Restaurants

Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles

By Kat Hong
 7 days ago
Open since 1975, Roscoe’s is a flat-out LA institution. They deep-fry their chicken in the same batter as...

AmericaninWest Hollywood

Ardor is one of the wildest nights you can have at an LA restaurant right now. It’s technically the ground-floor restaurant at The West Hollywood Edition hotel, but walking into its sprawling dining room feels like you’ve stepped on to some Miami mega-yacht that’s been completely suspended from all time and space. Staff greets you in floor-length white satin sheath gowns, accent lights jut out from tropical plants like you’re walking a knock-off Fenty runway, and everyone else will either be watching TikTok or recording something for TikTok. Ardor takes people-watching to Olympic levels, but in the event you tire from witnessing international gazillionaires be monsters to anyone refilling their water glass, the good news is there’s solid food. Standouts include pillowy milk bread topped with dried tomatoes, shrimp plancha in a creamy scampi sauce, and some of the best onion rings we’ve ever eaten. Ardor isn’t for everyone—or every day— but if you’re in the market for an over-the-top meal where money isn’t a problem, this hotel restaurant is one of the best shows in town.
LA Tofu House

Thanks to a hot tip from Mike Pak who runs the @koreatown Instagram, we recently checked out this new late-night tofu spot on Vermont Blvd., and loved every aspect of our meal. For starters, there’s parking. Secondly, there’s parking. Third—and most importantly—the food was delicious. The menu isn’t much different than other popular tofu spots in the neighborhood (we’re looking at you, BCD), but the quality is higher. There are 10 or so different stews on the menu, ranging from Korean tripe to ham and sausage, but know that each one comes with the same perfectly soft tofu that hits the spot whether you’re on a solo lunch run or it’s 1:30am and you just stumbled out of Go Pocha next door. The hot stone bibimbap with nicely crisp rice on the bottom should also make it on your table.
PeruvianinDowntown LA

From Hollywood to the Arts District, new hotels seem to be opening daily in LA right now—and most of them have some form of a rooftop. If you’re wondering which one you should prioritize, head to Cabra. Located on top of The Hoxton Downtown, the sprawling space has all the requisite rooftop amenities—great skyline views, a semi-rowdy crowd full of questionable hat choices, and a pool that someone’s absolutely going to fall into—but what sets Cabra apart from the pack is the food. Run by the chef from nearby [Girl & The Goat], Cabra’s Peruvian-leaning menu is filled with light, shareable small plates that are great for big groups and won’t fill you up to the point where you can’t go out afterwards. There are definitely some bigger dishes, such as the excellent pork shank with tangerine salad and crispy potatoes, but we recommend sticking mostly to the “Cold Stuff.” Here’s where you’ll find everything from salmon ceviche with pistachio to tuna tiradito topped with passionfruit and jicama.
Top Round Roast Beef

You know Top Round as "that place on Wilshire you always drive by." From the outside, it's a kitschy '50s-style roast beef stand that looks as if it's been untouched since Truman was president. But on the inside, it's, well... exactly that. We love how unabashedly average their roast beef sandwiches are (even smothered in cheese), and the way their frozen custard always seems to hit the spot. You order at the window, then find a seat at one of the large red tables where the paint's peeling off.
Sub Center Hollywood

It can sometimes be hard to find sandwich alternatives that aren’t Publix, a fancy European thing, or a stuffed yoga mat from some chain. Thankfully, Hollywood has a solution if you’re looking for a hoagie, grinder or any other sangwish that Adam Sandler may have sung about. Sub Center is located right next to Siciliano’s and is also operated by the same people. There’s nothing experimental or unusual about this sub shop. They just make good sandwiches that you can customize with nearly a dozen veggies and just as many sauces. We like their zesty Italian sub, featuring ham, capicola, salami, and spicy pepperoni. They also make a classic meatball sub with a slightly sweet sauce, and we really love how you can make a personalized riff on a Reuben by customizing a hot pastrami sandwich. You really can’t go wrong with any sammidge here. Wait times can get long during peak hours (lunch and after work, mostly), so definitely order ahead online if you’re pressed for time. Or, if you wanna go old-school, send them a fax.
The Independent Pizzeria

