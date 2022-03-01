ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Findlay, OH

Jeremy Berman Offers Hope in the Wake of Limb Loss

 6 days ago

Losing a limb is a traumatic experience, but proper medical care can help you regain control over your life. Jeremy Berman, C.P.O, the co-owner of Findlay American Prosthetic and Orthotic Center in Findlay, Ohio, has been helping people who have lost the full or partial use of an arm or leg...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Limb#Depression#Orthotic Center
