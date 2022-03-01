ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Black Tony Accidentally Took A Flight To Ukraine Instead Of Utah! [WATCH]

By India Monee&#039;, Justin Thomas
News Talk 1490
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42n1Pd_0eSy4ggo00

Black Tony has a good reason why he’s not at work! So while Black Tony thought he was getting flewed out, he got flewed out to the wrong country! There’s no reason why he should’ve ended up in Ukraine in the midst of one of the biggest wars of our time.  What he THOUGHT was Utah, he ended up being in a whole different country where there’s a war going on outside.  Black Tony tells how it all happened below.

News Talk 1490

NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

