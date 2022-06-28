ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Baby — release date, cast interview, trailer, plot, first looks, and all about the new comedy horror

By Nicholas Cannon
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 2 days ago

The Baby is a dark comedy about a woman landed with a baby with deadly powers. Coming to Sky Atlantic and HBO, this quirky new series stars comedian and The Duchess star Michelle De Swarte who plays Natasha, a woman who unexpectedly finds herself with a baby she doesn’t want. Her new bundle of joy may look cute but it has deadly powers that soon turn Natasha’s life into a surreal horror show and force her to experience parenting at its most challenging.

So here's everything you need to know about The Baby ...

The Baby release date

The Baby is an eight-part series that will air on Sky Atlantic in the UK on July 7 2022. It will also be available to stream on NOW. In the US, this comedy horror drama will be arriving on HBO and we will update with all international air dates as soon as we can.

Is there a trailer for The Baby?

Yes there's a trailer for The Baby. It looks great! You can watch what happens below...

The Baby plot

The Baby follows Natasha (Michelle De Swarte), a 38 year-old, single, chef who feels furious that her closest friends are suddenly all having babies. But then one day, one literally lands in her arms. However, despite its cuteness, this child is definitely not one she wants to nurture as it turns out to be controlling, manipulative and, worst still, deadly. As Natasha learns the full extent of the Baby’s powers, she makes increasingly desperate attempts to get rid of it. But while she may not want a baby, the baby most definitely wants her. So how far will Natasha have to go to get her life back?

"There are a lot of twists and turns," reveals Michelle. "You're rooting for Natasha but, then when you see some of the consequences of rooting for her, you're like, 'I've changed my mind!'"

The Baby cast — Michelle De Swarte on playing Natasha

The Baby's mum Natasha is played by comedian Michelle De Swarte, who says: "It's a dark comedy horror about motherhood and about being a sibling and friend an how complicated those things can be. I was with a baby in every scene, which was a joy. I don't want to do anything else now without a baby strapped to me! This is only my second acting job, so I really didn't know any different. so maybe with the next job I'll think it really easy!

"Other more seasoned actors looked at me and said acting with the babies would probably do me the world of good. Twins Albie and Arthur were playing the baby. They're lovely and I still see them now after filming. It's their second birthday soon. I didn't think I'd see them again after filming but then two months later you're like, 'How are they doing?'

"We had an almost fully female team on the show, which was nice!"

Michelle De Swarte previously starred in The Duchess on Netflix, alongside Katherine Ryan. She was also in the TV series Free Speech and has appeared on Comedy Lab and I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! NOW! .

Speaking to WTW Michelle explains how she came to play Natasha: "I got the role by chance. During the third lockdown I was doing stand-up corporate gigs over Zoom - a gig over Zoom is as awful as it sounds! Luckily, one of them was watched by the casting director’s husband and she [Aisha Bywaters] happened to be sat in on it.

"When I read the script I was like - I have to get this role. Natasha ticked so many boxes for me, because they were asking for a mixed race woman, late 30s, with a West Indian dad and a white mum, from London, didn’t have any kids, and a certain way of speaking. I felt I could do the character justice. Natasha is the kind of character you really have to sink your teeth into - she's complex."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wjYH6_0eT5WWio00

Michelle De Swarte as Natasha in 'The Baby'. (Image credit: Sky)

Who else is starring in The Baby?

The Baby also stars Amira Ghazalla as Mrs Eaves, a 70-year-old woman who lives out of her car and mysteriously appears whenever 'The Baby' is close by. Amira has had roles in The Honourable Woman , Holby City , No Offence and Hatton Garden . Amber Grappy, star of the TV series Wrecked , plays Natasha’s younger sister Bobbi, who is desperate for a baby herself. Also look out for former Bad Education , Hollyoaks and EastEnders star Charlie Wernham as a police officer.

Other stars among the cast include Shvorne Marks ( Endeavour and Breeders ) and Isy Suttie ( Peep Show and Man Down ) as Natasha’s friends Mags and Rita, and Sinéad Cusack ( Marcella , MotherFatherSon and upcoming TV thriller North Sea Connection ) as her estranged mum Barbara.

Hinting at the importance of Amira's role of Mrs Eaves, Natasha teases: "Natasha and Miss Eaves are a complicated double-act. They’re two people that have been pulled together and have a really hard time accepting that they need each other!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dLU1T_0eT5WWio00

The Baby cast... Michelle De Swarte flanked by Amber Grappy and Amira Ghazalla. (Image credit: Sky)

* The Fear Index on Sky Atlantic
* The Gilded Age season 1 on Sky Atlantic and HBO
* A Town Called Malice on Sky Max
* Django on Sky

