UFC tonight: UFC 274 fight card, betting odds & watch times
There is no UFC tonight. The MMA world leader returns to action on May 7 in Arizona for the promotion’s latest pay-per-view offering UFC 274.
UFC Tonight: Two title fights lead UFC 274 card
The UFC’s next event is led by two very interesting championship matchups. First, in the co-main event reigning strawweight champion Rose Namajunas defends her title against inaugural division queen Carla Esparza. The bout is a rematch of the pairs Ultimate Fighter Season 20 finale fight won by Esparza eight years ago.Related: Get a FREE Sling TV trial And Watch The UFC Today!
In the night’s headliner, lightweight king Charles Oliveira defends his title for a second time against former interim champion Justin Gaethje, in a highly anticipated clash of two of the best 155-pound fighters of the last five years. The card also features the return of Octagon greats Donald Cerrone, Tony Ferguson, and Mauricio “Shogun” Rua.
How to watch UFC 274 on May 7
- This UFC fight card takes place inside the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- Prelims start at 6 PM ET, followed by the main card at 10 PM ET
- The prelims will air on ESPN and ESPN+, while the PPV will be exclusively on ESPN+
- You can purchase tickets for the event HERE
UFC 274 fight card
| Main Card
Charles Oliveira (-165) vs. Justin Gaethje (+145)
Rose Namajunas (-200) vs. Carla Esparza (+170)
Michael Chandler (-410) vs. Tony Ferguson (+310)
Donald Cerrone (-170) vs. Joe Lauzon (+150)
Ovince St. Preux (-235) vs. Maurício Rua (+190)
Macy Chiasson (+195) vs. Norma Dumont (-240)
Preliminary Card
Lupita Godinez (-195) vs. Ariane Carnelossi (+165)
Blagoy Ivanov (-155) vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima (+135)
Kleydson Rodrigues (-275) vs. C.J. Vergara (+220)
Journey Newson (+155) vs. Fernie Garcia (-180)
Brandon Royval (-260) vs. Matt Schnell (+210)
Michael Johnson (-135) vs. Alan Patrick (+115)
Francisco Trinaldo (-115) vs. Danny Roberts (-105)
Randy Brown (+115) vs. Khaos Williams (-135)
Tracy Cortez (-170) vs. Melissa Gatto (+150)
Betting odds via Draft Kings
Next UFC fight card: UFC Vegas 54
On the heels of the promotion’s highly anticipated UFC 274 PPV event, the organization returns to the APEX in Las Vegas for UFC Vegas 54.
The event is headlined by a battle of top-five light heavyweights when former champion Jan Blachowicz returns to the Octagon for the first time since losing the title to face Austria’s Aleksandar Rakic. The winner of this bout could possibly be in line to face the winner of the Glover Teixeira versus Jiri Prochazka title fight later in the month.
The card also features the return of Octagon stalwarts Katlyn Chookagian, Amanda Ribas, Michael Johnson, Angela Hill, Davey Grant, and Andrea Lee.
How to watch UFC Fight Night: Vegas 54 on May 14
- This UFC fight card takes place inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada
- Prelims start at 7:30 PM ET, followed by the main card at 10 PM ET
- The event will air on the streaming service ESPN+
- You can purchase UFC VIP tickets exclusively from the promotion HERE
UFC Vegas 53 fight card
| Main Card
Jan Błachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakić
Katlyn Chookagian vs. Amanda Ribas
Ryan Spann vs. Ion Cutelaba
Michael Johnson vs. Alan Patrick
Viviane Araujo vs. Andrea Lee
Preliminary Card
Frank Camacho vs. Manuel Torres
Virna Jandiroba vs. Angela Hill
Nick Maximov vs. Andre Petroski
Louis Smolka vs. Davey Grant
Jake Hadley vs. Allan Nascimento
Carlos Candelario vs. Tatsuro Taira
Betting odds via Draft Kings
Next UFC pay-per-view event: UFC 275
UFC 275 on June 11 will be headlined by a pair of championship matchups inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
In the co-main event, flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko will defend her title for the eighth time when she takes on the challenge of red hot Brazilian Taila Santos. Then in the headliner, the ageless Glover Teixeira will put his recently won light heavyweight title on the line for the first time when he faces former RIZIN champion, Jiri Prochazka.
The card also features a strawweight featured battled between former champions Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk.
How to watch UFC 275 on June 11
- This UFC fight card takes place inside the Indoor Stadium in Singapore
- The event starts at 6 PM ET, followed by the main card at 10 PM ET
- The core prelims will be simulcast on ESPN and ESPN+, with the main card exclusively on ESPN+
- Tickets to this event are not yet available
UFC 275 fight card
| Main Card
Glover Teixeira (+165) vs. Jiří Procházka (-195)
Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos
Weili Zhang (-180) vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk (+155)
Preliminary Card
Silvana Gomez Juárez vs. Na Liang
Brendan Allen vs. Jacob Malkoun
Kyung Ho Kang vs. Saimon Oliveira
Joselyne Edwards vs. Ramona Pascual
Orion Cosce vs. Blood Diamond
Betting odds via Draft Kings
