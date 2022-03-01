Rob Manfred shamelessly laughed while canceling Opening Day and MLB Twitter wasn't having it

Tuesday numbered among the darkest days in MLB history but you’d never know it from watching the league’s commissioner.

After careening toward a self-imposed deadline during an owner-imposed lockout, Rob Manfred strolled up to the dais in Jupiter, Florida to deliver the news he was canceling the first two series of the 2022 season in rather chipper fashion.

For anyone watching on mute, the commissioner looked more likely to announce the lockout was ending than explain he was dragging the sport further into a pit of despair. And it’s that image—the one of Manfred smiling at the lectern, attempting to fire off jokes with the assembled media—that may be impossible for him to overcome.

This is the same Rob Manfred who previously said canceling games would be “disastrous” for the league. His mood on Tuesday certainly didn’t seem to reflect that attitude.

More so than calling the World Series’ trophy—the Commissioner’s Trophy—”a piece of metal”, more so than not punishing any players involved in the Houston Astros cheating scandal and more so than explaining without any evidence that owning a baseball team is a bad investment, Manfred’s stewardship of baseball will be remembered for this: a jovial and unperturbed demeanor while ensuring baseball will not be played.

MLB Twitter was having absolutely none of it.