley looks for the biggest win of his professional career against the ever-lethal Petr Yan.
MMAmania.com

Joe Rogan replaced by Paul Felder at UFC 280 commentary table

Joe Rogan is out, Paul Felder is in. “The Irish Dragon” will handle one half of the color commentary for the upcoming UFC 280 “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” pay-per-view (PPV) card alongside play-by-play man Jon Anik and fellow fighter-turned-analyst Daniel Cormier, according to MMA Junkie. Rogan does not...
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

81K+
Followers
61K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy