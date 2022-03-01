ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Max Ehrich Says Demi Lovato Had 'No Complaints' After Vibrator Joke

Extra
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, Max Ehrich hit up the Hollywood premiere of...

extratv.com

Comments / 0

NBC San Diego

Comedian Donny Davis Dead at 43: Demi Lovato and More Stars Pay Tribute

Demi Lovato, Paris Hilton and more are paying tribute to Donny Davis. The comedian and performer, known for appearing on "Chelsea Lately" and performing with Britney Spears during her Las Vegas residency, was found dead in a room at the Resorts World hotel and casino in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 22, per Las Vegas' 8 News Now. He was 43.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Deadline

Demi Lovato Will No Longer Star In NBC Comedy Pilot ‘Hungry’, Will Remain As Executive Producer

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: This is a surprise. Demi Lovato, who had been attached as star in NBC’s multi-camera comedy pilot Hungry for a year, has stepped down from acting duties in the project just as it was about to start production. Lovato, along with their manager Scooter Braun, remain executive producers. The role is being recast, with the goal to have a replacement shortly so the pilot stays on schedule. According to sources, Lovato bowed out as an actor due to scheduling issues. Written and executive produced by Suzanne Martin and to be directed by James Burrows,...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Modern Family' Star Returns to TV to Replace Demi Lovato in NBC Pilot

Modern Family star Ariel Winter saved the day for Hungry, an NBC sitcom pilot that Demi Lovato was supposed to star in. Lovato dropped out of the project last week, just days before it was supposed to start production. Lovato will remain an executive producer, alongside their manager Scooter Braun.
TV & VIDEOS
realitytitbit.com

Darcey and Stacey's dad Mike is so wealthy that he bought their 715K home

Darcey and Stacey’s dad is a huge part of their lives and has supported them through thick and thin. The Silva sisters rose to fame from their appearance on TLC’s 90 Day Fiance, and they haven’t looked back since. They now have their own spin-off show, Darcey & Stacey so viewers can keep up to date with the twin’s hectic lives.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Max Ehrich
Primetimer

The Golden Girls casting director alleges Betty White was hated by her co-stars, says Bea Arthur referred to her with the C-word

The latest episode of Los Angeles Magazine's The Originals podcast features an April 2021 interview with The Golden Girls casting director Joel Thurm. In it, Thurm, speaking months before White's death, alleges that Arthur and Rue McClanahan both called White the C-word. “Literally Bea Arthur, who I cast in something else later on, just said, ‘Oh, she’s a f*cking c*nt,’ using that word,” says Thurm, who is writing a book about his experiences as a casting director. He added: “Yeah, she called her the C-word. I mean, I heard that with my own ears. And by the way, so did Rue McClanahan. Rue McClanahan said it to me in Joe Allen’s (restaurant); Bea Arthur (when she was) on the set of Beggars and Choosers."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson looks phenomenal in show-stopping cinched dress

Kelly Clarkson always stops the show with her enchanting outfits, and the star is set to do it again as she prepares to host the American Song Contest alongside Snoop Dogg. Sharing the news of its premiere date during the week, the Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You) singer looked absolutely phenomenal in a waist-cinching velvet dress that perfectly accentuated her figure. She floored fans in her look, and looked so glamorous with her nails painted in a stunning brown and accessorizing with a pair of dangling earrings. The star of her accessories though was her necklace that extended all the way down her chest.
BEAUTY & FASHION
d1softballnews.com

Neither Angelina Jolie nor Brad Pitt believe it. This is how your daughter dances

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have 6 children, but none of them have so far shown a great interest in their professions. Of course, they all have a particular fame and get the attention of the press for the smallest detail. Although their personal life is kept very discreet, sometimes the public has the pleasure of learning something personal. This time, none of the parents can believe how one of their daughters dances. It seems that, after all, one of the Jolie-Pitts will succeed in the industry.
THEATER & DANCE
PennLive.com

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet reconcile their marriage

On one hand, some people may be upset and a little heartbroken that hotties Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are both back off the market. Though, many others may be happy to see one of Hollywood’s hottest couples ever back together. On Wednesday, Jan. 12, Momoa and Bonet announced...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts' latest outfit leaves GMA fans in absolute awe

Robin Roberts sent Good Morning America viewers into overdrive on Tuesday with her outfit choice. The star looked incredible in a pink dress which fans won't be able to forget fast. Robin delivered her Tuesday Thoughts in a post she shared on Instagram, and while her words were wise, her...
CELEBRITIES
FOX8 News

‘Law & Order’ actor Ned Eisenberg dies at age 65

(WGHP) — Ned Eisenberg, most known for his roles on “Law & Order: Special Victim’s Unit” and “Mare of Easttown” died over the weekend at 65, TMZ reports. His family says he died after a battle with cancer. “As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins — cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma,” […]
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Al Roker defended by wife Deborah Roberts from Today co-star's remarks

Al Roker is a much-loved star on Today and fans were delighted when he filled in for Jenna Bush Hager on the fourth hour of the show recently. During the program, the beloved weatherman was chatting with co-host Hoda Kotb about his wife Deborah Roberts, and how she is the first to defend Al from his co-stars.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Fans furious as beloved show to leave Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that all eight seasons of the hit show American Horror Story, alongside its fellow series American Crime Story, will be removed from the streaming platform - and if you want to catch up with them you won’t have much time!. All eight seasons of the show...
TV SERIES
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You See The Private Texts That Kanye Just Leaked—Kim Must Be So Mad!

Kanye West has been very public about his attempts to woo back ex wife Kim Kardashian, using Instagram as a platform to display his affections to the mother-of-four. However, West recently took things to the next level, sharing personal screenshots of texts exchanged between him and Kardashian, in which his ex expressed displeasure in his actions towards her new beau, Pete Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Today': Hoda Kotb Breakup Details Leak Out

Today Show anchor Hoda Kotb reportedly ended her engagement to Joel Schiffman because she thought their marriage would not work out, sources told Page Six last week. Kotb and Schiffman split over the holidays, but Kotb did not talk about their decision on-air until Jan. 31. The two were together for eight years and are parents to daughters Haley, 4, and Hope, 2.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Dancing With The Stars Pro Sharna Burgess Expecting Her First Child With Brian Austin Green

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green may have placed 13th on Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars, but it looks like they’re winning in the game of love. E! News reports that Sharna and Brian are “expecting a baby” and “confirmed” the news in a Hawaiian photoshoot where “Brian was seen wrapping his arms around his love while cradling her […] The post Dancing With The Stars Pro Sharna Burgess Expecting Her First Child With Brian Austin Green appeared first on Reality Tea.
THEATER & DANCE

