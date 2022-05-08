ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC lightweight rankings: Chandler rises after unbelievable UFC 274 win

By Jason Burgos
 3 days ago

The UFC lightweight rankings are a showcase of some of the very best talents in MMA. The division has long been the deepest and most talent-rich in the promotion and often several of its top competitors can also be found in the UFC pound-for-pound rankings.

With that in mind, here are the official Sportsnaut rankings for the top-10 155-pound fighters in the best cage fighting promotion in all the land.

10. Gregor Gillespie (14-1)

Gregor Gillespite has long been one of the top young prospects in the lightweight division. His wrestling and cardio make him a total handful for any opponent in the division. “The Gift” has not fought since a big bounce-back win in May over Diego Ferreira. While he has contender potential, he needs to get back to action soon after having not fought since May of 2021, or his days in the top-10 are numbered.

  • Next Fight: TBD

9. Arman Tsarukyan (18-2)

Arman Tsaryukyan has earned his spot in the top-10. In six Octagon appearances, he has been victorious in all but one. That lone defeat came by decision against the division’s hottest fighter and title contender Islam Makhachev. He has victories over solid veterans Matt Frevola, Christos Giagos, and Davis Ramos. “Ahalkalakets” is a force to be reckoned with and deserving of Conor McGregor’s lost spot due to inactivity.

  • Next Fight: vs. Mateusz Gamrot on June 25

8. Rafael Fiziev (11-1)

Rafael Fiziev is one of the fastest-rising talents in the division after five straight wins in the Octagon. Twice this year, he was unable to make the date for a matchup with former division champion Rafael dos Anjos. Maybe the third time is the charm as he is set to face RDA in July.

UFC pound for pound rankings: Where does Charles Oliveira land after UFC 274 win?
  • Next Fight: vs. Rafael dos Anjos on July 2

7. Rafael dos Anjos (31-13)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fMt4d_0eTqagwa00
Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

After an unsuccessful run at welterweight, former lightweight king Rafael dos Anjos returned to the UFC lightweight division in 2020 and has won two straight as a 155-pound fighter. He will get the chance to make it three straight in a planned main event fight against the red hot Rafael Fiziev this summer.

  • Next Fight: vs. Rafael Fiziev on July 2

6. Dustin Poirier (28-7)

Dustin Poirier is one of the very best lightweight fighters that has ever lived. However, with two title fight losses under his belt — both submission defeats — it seems like his days of cutting weight to make 155 pounds could be over. If a rumored bout with Nate Diaz at welterweight is made, the “Diamond” could begin a rankings freefall soon after.

  • Next Fight: TBD
EXCLUSIVE: Anderson Silva says UFC ‘uses you, kicks you out, and when you’re out they try to destroy your career’

5. Michael Chandler (23-7)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hSIeJ_0eTqagwa00
Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Chandler vs Gaethje was the fight of the year in 2021. Michael Chandler will look to top that, and get his first win in over a year, on May 7 against former division champ Tony Ferguson. Both need a win badly in what is a lightweight dream fight between two of the best 155-pound fighters of the last decade. With so much on the line for each man, this one has all the makings to be another lightweight classic in the spring.

  • Next Fight: TBD

4. Beniel Dariush (21-4-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44gPzT_0eTqagwa00
Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Beniel Dariush was on the cusp of earning a title opportunity heading into February. He had a matchup with fellow contender Islam Makhachev lined up with the winner likely to earn a championship opportunity later in the year. Then an ankle injury knocked him out of the bout. The Russian dominated his replacement opponent and now “Benny” is firmly stuck behind Makhachev in the contender queue. Where he goes next is anyone’s guess.

  • Next Fight: TBD

3. Justin Gaethje (23-4)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AQtqJ_0eTqagwa00
Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Gaethje got a second chance at UFC lineal gold at UFC 274. Despite being the underdog on fight night, he was still a popular betting favorite. However, his night ended similar to his championship opportunity against Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2020: He tapped to a submission. He is still an elite fighter at lightweight, but he will need to win a few fights before he gets a third chance at the division title.

2. Islam Makhachev (22-1)

If there was any doubt that Islam Makhachev was next in line for the Oliveira vs Gaethje title fight winner later this year, the Russian wrestler cleared that all up at UFC Vegas 49 with utter dominance against replacement opponent Bobby Green. Of course, it wasn’t as meaningful as beating Dariush, but 10 straight wins and four consecutive finishes — including over Dan Hooker and Thiago Moises — are how you let the world know you are the No. 1 contender. Since the win, his boss Dana White has suggested a re-booking with Dariush could be likely.

  • Next Fight: TBD

1. Champion: Charles Oliveira (32-8)

While missing weight led to Charles Oliveira having to vacate his title at UFC 274, he proved on fight night that he is still the uncrowned king of the weight class with a destructive submission victory over Justin Gaethje. There is no doubt he is the undisputed best lightweight in the world, but the win also proved he is a legitimate pound-for-pound superstar.

