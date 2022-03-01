Surprise high schoolers play in state band

Students from all four Dysart Unified School District high schools auditioned for the Arizona Music Educators Association Regional Honor Band, Choir and Orchestra.

Auditions are rigorous requiring students to perform solos, etudes, scales and involve sight reading. The West Region is made up of 44 high schools across the Valley.

Congratulations to the following students on placement in one of these esteemed ensembles:

• Leah Nelson: Valley Vista, bassoon, 1st chair in regional band

• Daniel Benton: Valley Vista, clarinet, 1st chair in regional band

• Avery Slade: Valley Vista, violin, 3rd chair violin 2 in regional orchestra

• Laney Alger: Valley Vista, soprano, 15th chair in regional choir

• Daniel Alger: Valley Vista, tenor, 1st chair in regional choir

• Stephen Neal: Valley Vista, bass, 8th chair in regional choir

• Luke Lundberg: Valley Vista, bass, 10th chair in regional choir

• Cian Horner: Valley Vista, tenor, 3rd alternate in regional choir

• Hadley Poeppel: Shadow Ridge, bass clarinet, 3rd chair in regional band

• Dalen Bakke: Shadow Ridge, baritone saxophone, 1st chair in regional band

• Carter Horrocks: Shadow Ridge, trombone, 4th chair in regional band

• Logan Maki: Shadow Ridge, baritone, 4th chair in regional band

• Emma Nesteruck: Willow Canyon, clarinet, 3rd chair in regional band

• Mallory McNeece: Willow Canyon, clarinet, 17th chair in regional band

• Savannah Larsen: Willow Canyon, clarinet, 1st chair in regional orchestra

• Eli Hernandez: Willow Canyon, viola, 7th chair in regional orchestra

• Rebecca Geiger: Dysart, clarinet, 12th chair in regional band

• Ryan Cervantes: Dysart, tuba, 6th chair in regional band

• Kristlynn Malone: Dysart, bass clarinet, 1st alternate in regional band

“Their hard world and dedication to their craft is highly commendable. We can’t express the amount of pride we have in these students,” said Danae Marinelli, Director of Arts at Dysart Schools. “The amount of preparation these students went through to get to the audition was enormous, not to mention the pressure of the audition. We are equally proud of their teachers who have helped to guide them through this process.”

Students earning a chair in either regional band, orchestra or choir worked with clinicians and conductors toward a culminating performance on Feb. 19 at Central High School.

Additionally, students will have the opportunity to audition for a chair in All-State.

The Arizona Music Educators Association was established in 1939 as a cooperative effort of music educators. Since that time, the association has become affiliated with the National Association for Music Education (NAfME) and was incorporated as a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation in 1983.