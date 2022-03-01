Chicago parolee charged after Monday rollover crash on I-65

Exponent File Photo

A 26-year-old Chicago man on parole in Illinois has been charged after a rollover crash about 6 a.m. Monday on Interstate 65.

A probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday says Alexander Carl Greene was driving too quickly northbound in his Chevy Impala when it appeared he overcorrected and drove into the median and over a cable barrier, landing the car on its top.

A witness stopped to check on him, and Greene asked for a ride. The witness took Greene to a service station at the next exit, at Indiana 38. A state trooper found the man fitting the description at the station. According to the court record, the man was on his phone trying to find a ride, "and his pants were dirty, consistent with being involved in a crash."

Police say Greene smelled strongly of alcohol and marijuana, and they found marijuana in a pocket and took him to a hospital for a blood draw.

While at the hospital, as the officer was removing one handcuff from his arm, "Greene started to reach under his shirt near his waistband." The officer then saw a 9mm Glock handgun sticking out of Greene's waistband, and ammo.

Greene faces five charges, including operating while intoxicated and being a felon with a handgun. He was still in the Tippecanoe County Jail as of Tuesday night, on $5,000 bond, jail records show.