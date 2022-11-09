Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Everything we know so far about the new adventures

We're mere days away from the launch of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the duo of new games coming to Nintendo Switch on November 18. These are the first games in the entire series to go full open-world and the upcoming Switch games will be letting us roam freely around a new Paldea region.

With three different storylines to complete, delightful features such as picnics that will allow us to take a breather with our Pokemon pals, and co-op support, there are a lot of exciting new elements coming to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. With the release date getting ever closer, now's a great time to brush up on everything that's in store. Read on below to find out everything we know so far about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

We were surprised in more ways than one when the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet reveal trailer landed. Not only do we get to go on a new adventure in the world of Pokemon, but we won't even have to wait that long to experience it. Despite Legends: Arceus already launching this year, Nintendo has now confirmed that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are set to release on November 18, 2022 .

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Gen 9 starters

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

As is tradition with the core games in the series, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will introduce us to three new Gen 9 starters we can choose between at the beginning of the adventure. And as we saw at the end of the trailer in a delightful picture surrounded by a golden frame, the three critters are all very adorable in their own way. The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starters include the Grass type cat Sprigatito, the Fire type croc Fuecoco, and the Water type duckling Quaxly.

The official website for the games also reveals little tidbits about their characteristics. The little croc, Feucoco, for example, is said to be laid back and does things at its own pace, while the grass kitty is capricious and the little duckling is earnest and tidy. Now the only question is: Which will you choose?

Here are all the Pokemon confirmed for the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokedex so far

Who are the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Legendaries?

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

The latest trailer gave us our first look at the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Legendaries that will be featured in the new adventure. The impressive-looking Koraidon is the Legendary Pokemon of Pokemon Scarlet, while the equally eye-catching Miraidon will be the Legendary Pokemon in Violet. Fittingly, they both sport the colors of their respective versions. While there's a lot of mystery surrounding these two Pokemon, they're naturally said to have power that surpasses those of other critters.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is an open-world adventure

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Pokemon Sword and Shield gave us the chance to run around certain wild areas, which was then expanded upon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The latter release had several big open areas across a world map to explore, but it still wasn't truly open-world. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet looks set to take this an evolutionary step further with an open world that features towns that "blend seamlessly into the wilderness with no borders". We'll once again be able to see Pokemon out in the wild, with the freedom to explore this new region in the skies, seas, streets, and forests. The trailer showed off various locales that we can't wait to see for ourselves.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Paldea region setting

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

The Pokemon Company has revealed that the new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet location is called the Paldea region. That's the name of the in-game world in both versions of the game, an expansive space whose look is heavily inspired by Spanish towns and cities. The Pokemon Scarlet Violet Paldea region is set to be one of the most diverse Pokemon worlds yet, complete with "vast open spaces dotted with lakes, towering peaks, wastelands, and mountain ranges." At the center of Paldea is Mesagoza, the largest city in the region; Mesagoza is home to Naranja Academy or Uva Academy (depending on your version of the game) which is a school at the heart of this new adventure.

How Pokemon Scarlet and Violet exploration will work

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Given the expansive new play area, Game Freak has gone out of its way to make traversal as manageable as possible . In fact, the Gen 9 Legendary Pokemon will actually facilitate exploration, with Koraidon and Miraidon able to transform into different mount types. Each of the Legendary Pokemon will have their own unique Forms – Sprinting, Swimming, and Gliding Builds for Koraidon; Drive, Aquatic, and Glide forms for Miraidon – which will let you quickly get across ground, air, and water terrain types.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet co-op is a real thing

The second trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet confirmed that the adventure will allow up to four players to explore the world together by heading to the Union Square. We got a little taste of this functionality in Pokemon Sword and Shield where you can traverse around the wild areas with a pal. Being able to explore the open-world of Scarlet and Violet with fellow trainers certainly sounds magical.

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, auto-battling is happening and it's called 'Let's Go'

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company/Nintendo)

Certainly something a bit different for the series is the ability to use auto-battling in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. You'll be able to send out a Pokemon and let it automatically battle wild Pokemon and gather items without your input. As the official site explains, "When your Pokemon is out and engaging in Auto Battles, you can do what you want - stay by its side to watch over it, or try looking for items nearby. By defeating wild Pokemon in auto battles, your Pokemon can also earn items and experience points!"

It sounds like it'll be a bit like when you could send Pokemon out to gather items in Pokemon Legends Arceus, but with even more autonomy.

What is the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Poke Portal?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Just because Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is leaning more heavily into co-op doesn't mean that Game Freak is abandoning competitive play. The developer has revealed that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will be able to trade and battle with other trainers all over the world via the Poke Portal. This new system will let you Link Trade with a specific person, as well as engage in surprise trades with random trainers from around the globe. Additionally, there will be a Link Battle option in the Poke Portal for those who want to put their party to the test.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet lets you craft TMs

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will let you craft TMs, giving you more freedom than ever before to customize the moveset of your favorite Pokemon. As you may remember, a Technical Machine is a one-use tool that allows Pokemon to learn new, specialized moves. In Scarlet and Violet, every Pokemon Center comes equipped with a TM Machine, which allows Trainers to spend League Points (obtained as you progress through the story) or collected materials (dropped by wild Pokemon after battles) to create your own TM. These will still be one-use items, but you can always craft another if you need to.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Terastallize feature

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

A key new feature in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will see its local Pokemon shine and glimmer like gems . This occurs when a Pokemon 'Terastallizes', which causes a Tera Jewel to appear above the pocket monster's head like a crown and the creature's body to glisten like a cut gemstone. Every one of the Pokemon in the Paldea region are able to Terastallize, which gives them access to special powers in combat.

