UFC tonight: UFC 273 card, odds & watch times

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

There are no fights from the UFC tonight. The promotion returns to action on April 9 for their jam-packed UFC 273 pay-per-view event featuring two title fights.

UFC tonight: Two title fights leads UFC 273 card

In the co-main event of UFC 273, bantamweight rivals Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan will settle their score in a rematch that will decide the undisputed bantamweight king of the UFC. In the main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will defend his title for the third time when he takes on the challenge of uber-fan-favorite “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung.

The event also includes the return of the fastest rising talent in the sport, Khamzat Chimaev, as he faces his greatest test yet in second-ranked welterweight Gilbert Burns.

How to watch UFC 273 on April 9

  • This UFC fight card takes place inside the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
  • Prelims start at 7 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+, followed by the main card PPV at 10 PM ET
  • The PPV portion of the card will air exclusively on ESPN+ and cost $74.95
  • You can purchase a ticket to the card HERE
UFC 273 fight card

Main Card
Alexander Volkanovski (-630) vs. Chan Sung Jung (+450)
Aljamain Sterling (+350) vs. Petr Yan (-475)
Gilbert Burns (+375) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (-510)
Mackenzie Dern (-110) vs. Tecia Torres (-110)
Jairzinho Rozenstruik (-120) vs. Marcin Tybura (+120)
Preliminary Card
Irene Aldana (-210) vs. Aspen Ladd (+175)
Mickey Gall (+150) vs. Mike Malott (-170)
Julio Arce (-200) vs. Daniel Santos (+170)
Ian Garry (-350) vs. Darian Weeks (+270)
Vinc Pichel (-150) vs. Mark Madsen (+130)
Piera Rodriguez (-110) vs. Kay Hansen (-110)
Dricus Du Plessis (-180) vs. Anthony Hernandez (+155)
Next UFC fight card: UFC Vegas 51 on April 16

After a few weeks away, the promotion will return to their headquarters, the UFC APEX, for their event on April 16. The 14-bout UFC Vegas 51 card is led by a major matchup in the top five of the welterweight division when Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad face off for the second time in a title eliminator clash.

The card also features the return of action fighters Uriah Hall, Drakkar Klose, Chris Barnett, and Miguel Baeza.

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Vegas on April 16

  • This UFC fight card takes place inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Prelims start at 2 PM ET, followed by the main card at 5 PM ET
  • The event will air exclusively on ESPN+
  • You can purchase UFC VIP tickets exclusively from the promotion HERE
UFC Vegas 51 fight card

Main Card
Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad
Chris Barnett vs. Martin Buday
Uriah Hall vs. André Muniz
Elizeu Zaleski vs. Mounir Lazzez
Drakkar Klose vs. Brandon Jenkins
Rafa García vs. Jesse Ronson
Preliminary Card
Caio Borralho vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev
Lina Länsberg vs. Pannie Kianzad
Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Yanan Wu
Jordan Leavitt vs. Victor Martinez
Sam Hughes vs. Istela Nunes
Andre Fialho vs. Miguel Baeza
Heili Alateng vs. Kevin Croom
Pat Sabatini vs. T.J. Laramie
