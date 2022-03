Brooks (ankle) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Pelicans. Coach Taylor Jenkins said recently that Brooks took a "huge step" forward in his rehab from a left ankle sprain, but it looks like he'll need a little more time before getting back on the floor. It's believed that Brooks, who has not played since Jan. 9, could return sometime within the next week or two, so his status will be worth monitoring as Memphis moves through its three-game week, which continues Friday (vs. NYK) before wrapping up Sunday (at OKC).

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO