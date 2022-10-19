UFC tonight: UFC 280, fight card, betting odds & watch times

There is no event from the UFC tonight. Following the promotion’s recent card at the APEX, the company returns to pay-per-view with a monumental card in Abu Dhabi that features two title bouts and several other big-time matchups.

UFC Tonight: Two title fights lead epic card in Abu Dhabi

On Oct. 22, the UFC schedule returns to Abu Dhabi for UFC 280, a card filled with several of the best fighters in the world and a pair of championship fights in the top two spots.

In the night’s headliner, after being stripped of the lightweight title due to missing weight earlier this year, Charles Oliveira will look to regain his vacant title in a highly anticipated matchup with top contender Islam Makhachev. The card’s co-main event will then see bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling look to defend his title for a second straight time when he takes on the challenge of former two-time division king TJ Dillashaw.

UFC 280 will also see the return of elite and ranked fighters like former 135-pound champ Petr Yan, Sean O’Malley , Belal Muhammad, Beniel Dariush, Marina Rodriguez, and Sean Brady.

How to watch UFC 280 on Oct. 22

This UFC PPV card takes place inside the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE

Prelims start at 10 PM ET, followed by the main card at 2 PM ET

The PPV main card will broadcast exclusively on ESPN+ for $74.99

You can purchase tickets to the event HERE

UFC 280 fight card

Main Card

Charles Oliveira (+145) vs. Islam Makhachev (-170)

Aljamain Sterling (-175) vs. T.J. Dillashaw (+150)

Petr Yan (-265) vs. Sean O’Malley (+225)

Beneil Dariush (+160) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (-190)

Katlyn Chookagian (+170) vs. Manon Fiorot (-200)

Preliminary Card

Belal Muhammad (+120) vs. Sean Brady (-140)

Makhmud Muradov (+165) vs. Caio Borralho (-195)

Volkan Oezdemir (+145) vs. Nikita Krylov (-170)

Zuhaira Tukhugov (-155) vs. Lucas Almeida (+135)

Abubakar Nurmagomedov (-165) vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (+140)

Armen Petrosyan (-205) vs. AJ Dobson (+175)

Muhammad Mokaev (-850) vs. Malcolm Gordon (+600)

Lina Länsberg (+255) vs. Karol Rosa (-305)

Betting odds via Draft Kings

Next UFC fight card: UFC Vegas 63

Following the events of UFC 280, the promotion returns to its headquarters, the UFC Apex, on Oct. 29 for a card headlined by a clash of elite featherweight talents.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 63, Calvin Kattar — a stalwart of the featherweight top 10 — takes on the challenger of fast-rising English star Arnold Allen. A victory for Allen could put him in line for a title fight next with division king Alexander Volkanovski.

The event also features the return of several action fighters and Octagon veterans like Tim Means, Dustin Jacoby, Khalil Rountree, and Phil Hawes.

How to watch UFC Vegas 63 on Oct. 29

This UFC card takes place inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada

Prelims start at 4 PM ET followed by the main card at 7 PM ET

The card will air exclusively on the streaming service ESPN+

You can purchase tickets to the event HERE

UFC Vegas 63 fight card

Main Card

Calvin Kattar (-130) vs. Arnold Allen (+110)

Tim Means (+160) vs. Max Griffin (-190)

Dustin Jacoby (-165) vs. Khalil Rountree (+140)

Waldo Cortes-Acosta (-195) vs. Jared Vanderaa (+165)

Tresean Gore (+145) vs. Josh Fremd (-170)

Andrei Arlovski (+150) vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima (-175)

Preliminary Card

Chase Hooper (-210)vs. Steve Garcia (+180)

Joseph Holmes (+195) vs. Jun Yong Park (-230)

Roman Dolidze (+140) vs. Phil Hawes (-165)

Christian Rodriguez (-200) vs. Garrett Armfield (+170)

Cody Durden (+145) vs. Kleydson Rodrigues (-170)

Drakkar Klose (-150) vs. Mark Madsen (+130)

Betting odds via Draft Kings

Upcoming UFC fights on PPV: UFC 281

On November 12, inside “the world’s most famous arena” the UFC will offer up a fall pay-per-view extravaganza led by two championship scraps.

In the night’s main event, UFC middleweight king Israel Adesanya looks to defend his title for a sixth straight time against a rival from his kickboxing past in Brazil’s Alex Pereira. “Poatan” owns two kickboxing victories over Adesanya, including a knockout win five years ago.

UFC 281’s co-main event will feature two-time strawweight queen Carla Esparza as she aims to retain her title in the first defense of her second reign as champion. Her opponent will be former division champion Zhang Weili.

The card from New York City will also include a dynamite lightweight scrap between highly ranked fighters Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler, as well as the Octagon returns of Molly McCann, Karolina Kowalkiewicz, and Dominick Reyes.

How to watch UFC 281 on Nov. 12

This UFC PPV card takes place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City

Prelims start at 6 PM ET, followed by the main card at 10 PM ET

The PPV main card will broadcast exclusively on ESPN+ for $74.99

You can purchase tickets to the event HERE

UFC 281 fight card

Main Card

Israel Adesanya (-165) vs. Alex Pereira (+140)

Carla Esparza (+260) vs. Weili Zhang (-315)

Dustin Poirier (-165) vs. Michael Chandler (+140)

Erin Blanchfield vs. Molly McCann

Dominick Reyes vs. Ryan Spann

Preliminary Card

Mike Trizano vs. Seung Woo Choi

Renato Moicano vs. Brad Riddell

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. S. Juárez

Ottman Azaitar vs. Matt Frevola

Dan Hooker vs. Claudio Puelles

Carlos Ulberg vs. Nicolae Negumereanu

Andre Petroski vs. Wellington Turman

Julio Arce vs. Montel Jackson

Betting odds via Draft Kings

