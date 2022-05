Click here to read the full article. Sam Smith is learning to love themself and taking us on their journey. The singer released anthem “Love Me More” as they reflect upon their upbringing and career start in the music video. In typical Sam Smith fashion, we’re moved to tears — not because we’re sad, but because the video is beautiful. “I wrote this song for anyone who feels different, anyone who has to stop themselves every day from saying unkind things to themselves, in their head, all the time,” Smith said in a statement. “I felt like that for the longest...

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO