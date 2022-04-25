Where to find the Elden Ring Meteorite Staff

Sniper Elite 5. I should know the drill by now. I mean, it's in the name, the sniper part, at least. And yet, here I am, storming an occupied farmhouse chalk-full of Nazi infantry – armed to the teeth with high-caliber weapons, and on the lookout for me, a rogue trigger-happy hitman who just offed one their pals in cold blood – with my gun raised screaming C'MON THEN at the top of my lungs. There is absolutely nothing inconspicuous about my advance, as I peg it full-speed through swaying cornfields, making more noise than the mortar shells that have devastated the French landscape in the throes of the second World War. Seriously, I may as well be holding a megaphone and wearing a high-vis vest.
