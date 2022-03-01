SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid urine antigen in hospitalized patients with Covid-19
7 days ago
J Infect Dis. 2022 Mar 1:jiac073. doi: 10.1093/infdis/jiac073. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid antigen (N-Ag) can be detected in the blood of patients with Covid-19. We used a highly sensitive and specific assay to explore the presence of N-Ag...
SARS-CoV-2 infection activates interferon-controlled signaling pathways and elicits a wide spectrum of immune responses and clinical manifestations in human patients. Here, we investigate the impact of prior vaccination on the innate immune response of hospitalized COVID-19 patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 Beta variant through RNA sequencing of peripheral blood immune cells. Four patients had received the first dose of BNT162b2 about 11 days prior to the onset of COVID-19 symptoms and five patients were unvaccinated. Patients had received dexamethasone treatment. Immune transcriptomes were obtained at days 7-13, 20-32 and 42-60 after first symptomology.
Nature is analog. It is not a binary system. In the living world there are no explicit switches that discreetly turn systems on or off. Rather, nature adjusts systems through analog dials, like an old radio — gradually changing variables to achieve balance and equilibrium to ensure that life is sustainable and carries on.
Your blood type may strongly influence your risk of severe COVID-19, new research suggests. After screening more than 3,000 blood proteins, scientists linked six with an increased risk of severe COVID-19 and found eight that could help protect against severe disease. One of the proteins (ABO) linked to severe illness...
A review of adverse events following vaccination against COVID-19 with mRNA vaccines in the U.S. confirms that most side effects were mild and decreased substantially after one day. The new study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, suggests that for more than 298 million vaccine doses administered between December 2020 and June 2021, 92% (313,499/340,522) of reported adverse events were not serious, and less than 1% of v-safe participants reported seeking any medical care following vaccination.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina has fewer than 2,000 COVID-19 patients in hospitals for the first time in two months. The state Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday counted 1,982 people hospitalized with the virus after that running total dropped every day for four full weeks.
The Omicron wave is behind us as the number of new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues to decline for several weeks now. According to the New York Times Covid-19 tracker, the country added a total of 6,753 on Sunday, while the 14-day average number of cases is down for 57% reaching 44,386 daily cases.
On 11th March 2020, the UK government announced plans for the scaling of COVID-19 testing, and on 27th March 2020 it was announced that a new alliance of private sector and academic collaborative laboratories were being created to generate the testing capacity required. The Cambridge COVID-19 Testing Centre (CCTC) was established during April 2020 through collaboration between AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, and the University of Cambridge, with Charles River Laboratories joining the collaboration at the end of July 2020. The CCTC lab operation focussed on the optimised use of automation, introduction of novel technologies and process modelling to enable a testing capacity of 22,000 tests per day. Here we describe the optimisation of the laboratory process through the continued exploitation of internal performance metrics, while introducing new technologies including the Heat Inactivation of clinical samples upon receipt into the laboratory and a Direct to PCR protocol that removed the requirement for the RNA extraction step. We anticipate that these methods will have value in driving continued efficiency and effectiveness within all large scale viral diagnostic testing laboratories.
In 2020, Denmark culled millions of mink to quell a source of zoonotic COVID-19 transmission, the passage of the SARS-CoV-2 virus between humans and animals. Last year, zoo animals including lions, tigers, and gorillas got sick with the virus, presumably infected by their keepers. And earlier this year, pet hamsters were implicated in precipitating a new outbreak in Hong Kong.
Diagnosis codes are used to study SARS-CoV2 infections and COVID-19 hospitalizations in administrative and electronic health record (EHR) data. Using EHR data (April 2020"“March 2021) at the Yale-New Haven Health System and the three hospital systems of the Mayo Clinic, computable phenotype definitions based on ICD-10 diagnosis of COVID-19 (U07.1) were evaluated against positive SARS-CoV-2 PCR or antigen tests. We included 69,423 patients at Yale and 75,748 at Mayo Clinic with either a diagnosis code or a positive SARS-CoV-2 test. The precision and recall of a COVID-19 diagnosis for a positive test were 68.8% and 83.3%, respectively, at Yale, with higher precision (95%) and lower recall (63.5%) at Mayo Clinic, varying between 59.2% in Rochester to 97.3% in Arizona. For hospitalizations with a principal COVID-19 diagnosis, 94.8% at Yale and 80.5% at Mayo Clinic had an associated positive laboratory test, with secondary diagnosis of COVID-19 identifying additional patients. These patients had a twofold higher inhospital mortality than based on principal diagnosis. Standardization of coding practices is needed before the use of diagnosis codes in clinical research and epidemiological surveillance of COVID-19.
Traces of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can be detected in microscopically small fluid droplets exhaled during a very short time span. This is the finding of a new study from the University of Gothenburg. The measurement was carried out primarily with an advanced research instrument developed by the publishing research team.
Scientists have discovered a possible new way to fight COVID-19 by turning part of SARS-CoV-2 against itself. This new strategy shows promise in mice and in human cells in a lab dish, according to the team led by researchers from the Blavatnik Institute at Harvard Medical School and Boston Children's Hospital.
TUESDAY, March 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Two doses of BNT162b2 vaccine are associated with high short-term protection against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection, which wanes after six months, while immunity remains high for those with infection-acquired immunity boosted with vaccination, according to a study published online Feb. 16 in the New England Journal of Medicine.
MONDAY, Feb. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Completely asymptomatic severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection seems to be less common than has been reported, according to a study published online Feb. 14 in Open Forum Infectious Diseases. Emilie Goguet, Ph.D., from the Uniformed Services University of the Health...
The global severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) pandemic requires effective therapies against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), and neutralizing antibodies are a promising therapy. A noncompeting pair of human neutralizing antibodies (B38 and H4) blocking SARS-CoV-2 binding to its receptor, ACE2, have been described previously. Here, we develop bsAb15, a bispecific monoclonal antibody (bsAb) based on B38 and H4. bsAb15 has greater neutralizing efficiency than these parental antibodies, results in less selective pressure and retains neutralizing ability to most SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (with more potent neutralizing activity against the Delta variant). We also selected for escape mutants of the two parental mAbs, a mAb cocktail and bsAb15, demonstrating that bsAb15 can efficiently neutralize all single-mAb escape mutants. Furthermore, prophylactic and therapeutic application of bsAb15 reduced the viral titer in infected nonhuman primates and human ACE2 transgenic mice. Therefore, this bsAb is a feasible and effective strategy to treat and prevent severe COVID-19.
Comparative analysis of SARS-CoV-2 isolates uncovers important mutations outside the spike gene that help the Alpha variant to operate under the radar of innate immune surveillance. The continuous emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOCs), from Alpha to Omicron, underscores the extraordinary capability of the virus to adapt to the...
Npj Primary Care Respiratory Medicine volumeÂ 32, ArticleÂ number:Â 8 (2022) Cite this article. All over the world, SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia is causing a significant short and medium-term morbidity and mortality, with reported persisting symptoms, radiological and lung alterations up to 6 months after symptoms onset. Nevertheless, the 1-year impact on affected patients is still poorly known. In this prospective observational study, 39 patients with SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia were recruited from a single COVID-19 hospital in Southern Switzerland. They underwent a 3-month and 1-year follow-ups. At 1 year, 38 patients underwent functional follow-up through lung function tests and six minutes walking test and submitted SF-12 and SGRQ questionnaires about health-related quality of life. At 1 year most of the patients showed a persistence of the radiological and functional abnormalities and a reduction of the health-related quality of life. Thirty patients (96.8%) still presented some residual abnormalities on CT scans (31 patients at 3 months), though with a general reduction of the lesional load in all lung lobes. Twenty patients (52.6%) had persisting lung function tests impairment, with an overall improvement of DLCO. As concerning the functional status, lowest SpO2 during 6MWT increased significantly. Finally, 19 patients (50%) reported a pathological St. George's Respiratory Questionnaire, and respectively 12 (31.6%) and 11 (28.9%) patients a pathological Short Form Survey-12 in physical and mental components. At 1-year follow-up SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia survivors still present a substantial impairment in radiological and functional findings and in health-related quality of life, despite showing a progressive recovery.
Immunosenescence may impact the functionality and breadth of vaccine-elicited humoral immune responses. The ability of sera to neutralize the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein (S) from Beta, Gamma, Delta, and Epsilon variants of concern (VOCs) relative to the ancestral Wuhan-Hu-1 strain was compared in Comirnaty COVID-19-vaccinated elderly nursing home residents, either SARS-CoV-2 naÃ¯ve (n"‰="‰22) or experienced (n"‰="‰8), or SARS-CoV-2 naÃ¯ve younger individuals (n"‰="‰18) and non-vaccinated individuals who recovered from severe COVID-19 (n"‰="‰19). In all groups, except that including SARS-CoV-2-experienced nursing home residents, some participants lacked NtAb against one or more VOCs, mainly the Beta variant (15"“20%). Serum NtAb titers were lowest against the Beta variant followed by Gamma, Delta and Epsilon variants. Overall, fold change reduction in NtAb titers relative to the ancestral strain was greatest for the Beta variant (6.7"“19.4) followed by Gamma (4.8"“16.0), Epsilon (2.9"“13.4), and Delta (3.5"“6.5) variants, although subtle differences were observed for Beta, Epsilon and Delta variants across comparison groups. In summary, older age, frailty, and concurrence of co-morbidities had no major impact on the serum NtAb activity profile against SARS-CoV-2 VOCs.