Whenever we want to eat a personal pizza chased with a tallboy, The Indie always hits the spot. Their incredible pies are thin, blistery, and have flawless cheese-to-sauce ratios. It’s also important to note that they make something that very few places (if any) do in Seattle: the clam pie. Their version is salty and creamy, and comes with a lemon wedge that brings it all together. Sure, every pizza here is wonderful, but make you sure you order the clam pie. You can go ahead and cancel that New England vacation afterwards. Note that there are only about two dozen seats, so get there at 5pm when they open, or return the next day at 5pm when they open.
AmericaninBeverly Hills

On paper, the concept of Matū is sort of absurd. This dimly-lit spot in Beverly Hills specializes in a five-course prix-fixe menu consisting of various premium Wagyu beef dishes. It's an indulgence of the highest variety, and yet, when we actually dined there, we were taken aback at how toned-down and sensible the whole experience felt. For starters, the prix-fixe menu is $78. Sure, that’s a lot of money and no one should be mistaking Matū for a casual Tuesday night dinner spot, but to be eating five courses of premium meat on S. Beverly Blvd. for under $100 is a good value. Secondly, the food is excellent and coursed out in a way that doesn’t feel like a grotesque meat parade. You’ll sip clear earthy beef broth, sample thinly-sliced pieces of NY strip steak, and finish with a wood-fired ribeye and perfectly-cooked broccolini. Matū is the kind of place where celebrating something feels euphoric—whether it’s a promotion, anniversary, or simply surviving the previous month—without having to constantly check the prices.
Bakery/CafeinHollywood

Chocolada is an Eastern European bakery and cafe that leans heavily towards Romanian pastries and baked goods. It’s located right on the main drag of downtown Hollywood and is open until 11pm on weekends, making it a great place to grab a post-dinner dessert. On those weekend nights, you can expect to be serenaded on Chocolada’s patio by a middle-aged crooner dressed in bedazzled shirts and bootcut jeans who loves to ham it up like a Vegas Elvis impersonator. We recommend the dobos cake, which features nearly a dozen slices of impossibly thin sponge cake cemented together with chocolate buttercream and topped with caramel. The penguin cake here is as adorable as it is delicious–a penguin-shaped chocolate complete with a little tuxedo concealing rich chocolate mousse.
Detroit Pizza London

This Detroit-style pizza spot started out as a delivery and takeaway-only situation in Battersea during the pandemic. Since then, they've opened this permanent restaurant on Commercial Street, where they're serving cheese-covered, marinara-heavy, deep-dish pizzas that taste as good as they look. A single £4 slice of their 'Red Stripe' is enough to fill you up. But the dough is so chewy and so fluffy, with a layer of cheese and a river of rich marinara on top, that we're willing to bet you'll want a whole pie.
Anchorage Daily News

At an East Anchorage restaurant, chicken, waffles and a business built on grit and community

There’s a reason behind most everything in Derrick Green’s Anchorage restaurant, Waffles and Whatnot. The picnic benches are red in homage to his late mother, who had HIV/AIDS. Words of affirmation and praise written in Sharpie decorate nearly every wall. In the kitchen, a quote from Oprah is written in blue marker on the freezer door.
The Sylvester

The Sylvester is a fun bar with a Florida-inspired design in Midtown. There’s flamingo wallpaper, plenty of comfortable seating, a pool table, and some really nice cocktails - which makes sense since this bar comes from the team behind Beaker and Gray. You can certainly come here just to drink, but they also have a decent menu of bar snacks and sandwiches like a grilled cheese and pastrami medianoche.