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Polygon

Smile is the first horror movie in a long time with a genuinely scary trailer

Every horror fan hopes that whatever movie they’re sitting down to will be genuinely frightening, but it’s rare that a trailer has that kind of impact. The trailer for Smile, a new horror movie from first-time director Parker Finn, is a rare exception. The trailer, released on Wednesday, is plenty creepy, mostly because of a few good old-fashioned smiles. Smile is set to be released in theaters on Sept. 30.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Mad God’ Becomes Most Streamed 2022 Shudder Film Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Phil Tippett’s “Mad God” has become the most watched 2022 film premiere on Shudder, the speciality horror streaming platform has announced. The film, a stop-motion animated epic that Tippett spent 30 years working on, premiered on Shudder on June 16, after its release by IFC Midnight in New York on June 10. The Shudder premiere coincided with its expansion to an additional 24 screens across North America. The film will continue to expand next month, including several screenings at Alamo Drafthouse theaters across the United States starting July 3. “Phil Tippett is a towering figure...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katherine Ryan
Person
Charlie Wernham
Person
Sinéad Cusack
Person
Isy Suttie
Herbie J Pilato

“Beach Boy” Brian Wilson and “Wheel of Fortune” Dream Vanna White: When Two Very Different Legends Met

As a Page for NBC in the “Big ‘80s,” I worked on a great many game shows that were taped at the Burbank studios during that era. SuperPassword, The New Let’s Make A Deal, Scrabble, and Wheel of Fortune. Next to Jeopardy and The Price is Right (on CBS), Wheel Of Fortune remains one of the most popular, long-lasting game shows to air on any network, broadcast, cable, syndicated, or otherwise. Like Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune was created by talk show icon and media mogul Merv Griffin.
BURBANK, CA
epicstream.com

Yellowstone Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything We Know

Kick the gates to the ranch; Yellowstone Season 5 is in the works. Yellowstone is a neo-Western television series that premiered on June 20, 2018, created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. The series follows the Duttons, a ranching family in Montana who will do everything to protect their family and their ranch.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Comedy Show#Comedy Horror#Hbo
digitalspy.com

Dirty Dancing sequel potential release date, cast, plot and trailer

Dirty Dancing is finally getting the long-delayed sequel treatment that so many '80s classics have had. Helpfully – or confusingly – the sequel to the 1987 original is also called Dirty Dancing. Much of the plot of the original feels, unfortunately, rather resonant today. With abortion rights on...
THEATER & DANCE
hypebeast.com

Millie Bobby Brown Confirmed For Russo Brothers' Netflix Sci-Fi 'The Electric State'

Netflix has officially confirmed Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown‘s casting in the Russo Brothers‘ upcoming sci-fi film The Electric State. The movie will be a live-action adaptation of Simon Stålenhag’s illustrated novel from 2018, which follows the adventures of an orphaned teenager who journeys through a retro-futuristic American West on a quest to find her lost younger brother. Accompanying her is a mysterious droid and an eccentric drifter. Aside from Brown, Chris Pratt is also in talks to join the film, reuniting him with the Russo Brothers after their work together on Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
ComicBook

Ghosts Co-Creator Teases New Characters Debuting in Season 2

CBS's hit sitcom Ghosts will continue to roll out new ghosts -- even though series co-creator Joe Wiseman admits that as time goes on, it gets harder and harder to rationalize creating new ghosts to live in the house with Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar). Since the ghosts can't leave the house, that puts a limit on the number of characters that can be introduced, and some of the situations they can get into -- but Wiseman says they are already breaking stories that will shake that up a little bit.
TV SERIES
startattle.com

Wrong Place (2022 movie) Bruce Willis, trailer, release date

Frank, a former police chief of a small town, finds himself being hunted down by a m-th kingpin seeking to silence him before he can deliver eyewitness testimony against him, but ultimately finds himself up against more than he bargained for when he threatens to harm Frank’s daughter. Startattle.com – Wrong Place 2022.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Harley Quinn season 3 finally lands release date in new trailer

Harley Quinn season 2 finale spoilers follow. Harley Quinn will finally be returning to screens next month. After two seasons on DC Universe, the adult animated series will make its debut as an HBO Max Original on Thursday, July 28 in the US. Kaley Cuoco, who voices the title character,...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Netflix Taunts Fans With 'Protect Steve' Billboard Ahead of Stranger Things Premiere

Netflix is taunting Stranger Things fans with a billboard that reads "Protect Steve." The sign, which is covered in roots that look like the overgrowth in the Upside Down, plays on fans' fears that Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) will die in the final two episodes of Season 4. While Steve started off as a stereotypical, unlikeable jock in Season 1, he's since become a beloved character on the show, and fans desperately want him to survive.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Peaky Blinders movie release date speculation, cast details, and more

What is the Peaky Blinders movie release date? The hugely successful BBC drama series Peaky Blinders has developed an incredible cult following since its premiere way back in 2013. Fans have long clamoured for a movie adaptation to continue the story, and after the Peaky Blinders season 6 ending, the big screen is the only path left for the Shelby clan.
MOVIES
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

77
Followers
847
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy