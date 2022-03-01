ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Salesforce tops $7 billion in quarterly revenue for first time, executives focusing on Slack instead of looking for new acquisitions

By Wallace Witkowski
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HEkIv_0eSxb18t00
Salesforce Chairman and Co-CEO Marc Benioff. Associated Press

Salesforce.com Inc. shares rose in extended trading Tuesday after the software company said it would focus on last year’s acquisition of Slack Technologies Inc. instead of considering more purchases after topping $7 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time.

Salesforce

CRM,

-1.39%

shares gained 4% after hours, following a 0.8% decline in the regular session to close at $208.89.

On the call with analysts, Marc Benioff, Salesforce chairman and co-chief executive, remarked how acquisitions like Slack and Tableau Software, its largest acquisition until Slack, have transformed the company.

“Recently, I was actually in the White House with a Fortune 100 CEO who turned to me and said, ‘I start every day with Slack,'” Benioff told analysts on the call. “And this is not a customer that we have even a big Salesforce footprint. And I said to myself, these acquisitions, they have just opened so many doors for us and transformed who we are and the conversation that we can have.”

A little over a year ago, analysts were questioning whether buying Slack was a good move for the company. Salesforce said that $592 million of its $14.19 billion in revenue from the third and fourth quarters was from Slack. The company’s $27.7 billion acquisition of Slack closed on July 21.

On the call, Co-Chief Executive Bret Taylor said Slack was the company’s focus, and that “material” M&A was not, at least in the near term.

“Slack continues to exceed our expectations in every way,” Taylor said. “It’s in the middle of it for every single one of our customer conversations.”

“It’s one of the most exciting acquisitions we’ve ever done,” Taylor told analysts. “It’s critical that we did that at that time, setting up for the future work.”

That sort of optimism helps as the company’s operating margin took a big hit in the fourth quarter, dropping to 15% from 19.8% on a sequential basis. Back in May, analysts debated whether Salesforce’s operating margins could be better after the company had forecast operating margins of 18% for the year.

For the year, margins were 18.7%. Salesforce forecast operating margins of about 20%. On the call, Chief Financial Officer Amy Weaver said M&A is expected to contribute a 100- to 125-basis-point headwind to margins.

Salesforce expects adjusted first-quarter earnings of 93 cents to 94 cents a share on revenue of $7.37 billion to $7.38 billion, while analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast $1 a share on revenue of $7.27 billion.

For fiscal 2023, Salesforce forecasts adjusted earnings of $4.62 to $4.64 a share on revenue of $32 billion to $32.1 billion, with analysts expecting $4.76 a share on revenue of $31.78 billion.

The company reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $28 million, or 3 cents a share, versus income of $267 million, or 28 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings were 84 cents a share, compared with $1.04 a share in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose to $7.33 billion from $5.82 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet had estimated earnings of 75 cents a share on revenue of $7.24 billion, based Salesforce’s forecast of 72 cents to 73 cents a share on revenue of $7.22 billion to $7.23 billion.

Over the past 12 months, Salesforce shares have declined 4%, while the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

IGV,

-1.78%

has declined 8%, the S&P 500 index

SPX,

+0.12%

has gained 10%, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index

COMP,

-0.82%

has slid 0.4%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

+0.39%

— which counts Salesforce as a component — has gained 6%.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Benioff
Front Office Sports

Brooks Passes $1B In Revenue For First Time

Brooks Running’s global revenue for 2021 grew 31% year-over-year to more than $1.11 billion — marking the company’s first billion-dollar year. The brand sold 25% more shoes globally than it did in 2020, with global revenue doubling since 2017. It also made a significant impact in the U.S., where the running shoe market increased 20% year-over-year.
MARKETS
Law.com

On Heels of $1.8 Billion Acquisition, Stack Overflow Hires First CLO

Toy brings 17 years of corporate law experience to Stack Overflow. Toy most recently served as general counsel at Dialpad. She previously served as corporate attorney at K&L Gates, Fenwick & West, and Shearman & Sterling. Knowledge-sharing platform Stack Overflow has hired Lily Toy as its first chief legal officer.
BUSINESS
ZDNet

eBay sees $1 billion revenue in ad sales for FY2021, new focus on sneakers

Ebay on Wednesday reported its fourth quarter financial results, delivering mixed Q4 results and a Q1 outlook below market expectations. The market was unhappy with the results, with shares falling in after-hours trading. Still, CEO Jamie Iannone said the company's growth in advertising revenue, as well as its growth in focus categories like luxury goods and sneakers, leaves it in a good position for future growth.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salesforce Com Inc#Slack Technologies Inc#Tableau Software#The White House
NBC Los Angeles

Zoom Provides Disappointing Revenue Forecast for First Quarter and Full Year

Zoom's revenue growth has slowed as employees started returning to the office and companies eased their purchases of software for remote work. For the current fiscal year, the company sees $4.53 billion to $4.55 billion in revenue, implying 10.7% growth. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had been looking for a bigger figure: $4.71 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TechCrunch

Top subscription app revenue grew 41% in 2021 to reach $18.3 billion

And this represents just a small portion (14%) of the overall revenue from in-app purchases across both apps and games, which totaled $131.6 billion in 2021, according to this latest data from app intelligence firm Sensor Tower. However, this group’s portion of the market is growing. In 2020, subscription revenue...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NBC Connecticut

Salesforce's Slack Is Fixed After 5-Hour Outage Tuesday

Salesforce-owned Slack was down for some users on Tuesday morning. Slack began experiencing issues early Tuesday morning when users were unable to log in, send messages or files or receive notifications. The company said it was investigating the cause of the outage. Issues with Salesforce-owned Slack are now fully resolved.
TECHNOLOGY
Worcester Business Journal

Curaleaf exceeds $1B in revenue for the first time

Curaleaf Holdings Inc., an international cannabis company headquartered in Wakefield with dispensaries in Oxford and Webster, reported a total 2021 revenue of $1.2 billion. This milestone revenue marks the first time that Curaleaf exceeded over one billion in revenue since the company was founded in 2010, according to the announcement from Thursday. The new annual revenues demonstrate a 93% increase when compared to last year’s total of $627 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Michael Kors CEO to leave the company

Capri Holdings Ltd. CPRI, -15.36% announced Monday that Joshua Schulman, chief executive of Michael Kors, is leaving the company. Schulman had been announced as the next chief executive of Capri, which is also the parent company to Versace and Jimmy Choo, effective September 2022. Capri gave no further information about the leadership change. John Idol, chief executive of Capri, will remain with the company and on the board. Capri stock slumped 13% in Monday trading and the stock has edged down 0.3% over the past year. The S&P 500 index.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

110K+
Followers
22K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy