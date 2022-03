Ocean heatwaves in the Arctic are increasing in power and frequency, quite probably at a greater rate than in other oceans, according to new research. Marine heatwaves are events in which water temperatures rise well above normal and remain there for days, weeks, or even months. At lower latitudes, they can damage corals and force fish and marine mammals to temporarily move away in pursuit of food and cooler water. It’s an effect that has been compared to that of decades of climate change impact, but all at once.

