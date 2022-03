There’s just something about the Heavyweight division that has historically created problems for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) boss Dana White. In 2022, the current champion of the division, Francis Ngannou, is fighting for his worth outside of the Octagon and is being as vocal as ever. Openly speaking about his $600,000 payday off his first title defense in January vs. Ciryl Gane, Ngannou believes he should be making as much as some of boxing’s biggest names which is why the talk has begun regarding a potential crossover.

UFC ・ 13 HOURS AGO