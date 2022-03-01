ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Red Carpet Recap: HB Editors Break Down The Best 53rd NAACP Image Awards Fashion Moments

By Shamika Sanders
RNB Cincy 100.3
RNB Cincy 100.3
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oKoFv_0eSxzG9Z00

Source: HelloBeautiful / @shamika_sanders @introvertnthecity @cynthiagitonga


The 53rd NAACP Image Awards was the perfect kickoff to award season. This weekend, Black Hollywood welcomed the spring win grand fashion on the red carpet of the NAACP Image Awards. From Kerry Washington stunning
in a gorgeous goddess gown by Zuhair Murad (styled by former HB cover star Law Roach ) to Issa Rae eating the girls up in a breath-taking fuschia Monsoori gown with train (styled by Jason Rembert ), the fashion hitters came out to play and we’re obsessed.

HelloBeautiful’s managing editor Shamika Sanders , senior editor Marsha Badger and model/host Cynthia Gitonga –who was on the red caret for the nominees reception, recap the best fashion moments from the 53rd NAACP Image Awards this 10-minute Fashion Police inspired clip.


RELATED STORIES:

Red Carpet Recap: HB’s Editors Break Down The Best & Worst Dressed At The 2021 Soul Train Awards

Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks From The 2022 NAACP Image Awards

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

SAG Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

Awards season is starting off strong — and stylish! Stars put on quite the fashion-forward display for the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, February 27. With a red carpet rolled out at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, celebs made sure to assemble their glam squads and call up their stylists for the big event. The end result? Some jaw-drop worthy dresses, stunning makeup and fabulous footwear.
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Issa Rae
Person
Kerry Washington
POPSUGAR

See All the Celebrities Who Wore Pink For the 53rd NAACP Image Awards

For the 53rd NAACP Image Awards, several celebrities made their entrances in pink, endorsing one of spring's hottest color trends for the grand occasion. From Meagan Good's strapless cutout gown to Kerry Washington's floor-sweeping pink high-slit design and Issa Rae's sweetheart-neckline train dress, the soft, romantic hue was seen on a variety of silhouettes and in several shades, proving just how versatile the trend really is.
CELEBRITIES
Boston 25 News

Photos: 53rd NAACP Image Awards

2022 NAACP Image Awards Cree Summer arrives at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards live show screening on Saturday, Feb. 26. 2022, at the Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) (Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
LOS ANGELES, CA
Collider

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Among Winners at 53rd NAACP Image Awards

Following a week-long virtual celebration, the 53rd NAACP Image Awards were handed out to the star-studded roster of recipients at a ceremony in Los Angeles on February 26, 2022, which was simultaneously aired live on BET and hosted by seven-time NAACP Image Awards winner Anthony Anderson. The award ceremony, as well as the preceding virtual celebration is, according to the NAACP:
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Naacp Image Awards#Fashion Police#Carpet#Red Carpet Recap#Hellobeautiful#Introvertnthecity#Hb
Radar Online.com

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Becoming Officially Single By Going On A Date With Pete Davidson, 'Furious' Over Kanye's Threatening Music Video

Kim Kardashian is celebrating becoming legally single from Kanye West by reportedly taking Pete Davidson on a romantic date night in Beverly Hills. Kim, who is reported to be "furious" with Kanye after his disturbing music video release depicting Davidson being buried alive, has removed the name West from all of her socials and is ready to be seen publicly romantic with her arm candy comedian.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

How to Watch the NAACP Image Awards: Is the 53rd Ceremony Streaming?

Organized in 1967 and debuting August 13 of that same year, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Image Awards show came to be thanks to Maggie Hathaway, Sammy Davis Jr. and Willis Edwards. These three activists came together through the NAACP Beverly Hills-Hollywood branch to set the precedent for the now annual ceremony.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
NAACP
bravotv.com

Kandi Burruss Dropped the Name of a Surprising Housewife Who Approached Her to Work on a Song

Not only is Kandi Burruss one of the Real Housewives of Atlanta and is now also sharing her life on the new Bravo series Kandi & The Gang, which shows fans the inner workings of her Old Lady Gang restaurant, but she is, of course, a music icon. She's made history in the industry as a member of Xscape and a solo artist, as well as a prolific songwriter ("No Scrubs," "Bills, Bills, Bills," you get the picture). She is also the woman behind Kim Zolciak-Biermann's legendary track, "Tardy for the Party."
ATLANTA, GA
RNB Cincy 100.3

RNB Cincy 100.3

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.3 Cincy's R&B Station

 https://rnbcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy