UFC tonight: UFC 274 fight card, betting odds & watch times

There is no UFC tonight. The MMA world leader returns to action on May 7 in Arizona for the promotion’s latest pay-per-view offering UFC 274.

UFC Tonight: Two title fights lead UFC 274 card

The UFC’s next event is led by two very interesting championship matchups. First, in the co-main event reigning strawweight champion Rose Namajunas defends her title against inaugural division queen Carla Esparza. The bout is a rematch of the pairs Ultimate Fighter Season 20 finale fight won by Esparza eight years ago.

In the night’s headliner, lightweight king Charles Oliveira defends his title for a second time against former interim champion Justin Gaethje, in a highly anticipated clash of two of the best 155-pound fighters of the last five years. The card also features the return of Octagon greats Donald Cerrone, Tony Ferguson, and Mauricio “Shogun” Rua.

How to watch UFC 274 on May 7

This UFC fight card takes place inside the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Prelims start at 6 PM ET, followed by the main card at 10 PM ET

The prelims will air on ESPN and ESPN+, while the PPV will be exclusively on ESPN+

You can purchase tickets for the event HERE

UFC 274 fight card

Main Card

Charles Oliveira (-165) vs. Justin Gaethje (+145)

Rose Namajunas (-200) vs. Carla Esparza (+170)

Michael Chandler (-410) vs. Tony Ferguson (+310)

Donald Cerrone (-170) vs. Joe Lauzon (+150)

Ovince St. Preux (-235) vs. Maurício Rua (+190)

Macy Chiasson (+195) vs. Norma Dumont (-240)

Preliminary Card

Lupita Godinez (-195) vs. Ariane Carnelossi (+165)

Blagoy Ivanov (-155) vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima (+135)

Kleydson Rodrigues (-275) vs. C.J. Vergara (+220)

Journey Newson (+155) vs. Fernie Garcia (-180)

Brandon Royval (-260) vs. Matt Schnell (+210)

Michael Johnson (-135) vs. Alan Patrick (+115)

Francisco Trinaldo (-115) vs. Danny Roberts (-105)

Randy Brown (+115) vs. Khaos Williams (-135)

Tracy Cortez (-170) vs. Melissa Gatto (+150)

Betting odds via Draft Kings

Related: UFC predictions for the promotion’s upcoming card on Saturday night

Next UFC fight card: UFC Vegas 54

On the heels of the promotion’s highly anticipated UFC 274 PPV event, the organization returns to the APEX in Las Vegas for UFC Vegas 54.

The event is headlined by a battle of top-five light heavyweights when former champion Jan Blachowicz returns to the Octagon for the first time since losing the title to face Austria’s Aleksandar Rakic. The winner of this bout could possibly be in line to face the winner of the Glover Teixeira versus Jiri Prochazka title fight later in the month.

The card also features the return of Octagon stalwarts Katlyn Chookagian, Amanda Ribas, Michael Johnson, Angela Hill, Davey Grant, and Andrea Lee.

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Vegas 54 on May 14

This UFC fight card takes place inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada

Prelims start at 7:30 PM ET, followed by the main card at 10 PM ET

The event will air on the streaming service ESPN+

You can purchase UFC VIP tickets exclusively from the promotion HERE

UFC Vegas 53 fight card

Main Card

Jan Błachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakić

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Amanda Ribas

Ryan Spann vs. Ion Cutelaba

Michael Johnson vs. Alan Patrick

Viviane Araujo vs. Andrea Lee

Preliminary Card

Frank Camacho vs. Manuel Torres

Virna Jandiroba vs. Angela Hill

Nick Maximov vs. Andre Petroski

Louis Smolka vs. Davey Grant

Jake Hadley vs. Allan Nascimento

Carlos Candelario vs. Tatsuro Taira

Betting odds via Draft Kings

Next UFC pay-per-view event: UFC 275

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

UFC 275 on June 11 will be headlined by a pair of championship matchups inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In the co-main event, flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko will defend her title for the eighth time when she takes on the challenge of red hot Brazilian Taila Santos. Then in the headliner, the ageless Glover Teixeira will put his recently won light heavyweight title on the line for the first time when he faces former RIZIN champion, Jiri Prochazka.

The card also features a strawweight featured battled between former champions Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

How to watch UFC 275 on June 11

This UFC fight card takes place inside the Indoor Stadium in Singapore

The event starts at 6 PM ET, followed by the main card at 10 PM ET

The core prelims will be simulcast on ESPN and ESPN+, with the main card exclusively on ESPN+

Tickets to this event are not yet available

UFC 275 fight card

Main Card

Glover Teixeira (+165) vs. Jiří Procházka (-195)

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos

Weili Zhang (-180) vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk (+155)

Preliminary Card

Silvana Gomez Juárez vs. Na Liang

Brendan Allen vs. Jacob Malkoun

Kyung Ho Kang vs. Saimon Oliveira

Joselyne Edwards vs. Ramona Pascual

Orion Cosce vs. Blood Diamond

Betting odds via Draft Kings

More must-reads: