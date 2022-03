Alan Kelly has announced he is to resign as Labour Party leader after less than two years after being informed by parliamentary colleagues that they had lost confidence in him.Delivering a public statement at Leinster House on Wednesday evening, Mr Kelly acknowledged that the party had not made progress in the opinion polls under his leadership.Surrounded by his party colleagues, he said: “I am resigning as leader of the Labour Party.“I was advised by my parliamentary colleagues on Tuesday morning that they had lost collective confidence in my leadership.I have to acknowledge that we haven't been able as a party...

