What Are Accent Colors?

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Beth Diana Smith is the CEO and Principal Designer of Beth Diana Smith Interior Design, and she actually found the townhouse she’s owned since 2003 thanks to a former coworker. “She knew I was in the market and called me one Saturday morning with great news: She was in the process of buying a newly built townhome and the deal for two of the other units had just fallen through,” Beth begins. “I raced over and met the builder. I loved that it was a new build and it was the best property that I had viewed at the time that was in my price range. The rest is history. I love that I have an attached garage, which is amazing during bad weather and when I need to lug packages. I also have a room for an office, a powder room for guests, and a bonus room behind my garage that I’m planning to finally do something with this year after it’s spent the last few years as storage.”

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 14 DAYS AGO