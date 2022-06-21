RS Recommends: ‘The King’ Is Reborn in Bear Form With Build-A-Bear Elvis Presley Collab

Click here to read the full article.

There are only a few more days till the Elvis movie hits cinemas on June 24, with Austin Butler starring as ‘the King’ himself. To celebrate the occasion, many brands have come out with their own Elvis-themed collaborations, from whiskey bottles to Build-A-Bear plushies celebrating a key moment in the musician’s history.

Back in 1973, Elvis Presley made history with his “Aloha From Hawaii” concert which became the first-ever concert to be broadcast internationally at the time. People all over the world watched Elvis take the stage in his bejeweled white leather jumpsuit while the crowd roared to the lyrics of “You Gave Me A Mountain,” among many of the entertainer’s other hits.

Now, you can relive that moment courtesy of Build-A-Bear. The brand just released a limited-edition Elvis Presley Build-A-Bear that features the King of Rock and Roll in bear form, from the coiffed hair down to the iconic white eagle jumpsuit from the “Aloha” concert.

Build-A-Bear



Buy:

Elvis Build-A-Bear

at

$55



The Elvis Bear also features brown fur, Elvis’s signature smile and the Elvis emblem on his paw. The replica of the famous white jumpsuit is almost true to life, with red, white and gold decals adorning the front and back, including the iconic eagle-wing style cape that flares diagonally as you move the Elvis Bear’s arms.

Since the jumpsuit is removable, you can even purchase additional Build-A-Bear garb for your new Elvis bear. This Build-A-Bear retails for $55, and you can shop it from Build-A-Bear’s new section called The Bear Cave .

The Bear Cave is a section of Build-A-Bear’s website packed with gifts for adults. You can find the new Elvis Presley Build-A-Bear on there along with a dozen other collaborations and bears including an exclusive The Matrix bear and even a Gandalf-inspired Lord of the Rings bear .

The Elvis Bear is available to shop online in both the US and UK, so if you’re a big Elvis Presley fan and want some music memorabilia to add to your collection, you can shop this collaboration now.