  • Next Fight: TBD
Israel Adesanya next fight: “The Last Stylebender’ returns on July 2

bjpenndotcom

Video | Fan attempts to scale the cage at UFC 274, gets thrown to the ground by security

A fight fan tried to get into the Octagon at UFC 274 but it did not end well for her. After Charles Oliveira submitted Justin Gaethje at UFC 274, and the highlight was playing on the jumbotron, a fan jumped out of her first-row seat to run towards the Octagon. At first, it looked like she planned it perfectly as she was right behind people making their way to the Octagon, but once a security guard saw her make the leap she was thrown to the ground.
UFC
mmanews.com

Watch: Female Fan Rushes Octagon At UFC 274, Instantly Regrets It

An overzealous female fan stormed the Octagon during Saturday’s UFC 274 pay-per-view and instantly regretted it. After missing weight and then losing to Piera Rodriguez at last month’s UFC 273, strawweight Kay Hansen was granted her walking papers from the premier MMA organization. Some fans may have thought,...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Dana White reveals Joe Rogan told him not to rebook a fight between Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush following UFC 274

UFC president Dana White has said Joe Rogan told him not to rebook Islam Makhachev vs Beneil Dariush following UFC 274. In the wake of last Saturday’s pay-per-view, Dana White has a lot to figure out when it comes to the lightweight division. Charles Oliveira is no longer the champion, Michael Chandler is coming off the back of a big win and there are many, many other contenders just waiting to discover what their fate is going to be in the division.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Daniel Cormier: 'It absolutely kills me' to see what Cain Velasquez is going through

PHOENIX – Through the good and bad, Cain Velasquez stuck by Daniel Cormier’s side throughout his career. The least Cormier can do is the same. When Velasquez was the UFC heavyweight champion in late 2010, Cormier had just started his professional mixed martial arts career. They were good friends and training partners at American Kickboxing Academy and because of this, Cormier moved down to light heavyweight where he won the UFC title. Later, Cormier became a champ-champ when he captured the UFC heavyweight title. Through all of the ups and downs, Velasquez stayed by DC’s side.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Nate Diaz shares his thoughts on a potential fight with Charles Oliveira: “Just for the record I’d choke Oliveira easy”

UFC fan favourite Nate Diaz believes he’d be able to choke Charles Oliveira out if the two ever fought. One thing we all know to be true about Nate Diaz is that he knows how to make some noise on social media. Whether it be through calling out other fighters or just saying something outlandish, the veteran has the ability to get the entire mixed martial arts world talking about him – as we’re doing right now.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Tony Ferguson vows to return following nasty KO loss to Michael Chandler at UFC 274: “I’ll be back”

Tony Ferguson has assured fans he will “be back” after suffering a brutal knockout loss to Michael Chandler at UFC 274. ‘El Cucuy’ was hoping to snap a three-fight losing skid when he stepped foot in the Octagon last night in Phoenix. In order to do so, Ferguson had to find a way past former Bellator champion Michael Chandler, who also entered the contest looking to rebound.
PHOENIX, AZ
MMA Fighting

Video: Fan tries to rush the octagon at UFC 274, gets launched by security

A disclaimer to all UFC fans: If you try to rush the octagon, bad things are going to happen. One particularly foolish fan found that out over the weekend at UFC 274. In a clip uploaded on Sunday by TikTok user Shriak Sharma, the offending attention-seeker vaults over a barrier in the stands and attempts to rush the cage amid the ensuing chaos of Charles Oliveira’s first-round submission win over Justin Gaethje. The young woman, who is unidentified in the clip, manages to climb just feet away from her goal — before promptly getting tossed to the floor by security in Phoenix’s Footprint Center.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Mma
MMA Fighting

Video: Michael Chandler’s ‘Knockout of the Year’ kick even more unbelievable from alternate angle

Michael Chandler’s most recent knockout win is going to be replayed a million different times from a million different angles. Footage uploaded by UFC bantamweight Randy Costa has given us one of the best angles yet of Chandler’s unbelievable front kick knockout of Tony Ferguson at UFC 274, as we get a clear shot of the KO blow that sent the former interim lightweight champion crashing to the canvas and the fans at Footprint Center in Phoenix into a frenzy.
PHOENIX, AZ
mmanews.com

Joe Rogan Told Dana White Not To Book Makhachev vs. Dariush Next

Joe Rogan doesn’t think Dana White should book Islam Makhachev vs. Beniel Dariush after UFC 274. UFC 274 went down live on pay-per-view (PPV) this past weekend from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The event featured several bouts that were key to the landscape of the lightweight division.
PHOENIX, AZ
hotnewhiphop.com

MMA Fighter Joel Bauman Claims Herpes Lost Him His Last Fight

Mixed Martial Arts is one of the hardest sports in the entire world. You have to be extremely focused in order to win your fights, and if you aren't on top of your game, then you could very well get bested by someone who isn't as good as you. Some fighters, however, are very prideful when they lose, and it makes them come up with some pretty elaborate excuses for why they lost.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Tony Ferguson responds after Dustin Poirier claims he’s “better than these guys” following UFC 274

UFC lightweight Tony Ferguson has hit back at Dustin Poirier after he claimed he was ‘better’ than the 155ers on display at UFC 274. Last Saturday night at UFC 274, Tony Ferguson fell to a devastating knockout defeat at the hands of Michael Chandler. While he was able to have some success in the first round, it’s the kind of loss that had many wondering whether or not he should consider walking away from mixed martial arts – at least for the time being.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Henry Cejudo and Aljamain Sterling come face-to-face: ‘He’s got the belt, but he’s not the best in the world’

Henry Cejudo continues to get more and more serious about his comeback and he knows exactly what he wants. The former two-division UFC titleholder’s last fight came a full two years ago on May 9, 2020, when he scored a second-round TKO against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. Now, according to him, Cejudo has re-entered the USADA testing pool and has his path going forward all mapped out and it begins with reclaiming his bantamweight crown currently worn by Aljamain Sterling.
UFC
