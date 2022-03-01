TeamWomen Celebrates International Women’s Day with Zinet Kemal

Gucci has released a special collection dubbed “Chime for Change” to celebrate International Women’s Day. The capsule is comprised of a T-shirt and baseball cap dressed in the same bright red hue. The pieces are emblazoned with the house’s monogram and “Generation Equality” branding. Meanwhile, the back of the tee reads: “None of us can move forward if half of us are held back.” Marco Bizzarri, the president and CEO of the label, expanded on the ethos of the collection: “As Gucci begins its second century, our commitment to a world that is more equal and inclusive is growing even stronger. With our campaign, we stand together to support the next generation fighting for freedom, equality and respect.” In support of gender equality, the capsule’s proceeds will go to several feminist organizations, including UN Women Japan, the Global Fund for Women, Diverse Voices & Action for Equality, Young Feminist Europe and OutRightAction International.
