ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago parolee charged after Monday rollover crash on I-65

By STAFF REPORTS
The Exponent
The Exponent
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=328G1m_0eSxaGBu00
Exponent File Photo

A 26-year-old Chicago man on parole in Illinois has been charged after a rollover crash about 6 a.m. Monday on Interstate 65.

A probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday says Alexander Carl Greene was driving too quickly northbound in his Chevy Impala when it appeared he overcorrected and drove into the median and over a cable barrier, landing the car on its top.

A witness stopped to check on him, and Greene asked for a ride. The witness took Greene to a service station at the next exit, at Indiana 38. A state trooper found the man fitting the description at the station. According to the court record, the man was on his phone trying to find a ride, "and his pants were dirty, consistent with being involved in a crash."

Police say Greene smelled strongly of alcohol and marijuana, and they found marijuana in a pocket and took him to a hospital for a blood draw.

While at the hospital, as the officer was removing one handcuff from his arm, "Greene started to reach under his shirt near his waistband." The officer then saw a 9mm Glock handgun sticking out of Greene's waistband, and ammo.

Greene faces five charges, including operating while intoxicated and being a felon with a handgun. He was still in the Tippecanoe County Jail as of Tuesday night, on $5,000 bond, jail records show.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Exponent

Alleged BB bad guys arrested

At least two victims were shot at by with a BB gun by someone driving by early Saturday morning, Purdue police Capt. Song Kang said Monday. The victims called police and described the car, Kang said. The police officers patrolling the area found the car matching the description on North River Road.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Police to increase patrol around St. Patrick's Day

Officers will be conducting "high-visibility" patrols up until March 21, to combat dangerous and aggressive driving, according to a press release from Lafayette Police Department sent Monday. The safety initiative, conducted by the Tippecanoe County Traffic Safety Partnership, consists of the LPD, the West Lafayette Police Department, the Tippecanoe County...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
The Exponent

Lafayette woman charged for allegedly stabbing ex-boyfriend

A Lafayette woman was charged on preliminary charges of stabbing her ex-boyfriend, following their break up, after three years of dating, according to a Lafayette Police Department probable cause affidavit. Tyjairese Nevings was arrested after reportedly stabbing her boyfriend, destroying his property and stealing his TV and shoes. LPD was...
LAFAYETTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
State
Indiana State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Accidents
The Exponent

Lafayette man charged with child molesting

A Lafayette man was arrested for allegedly molesting two children over the span of two years Thursday morning, according to a probably cause affidavit. Ethan Nichols, 23, was arrested after Lafayette police received a report from one of the victims on January 12, 2022. The victim reported that she lived...
LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
607K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy