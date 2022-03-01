Here’s what the next phase of Michael Porter Jr.’s return looks like

Patrick Beverley is the sort of player that gets a lot of hate from fans around the league but is absolutely adored by the fans of the team he's on. His hustle, energy and never-say-die attitude make him easy to like when he plays for your team, and can make it easy to ignore some of the other parts of his game. He's also an exemplary teammate, something he's showing in Minnesota during the Timberwolves' excellent run of form.

