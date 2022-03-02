ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Here are the companies pulling back from Russia

CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dozens of the world's biggest companies have abandoned or scaled back their operations in Russia in response to its invasion of...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 168

Linda Cutshall
03-03

If everybody pulls out of Russia and stops everything being shipped to Russia…Russia may become a communist island so to speak! Then we will see how important they think they are!

Reply(17)
64
Donald Dumbshit
03-02

Companies pulling out from Russia, the hundreds of companies that pulled their advertising from Fox Propaganda. Gee, I wonder what Fox and Russia could POSSIBLY have in common.........?

Reply(11)
32
Nick Komen
03-03

Twitter is still "limited" yet still has a Russian affiliate. but ban Trump. the guy that was actually trying to fix our own country. what an insane take from that Marxist and divisive organization

Reply(6)
44
Related
Radar Online.com

Vladimir Putin's Only 'Indestructible' Supertank Destroyed, Adding Another Loss In Russia's War Against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin's only "indestructible" super tank has been destroyed. The T-80UM2 tank, nicknamed the Black Eagle, was reportedly demolished in Ukraine less than one month after Russia's President declared war against the Eastern European country. Article continues below advertisement. According to Military Today, the tank was somehow used in the...
MILITARY
BBC

Who are Putin's daughters? What we know about his family

Russia's President, Vladimir Putin, has always been guarded when it comes to questions over his family. In 2015, during one of his marathon news conferences, he dodged questions about his daughter's identities. "My daughters live in Russia and studied only in Russia, I am proud of them," he said. "They...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Gazprom#Rosneft#American#Russian#Tass#Ukrainian#General Motors#Gm#Toyota
POLITICO

Putin Is the Only Leader They’ve Known. And They’re Done With Him.

ISTANBUL — At a hostel down a cobblestoned street not far from Istanbul’s fabled mosques and cathedrals, a young Russian restaurant worker named Misha was smoking cigarettes on the balcony. Misha quit his job on the day Russia invaded Ukraine, swiftly packed his bags and left Moscow without...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Putin kills Ukrainian ballet star: Internationally-acclaimed dancer Artyom Datsishin dies three weeks after being wounded by shelling

A leading Ukrainian ballet star has died after being shelled by Russian invaders, provoking outrage from one of the Moscow Bolshoi Theatre's biggest names. Artyom Datsishin, 43, had been in hospital fighting for life for almost three weeks. The internationally-acclaimed star - an Honoured Artist of Ukraine - had been...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Voices: Elon Musk’s tweet to Putin should be the end of us pretending he’s a quirky, cool tech hero

Oligarchs deploy hypermasculinity to justify their own power and aggression. That’s true of Russian leader Vladimir Putin. But it’s also true — in a geekier, self-parodic, but still wearisomely predictable way — of Tesla CEO and tech billionaire Elon Musk.Today Musk bizarrely tweeted, “I hereby challenge ÐÐ»Ð°Ð´Ð¸Ð¼Ð¸Ñ ÐÑÑÐ¸Ð½ [Vladimir Putin] to single combat.” He added, “Stakes are Ð£ÐºÑÐ°ÑÐ½Ð° [Ukraine]. Do you agree to this fight?”The director general of Russia’s space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, quickly replied, “You, little devil, are still young.” “Compete with me weakling; It would only be a waste of time,” came the reply.The spectacle of...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Doing their duty? Wounded Russian soldiers look distinctly awkward as they are handed courage medals by Putin’s deputy defence minister after fighting during the invasion of Ukraine

Footage has emerged of several wounded Russian soldiers frozen with fear and regret as they wait in line to receive medals of honour from Russia's deputy minister of defence. The soldiers had not long returned from the frontlines in Ukraine, where they had sustained a variety of crippling injuries amid Putin's invasion.
MILITARY
Reuters

Kremlin says it is baffled by U.S. sanctions against Putin's daughters

April 7 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday it was bewildered by the U.S. decision to impose sanctions against President Vladimir Putin's adult daughters, describing the move as part of a broader Western frenzy against Russia. Fresh U.S. sanctions against Moscow over its military intervention in Ukraine on Wednesday...
POLITICS
Florida Star

VIDEO: Russian Tank Shoots Lone Ukrainian Civilian As He Walks Down Mariupol Street

Ukrainian soldiers say a Russian tank fired at a lone Ukrainian civilian, killing the reportedly elderly man as he walked down a street in the war-devastated city of Mariupol. The footage was released by Ukraine’s Azov Battalion, a former right-wing militia and political movement that is now part of Ukraine’s National Guard.
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukrainian sniper ‘Charcoal’ is lauded as modern-day ‘Lady Death’

A female Ukrainian sniper codenamed “Charcoal” has been hailed as a national hero, drawing comparisons to a legendary Second World War sharpshooter nicknamed “Lady Death”.The Ukrainian army has released images of Charcoal, with her face partially covered to mask her identity.The unnamed markswoman joined Ukraine’s armed forces in 2017, fighting in the east of the country against Russian-backed separatists.After taking a break from her job in January, the sniper rejoined the Marines when Russia invaded her country on 24 February.In a message shared by the Ukrainian army, Charcoal vowed to punish Moscow’s forces. “We must take them all out!”...
MILITARY
CNN

CNN

974K+
Followers
143K+
Post
768M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy