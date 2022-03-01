ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MexicaninMid-Wilshire

By Brant Cox
 7 days ago
Gish Bac is open seven days a week, but the focus should very much be on the weekends. Why? Because...

AmericaninWest Hollywood

Ardor is one of the wildest nights you can have at an LA restaurant right now. It’s technically the ground-floor restaurant at The West Hollywood Edition hotel, but walking into its sprawling dining room feels like you’ve stepped on to some Miami mega-yacht that’s been completely suspended from all time and space. Staff greets you in floor-length white satin sheath gowns, accent lights jut out from tropical plants like you’re walking a knock-off Fenty runway, and everyone else will either be watching TikTok or recording something for TikTok. Ardor takes people-watching to Olympic levels, but in the event you tire from witnessing international gazillionaires be monsters to anyone refilling their water glass, the good news is there’s solid food. Standouts include pillowy milk bread topped with dried tomatoes, shrimp plancha in a creamy scampi sauce, and some of the best onion rings we’ve ever eaten. Ardor isn’t for everyone—or every day— but if you’re in the market for an over-the-top meal where money isn’t a problem, this hotel restaurant is one of the best shows in town.
The Bang Shack

The Bang Shack is a restaurant dedicated to a dip, and considering “dip” is one of our favorite food groups, we had to investigate. Bang Shack started out at one of South Florida’s Seven Wonders of the Food World (AKA Yellow Green Farmers Market) and now has a permanent space in Downtown Hollywood next to a late-night kava bar. They specialize in just one thing: bang dip. This combination of shredded chicken, cheese, seasonings, and creaminess is a top secret recipe—but it reminds us of a not-too-spicy and much more flavorful buffalo chicken dip. You can get it with chips or smothering any number of goodies, like nachos, hotdogs, and burritos. But we like to pick up a tub to-go and pretend to be Jabba the Hutt while watching Netflix.
AmericaninEast Village

Whenever someone mentions biscuits, we immediately think of Post in Alphabet City. (And that's when you know a restaurant has made it.) Most of the brunch menu revolves around the somewhat dense and intensely buttery biscuits—which are sort of like if the Popeyes version got into Harvard. You can get them with things like peppery BBQ pulled pork and avocado, and there are multiple vegan options as well. If you order the chicken sausage white gravy, we suggest getting it on the side, so you can taste what the biscuits are like on their own. Two unexpected highlights are the arugula, avocado, and fennel salad with rice wine vinegar-marinated white beans and the creamy and foamy matcha with ginger. If we lived nearby, that matcha could easily replace our daily cup of coffee.
Terakawa Ramen

Terakawa, a small, casual spot in Chinatown, happens to have some of the best ramen in the city. The broths are all made in-house, and come filled with things like roast pork belly, mushrooms, and soy egg. There are also bigger dishes like curry platters and donburi rice bowls, as well as a long list of appetizers if for some reason you went to a ramen place but aren’t in the mood for soup.
AmericaninBeverly Hills

On paper, the concept of Matū is sort of absurd. This dimly-lit spot in Beverly Hills specializes in a five-course prix-fixe menu consisting of various premium Wagyu beef dishes. It's an indulgence of the highest variety, and yet, when we actually dined there, we were taken aback at how toned-down and sensible the whole experience felt. For starters, the prix-fixe menu is $78. Sure, that’s a lot of money and no one should be mistaking Matū for a casual Tuesday night dinner spot, but to be eating five courses of premium meat on S. Beverly Blvd. for under $100 is a good value. Secondly, the food is excellent and coursed out in a way that doesn’t feel like a grotesque meat parade. You’ll sip clear earthy beef broth, sample thinly-sliced pieces of NY strip steak, and finish with a wood-fired ribeye and perfectly-cooked broccolini. Matū is the kind of place where celebrating something feels euphoric—whether it’s a promotion, anniversary, or simply surviving the previous month—without having to constantly check the prices.
BarinAllapattah

There’s pretty much always a live band playing at this divey bar in Allapattah, and things definitely tilt towards rock here. It’s got those kind of walls you’re slightly afraid to touch and bathrooms that make you want to hold it until you get home. But the multi-room space attracts the kind of young, creative crowd you used to find in Wynwood before it got swallowed by developers.
Whadda Jerk

Whadda Jerk is a Caribbean spot in Wicker Park that started out as a roaming food truck, but now has a permanent location in the neighborhood. The menu is full of tasty fried things like jerk egg rolls, jerk wings, and an absurdly good jerk chimichanga, all of which go very well with one of their rum cocktails. The restaurant has a large front patio, and DJs playing dancehall and reggae. And letting the music wash over you while you relax with a drink and some sweet and spicy jerk chicken is a great way to unwind after a hard day of, well, pretty much anything.
Top Round Roast Beef

You know Top Round as "that place on Wilshire you always drive by." From the outside, it's a kitschy '50s-style roast beef stand that looks as if it's been untouched since Truman was president. But on the inside, it's, well... exactly that. We love how unabashedly average their roast beef sandwiches are (even smothered in cheese), and the way their frozen custard always seems to hit the spot. You order at the window, then find a seat at one of the large red tables where the paint's peeling off.
MexicaninDowntown Austin

La Condesa serves light-ish Mexican food that won’t immobilize you. Their plates are small - but the colorful interior and excellent margaritas (they’re some of our favorite in the city) make up for it. It’s a big space that’s great for groups, and for impressing out-of-towners who don’t understand there’s more than one type of salsa. Be sure to make a reservation.
Michelina Artisan Boulanger

Suggesting a catch-up meal at The Original Farmers Market at The Grove might induce some serious side-eye from your friends. Here’s how to do it right - go before 11am for breakfast when the market is just waking up and the throngs of tourists haven’t left their Santa Monica hotels yet. While there are several good breakfast options here, Michelina Artisan Boulanger stands out. This French bakery/counter is located in the heart of the market, but when you're here it still feels like you’re hanging out at a quiet sidewalk cafe. Order anything that catches your eye from the baked good case (the perfectly moist chocolate almond croissant is a favorite), a few tartines, and the silky Parisienne omelette.
The Sylvester

The Sylvester is a fun bar with a Florida-inspired design in Midtown. There’s flamingo wallpaper, plenty of comfortable seating, a pool table, and some really nice cocktails - which makes sense since this bar comes from the team behind Beaker and Gray. You can certainly come here just to drink, but they also have a decent menu of bar snacks and sandwiches like a grilled cheese and pastrami medianoche.
Patrizi's

Located at The Vortex on Manor, Patrizi’s is an outdoor Italian spot serving way better pasta than you’d ever expect from a food truck. All of the pasta - from the cacio e pepe to the pomodoro - is made on-site and everything on the menu is under $13, which means you can eat really well here and still have money leftover for a shaved ice from the trailer in the parking lot on your way out.
SushiinLower East Side

Do we need any more sushi omakase counters in NYC? Don’t answer that. It doesn’t matter. They’ll just keep on opening anyway. Matsunori on the Lower East Side stands out because of its reasonable pricing and casual feel. For $68, you’ll get 12 pieces of high-quality and decently-varied fish, plus an appetizer, a handroll, and homemade mochi for dessert. Fish highlights include soft-then-crunchy needlefish and a crispy piece of eel with a tiny square of melted foie gras on top. Matsunori uses their blowtorches more than we’ve seen at other similar places—but slightly charred yellowtail tastes delicious, so we have no problem with that. Book a date at one of their five nightly seatings, and make sure to stop at September Wine & Spirits nearby for wine or sake. This place is currently BYOB.
Yellow Green Farmers Market

This is perhaps Hollywood’s greatest culinary attraction, if not the biggest food-related draw in all of Broward County. Located in an old lumber yard, this weekend farmers market has grown exponentially since it first opened. Now, it's an incubator for all sorts of small businesses—from coffee shops and taquerias to wellness products and jewelry. Not all of them are good, and crowds gathering in front of a stall aren’t always an indication of quality (case in point: Llanera Carne en Vara, a Venezuelan barbecue spot whose grilled meats are a bit dry and bland). The vendors change almost constantly, but there are some great standards, like Teff Fields, which sells vegetarian Ethiopian food, or Exotic Juices, where you can get layered tropical fruit slushies. The parking situation here can be a hellacious traffic jam (and costs $10 for every three hours), so try to carpool or find alternative transportation.
Detroit Pizza London

This Detroit-style pizza spot started out as a delivery and takeaway-only situation in Battersea during the pandemic. Since then, they've opened this permanent restaurant on Commercial Street, where they're serving cheese-covered, marinara-heavy, deep-dish pizzas that taste as good as they look. A single £4 slice of their 'Red Stripe' is enough to fill you up. But the dough is so chewy and so fluffy, with a layer of cheese and a river of rich marinara on top, that we're willing to bet you'll want a whole pie.
PeruvianinDowntown LA

From Hollywood to the Arts District, new hotels seem to be opening daily in LA right now—and most of them have some form of a rooftop. If you’re wondering which one you should prioritize, head to Cabra. Located on top of The Hoxton Downtown, the sprawling space has all the requisite rooftop amenities—great skyline views, a semi-rowdy crowd full of questionable hat choices, and a pool that someone’s absolutely going to fall into—but what sets Cabra apart from the pack is the food. Run by the chef from nearby [Girl & The Goat], Cabra’s Peruvian-leaning menu is filled with light, shareable small plates that are great for big groups and won’t fill you up to the point where you can’t go out afterwards. There are definitely some bigger dishes, such as the excellent pork shank with tangerine salad and crispy potatoes, but we recommend sticking mostly to the “Cold Stuff.” Here’s where you’ll find everything from salmon ceviche with pistachio to tuna tiradito topped with passionfruit and jicama.
Talea Beer Co.

If you’re at all interested in bright, refreshing sour beer or the city’s newest breweries, bump Talea in Williamsburg to the top of your drinking to-do list. Talea’s beers are often fruit-forward, even if they’re not technically sours - like a hazy double IPA made with papaya and lime. Bring a group of friends, and show up close to when they open on weekends if you don’t have a reservation (since it gets packed during peak hours). We like their $20 flights if you’re drinking in the open taproom that looks like a coworking space you’d actually want to spend eight hours in, but you can always grab a four-pack to-go and head to McCarren Park a block away.
SandwichesinEast Austin

The East Side got a much-needed Italian sandwich shop with La Matta, located at Fifth and Comal. You can expect excellent sandwiches topped with things like prosciutto, mortadella, and sopressata, but they also serve charcuterie boards, salads, and homemade burrata and mozzarella. It’s a great option for quick weekday takeout or for enjoying some wine, meat, and cheese on the patio, and if you’re in need of a quick cup of coffee, they do that too.
Micklethwait Craft Meats

When you want BBQ but the line at Franklin’s makes you want to become a vegetarian, keep driving. Down the street in a little field off the side of the road are a couple trailers that make up Micklethwait. The guys running it know what they’re doing. In addition to every smoked meat you’d hope for, they also do solid sides like jalapeño cheese grits and potato salad. You want your meal packed with it all, so get there on the earlier side before they start running out. And be sure finish off the trip with a slice of buttermilk pie.
Chengdu Impression

The original Chengdu Impression is in Lincoln Park, and the one in Wicker Park is the second (and much newer) location. But the menu is almost identical, which is great news because this casual Chinese spot is great. Their specialty is Sichuan cuisine, and dishes like cold noodle salad, shrimp with crispy rice, mapo tofu, and mala fish filet are all incredible. The bright, airy dining room works well for a relaxed weeknight dinner, and it's also worth noting is that they do a fantastic job with carryout: Our scallion pancakes always manage to stay crispy despite the 15+ minute car ride to our house.
Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

