How Fashion and Footwear Brands Are Supporting Ukraine Amid Russian Conflict

As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine intensifies, various companies are making moves to show a stance against Russia’s aggressive actions towards Ukraine. Some companies are also pledging support to people in Ukraine who have been displaced from their homes amid the conflict.

Here, how some fashion and footwear brands are helping Ukraine during this difficult time.

Adidas

Adidas is suspending its long-term partnership with the Russian Football Union (RFU), the German sportswear company confirmed to FN. Adidas said in March that its partnership with RFU, the governing body that oversees football in Russia, had been halted, effective immediately.

Adidas also announced a donation of €1 million to refugee and children’s charities including Save the Children, SOS Children’s Villages, Terre des Hommes, and UNO-Flüchtlingshilfe (the German partner of UNHCR) to provide basic goods and support to evacuated families. Adidas also donated clothes to Global Aid Network for people in need in Ukraine, Poland, Moldova and Hungary.

Amazon

The online retailer said it would donate $5 million to organizations that are providing critical support on the ground, including UNICEF, UNHCR, World Food Program, Red Cross, Polska Akcja Humanitarna, and Save the Children. Amazon said that it will also match up to $5 million in additional donations from its employees to those organizations. For customers who want to help, Amazon is adding donation buttons or direct links to charitable organizations on the homepages of its websites, and will waive its fees for payment processing on donations made through Amazon.

Authentic Brands Group

ABG has made donations to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and 7: The David Beckham UNICEF Fund, which are driving humanitarian efforts and providing immediate aid to those in need.

The New York-based company has also launched an employee matching gift program, whereby ABG will match donations made by employees to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Burberry

Burberry is pledging support for the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ukraine. The company said in a brief statement that it is donating to the British Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal, “which is working to provide urgent aid, food, warm clothes and shelter to communities in desperate need.” The British brand will also be matching any employee donations to charities supporting humanitarian efforts in Ukraine with an equivalent donation to the appeal.

Canada Goose

Through the Canada Goose Response Program, the outerwear company is donating $100,000 CAD to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). Further, while no Canada Goose retail locations have been impacted, in light of the challenged operating environment and evolving sanctions against Russian interests, the company has decided to suspend all wholesale and e-commerce sales to Russia.

Capri Holdings

The parent company of Michael Kors, Jimmy Choo and Versace has made an emergency donation in support of those displaced and suffering due to the tragic crisis in Ukraine. This donation will be made to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), the world’s largest humanitarian agency fighting hunger worldwide. WFP has launched an emergency operation within and outside of Ukraine to provide food assistance for affected citizens.

Chanel

Chanel has made 2 million euro donation to CARE and UNHCR-UN refugee agency. Secondly, the French luxury house said that its Fondation Chanel will be working closely with its local partners to provide future critical support over the medium and long term to women and children impacted by this evolving situation. The company will also be providing ways for its employees to contribute donations where possible.

Crocs

Crocs is launching a “Buy a Pair, Give a Pair” charitable program to support Ukrainian refugees.​ To launch the program, which was a nnounced on April 29 and will run through May 31, Crocs partnered with Soles4Souls to donate one pair of Crocs to those in need for every every pair of Classic Tie-Dye Clogs purchased. Crocs plans to donate up to 200,000 pairs of shoes.

To participate in the program, U.S. consumers can purchase Crocs at retail stores or on crocs.com

Gucci

Chime for Change, Gucci’s longstanding global campaign advocating gender equality, said it was donating $500,000 to UNHCR to provide emergency support to refugees fleeing Ukraine.

Isabel Marant

Isabel Marant voiced her solidarity with Ukraine as she unveiled her fall/winter 2022 collection in Paris. In order to contribute to first humanitarian help, the Isabel Marant Endowment Fund has donated to the UNHCR, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the UNICEF, United Nations Children’s Fund.

Keen

Keen has made a commitment of 50,000 euros , which converts to $55,669.75 at the current exchange rate, in both cash and products to support Ukrainian refugees at the Poland, Slovakia and Hungary borders. “In the face of a humanitarian crisis like the one unfolding in Ukraine, Keen stands in solidarity with its people. Our thoughts are with the people and families whose lives are affected by the crisis in Ukraine,” the company said via its Keen Europe handle on Instagram.

Kering

Kering said it would make a “significant donation” to help Ukrainian people displaced by the Russian invasion. Revealing the move on its official social channels, the French group said the monies would go to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, or UNHCR. “We hope for a peaceful resolution of this conflict,” the luxury group added in a short post on Instagram, accompanied by the word “peace” writ large and rendered in the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Kurt Geiger

As part of its global kindness mission, Kurt Geiger has donated £50,000 to the British Red Cross, which is working with the Ukrainian Red Cross Society on the ground to provide food, water, first aid, medicine, warm clothes and shelter to those affected by the crisis. “We have always been ardent advocates of empathy, compassion and spreading kindness to those who need it most,” said Kurt Geiger CEO, Neil Clifford in a statement. “Currently, there are hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians in need of financial, practical and emotional support. This is a situation of human suffering and we believe we have a moral obligation to reach out and help in any way we can.”

LVMH Group

LVMH made a first emergency donation of 5 million euros to support the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to help the direct and indirect victims of this conflict. In addition, the Group is launching a fundraising campaign in support of the ICRC to facilitate the contributions of employees across the Group and its 76 Maisons. The LVMH Heart Fund, launched in 2021, has been specifically activated to provide financial and psychological support to all employees, especially those directly affected by this conflict.

Nike

Nike has halted the delivery of products from its website to Russia, the sportswear giant said in a notice on its Russian website. As the notice explains, “merchandise purchases on Nike.com and the Nike app are temporarily unavailable” for customers in Russia. “Given the rapidly evolving situation, and the increasing challenges of operating our business, Nike will be pausing operations in Russia,” Nike said in a statement. Nike also announced that the Nike Foundation will donate $1 million to UNICEF and International Rescue Committee to help support humanitarian relief efforts.

OTB

The OTB Foundation was another early responder to the urgent appeal launched by UNHCR to support the people and families forced to flee Ukraine under the Russian attack. The not-for-profit organization established by OTB founder Renzo Rosso in 2008 said it was difficult to determine the number of refugees, but it is estimated that more than 100,000 people have had to abandon their homes. More than 600,000 refugees have already passed the Ukraine borders seeking help in the neighboring countries.

Prada Group

Prada announced that it is joining forces with the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana (CNMI) and will provide a donation to the UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.

Puma

Puma has stopped deliveries to Russia but has kept its 100 stores in the country open. It has also temporarily suspended its contract with the Russian Basketball Federation.

“We are deeply concerned and saddened about the ongoing war in Ukraine,” Puma said in a statement. “Our priority is the health and wellbeing of our employees and athletes in the country and we are continuously thinking of ways to support them and their families.”

In addition to offering financial and product support to initiatives in Ukraine, Puma is organizing accommodations and shelters for employees and their families as well as Puma athletes in Western Ukraine. Puma is also helping ensure the financial liquidity of its employees and athletes.

Puma athletes and employees in Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Romania are picking up Ukrainian colleagues at the border and organizing additional support.

TJX Companies

TJX Companies said it is supporting relief efforts via donations to The American Red Cross, Save the Children, World Central Kitchen, The British Red Cross Emergency Appeal, The Polish Red Cross and The Canadian Red Cross’ Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal. The company has also said it would divest its minority investment in Familia, a Russian off-price retailer, and will instruct buyers to halt purchases from Russia and Belarus. “While we have historically bought only a very minimal amount of product from these countries, this is an important part of our commitment as a Company to stand with the people of Ukraine,” TJX said in a statement. “At this difficult time for our world, we are here for each other. Our hearts go out to everyone whose lives have been impacted by this terrible war.”

Veronica Beard

As part of Veronica Beard’s give-back program, the company has teamed up the International Rescue Committee (IRC) in support of the urgent crisis in Ukraine and with refugees worldwide. Through June, a donation from every single veronicabeard.com order will benefit the IRC. In addition, on April 7, Veronica Beard hosted its first #VBGIVESBACK Day in each of its 18 Veronica Beard retail locations in support of this partnership. Ten percent of all in-store sales on that day benefited the IRC.