You can have a Pokemon Scarlet and Violet picnic party

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

A Pokemon Scarlet and Violet picnic is where you'll be able to spend time with your favorite Pokemon. While out exploring the vast wilderness of the Paldea Region, you'll be able to set up a picnic and chill out with your roster. You can fully customize the style and arrangement of your picnic, and then have your Pokemon come and gather around you. Once they're out of their Poke Balls, the pocket monsters will play with one another – and your friends, if you're playing co-op. Additionally, it's at a picnic where you'll be able to clean your Pokemon (to improve their bond with you, and replenish their HP), and even make unique sandwiches that will bestow special effects on your group.

How Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid battles will work

(Image credit: Nintendo)

You may have heard that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is set to feature four-player co-op. Well, The Pokemon Company has since confirmed that there will be a number of modes that take direct advantage of this new feature. One such addition are Tera Raid battles, which can occur when three other players team up to take on a Terastallized wild Pokemon. These expansive battles can either occur with random players – you can recruit Trainers to help you out, or join a raid in progress – by using the Tera Raid Battle option, or join up with friends by using a set Link Code. This new battle mode is on a time limit, so you'll need to work in sync with the other trainers to take on these powerful Terastallized Pokemon.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's photo mode is adorable

(Image credit: Nintendo)

There's a Pokemon Scarlet and Violet photo mode coming, designed to help you show off your customizable Trainer and favorite Pokemon out in the wild. You can then use your favorite photos as part of the new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet profile in the overhauled Pokedex. The profile app will show a custom photo, the number of badges you've earned, your Gen 9 Pokedex completion, and how many sandwich recipes you've discovered. Additionally, your profile can also track the Pokemon you're currently traveling with too.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet character customization

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The 'Jump into a Paldean Journey' trailer gave us a look at some of the customization options we'll be able to use to change up the look of you Trainer. In the Paldea region, we'll be able to go to a hair salon where we'll be able to change up our hair style, hair color, eye color, eye-lash shape, and much more.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduces new gym leaders

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Just like Pokemon games past we'll be taking on Pokemon Gyms in the new Paldea region. We've steadily starting learning who we'll be facing in this gyms, with more updates revealed some of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gym leaders . With unique character designs that complement the Pokemon types they specialize in, all of the gym leaders have their own distinct personalities and partner Pokemon. The latest face to make an appearance was Electric-type gym leader Iono, a streamer who's sidekick is the new frog-like Pokemon, Bellibot .

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduces a new friend

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

During our adventures in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, we'll be meeting a new Pokemon trainer friend by the name of Nemona. We get to see a glimpse of this fresh face in the most recent trailer, and the official site says this new pal of ours has a "sunny and energetic disposition" with a fondness for Pokemon battles. As an experienced trainer, Nemona will act as a our guide.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet version differences

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Different versions are another returning tradition for the series, and historically they will offer different Pokemon and legendaries. Alongside revealing the two new Legendary Pokemon that will be in either version, Game Freak has also confirmed some other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet version exclusives and differences .

For one, your player character will be sporting a different kind of outfit depending on the version you choose. Two new professors will also be introduced in the upcoming Pokemon adventure, and who you'll meet will depend on the version you've chosen.

Trainers who choose Pokemon Scarlet will meet Professor Sada (left), while those who pick up Pokemon Violet will instead encounter Professor Turo (right). According to the official website for the game, each professor is said to be carrying out research into "certain lore passed down" in the new region. How mysterious.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has a non-linear story

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

If you've played a mainline Pokemon game before, you're probably used to their structure: A kid leaves the homestead with a starter Pokemon, travels the region one area at a time, battling Gym Leaders and collecting badges as they go. That's all set to change in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, with the games ditching linear storytelling all-together .

After enrolling at either Naranja Academy and Uva Academy (depending on what version you have), and while there you will need to complete a special study project – a Treasure Hunt! As you go in search of the treasure, you'll be able to complete three additional storylines, and you are free to pursue each at your leisure as you begin to explore the Paldea region.

Victory Road

One of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet stories sees you moving along Victory Road – it's basically a quest to become the very best, like no one ever was. In this storyline, you'll be trying to reach Champion Rank, which is earned by defeating eight Gym Leaders at the various Pokemon Gyms scattered around the region – and, yes, you can now complete them in any order. You'll also have to pass the Champion Assessment at the Pokemon League headquarters to become a Champion-ranked Trainer.

Path of Legends

In the Path of Legends storyline, you'll join researcher Arven to look into new healthy recipes for the Pokemon living across the Paldea region. This path in the Treasure Hunt is all about exploration, as you'll need to head to all corners of the region to search for a rare ingredient called 'Herba Mystica'. Naturally, these super rare herbs are guarded by some of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's most challenging encounters – Titan Pokemon. These screen-dwarfing creatures roam the region, protecting the 'Herba Mystica', so you'll need to bring your strongest roster to take on the Titans and collect the rare ingredients.

Starfall Street

The Starfall Street storyline is all about combat challenges. You'll be going up against Team Star, a group of delinquents brought together by the Naranja Academy / Uva Academy's most troublesome students. Each squad of Team Star members has its own boss and base around the Paldea region, and you'll have the chance to challenge the groups directly. Starfall Street will challenge you to defeat weaves of Team Star pokemon, before finally facing off against the squad leader in a big boss battle.