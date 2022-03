Rockstar Games has announced that their GTAV and GTA Online games will be launching on the PlayStation 5 console and available to play later this month from March 15, 2022 onwards. The new versions have been enhanced further and offer faster loading times, increased population and traffic variety, increased vegetation density, improved lighting quality across shadows, water reflections, and other elements. PS4 and Xbox One players will be able to transfer both their GTAV Story Mode progress and their current GTA Online characters and progression to PS5, with a one-time migration.

