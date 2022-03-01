Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles

It can sometimes be hard to find sandwich alternatives that aren’t Publix, a fancy European thing, or a stuffed yoga mat from some chain. Thankfully, Hollywood has a solution if you’re looking for a hoagie, grinder or any other sangwish that Adam Sandler may have sung about. Sub Center is located right next to Siciliano’s and is also operated by the same people. There’s nothing experimental or unusual about this sub shop. They just make good sandwiches that you can customize with nearly a dozen veggies and just as many sauces. We like their zesty Italian sub, featuring ham, capicola, salami, and spicy pepperoni. They also make a classic meatball sub with a slightly sweet sauce, and we really love how you can make a personalized riff on a Reuben by customizing a hot pastrami sandwich. You really can’t go wrong with any sammidge here. Wait times can get long during peak hours (lunch and after work, mostly), so definitely order ahead online if you’re pressed for time. Or, if you wanna go old-school, send them a fax.

HOLLYWOOD, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO