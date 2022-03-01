ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

TeamWomen Celebrates International Women’s Day with Zinet Kemal

minnesotamonthly.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recognition of International Women’s Day, we’re excited to shine a light on one of our recent 2021 WaveMaker Award Honorees, Zinet Kemal. On this...

www.minnesotamonthly.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Food: Brands celebrate Women's History Month

Brands are using Women's History Month to celebrate the women in their industries and elsewhere. Hershey's, whose brand previously has highlighted the "she" in its iconic chocolate bar name, is offering limited editions beginning this month. Using the hashtag #CelebrateSHE, Hershey's is celebrating women who have made a difference worldwide....
FOOD & DRINKS
CNET

Google Doodle Honors Everyday Heroes for International Women's Day

Heroes live among us, stepping up every day to the world's challenges. As teachers, mechanics, mothers and much more, women get the job done. Their contributions are highlighted each year on International Women's Day, which this year falls on Tuesday. Google is honoring the varied contributions of women in an animated Doodle slideshow that takes us around the world for a glimpse of everyday lives of women in different cultures and how they make a difference.
INTERNET
thebrag.com

International Women’s Day 2022: How you can get involved in Australia

International Women’s Day 2022 takes place on Tuesday, March 8th, but there isn’t just one day to celebrate this year. Around Australia, there are heaps of events happening throughout the week and beyond, all celebrating this year’s IWD theme of #BreakTheBias. This year, the focus is on...
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edith Young
BBC

International Women's Day: Secrets of success in hospitality

The hospitality industry was among the hardest hit during the coronavirus pandemic, but as it begins to pick up now all restrictions have come to an end, the people behind the scenes at restaurants, bars and hotels are determined to be a success. To mark International Women's Day, three leading...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Womens#Parade#Wavemaker Award Honorees
BBC

Tuesday talking point: City host International Women's Day event

Manchester City’s official charity, City in the Community, have hosted an International Women’s Day event at Etihad Stadium for 90 young women from around the City. They took part in workshops covering female employment in sport and career opportunities for young females in leadership positions in sport. The...
SOCCER
Entrepreneur

Investors Catalysing Women's Representation In The Indian Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. “Women are like teabags. You never know how strong they are until they are in hot water,” said Eleanor Roosevelt. Women have helped shape and changed the course of history. Women were integral to the evolution of mankind and it has been said by many that women were the very first entrepreneurs of the world. Residing in a patriarchal society, women also had to face stereotyping, gender discrimination, etc. However, women overcame all those hurdles and made a name for themselves in every field men dominated in and went one step further, proving to men that they were just as good. Women have fought and won for equal participation in everything. However, one thing where it lags is their representation in entrepreneurial ventures.
ECONOMY
BBC

International Women's Day highlights challenges in science and business

Women still face challenges in the sciences and in business, despite the strides they have made, BBC Politics East has been told. In advance of International Women's Day on Tuesday, the BBC looked at the issues still facing women. A recent study found that women make up just 12.8% of...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Society
Interesting Engineering

9 books to read during Women’s History Month in 2022

Women’s History Month is not just a reminder of the contribution of women in our society but it is also the time that encourages us to take inspiration from their seldomly discussed journeys, struggles, and achievements that changed the world. Famous English writer Virginia Wolf once said: “For most of history anonymous was a woman”. However, now our sheroes need not stay anonymous as there are some outstanding books available that are powerful enough to make you aware of the memorable roles women have played throughout history.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Hypebae

Gucci's "Chime for Change" Collection Champions Gender Equality

Gucci has released a special collection dubbed “Chime for Change” to celebrate International Women’s Day. The capsule is comprised of a T-shirt and baseball cap dressed in the same bright red hue. The pieces are emblazoned with the house’s monogram and “Generation Equality” branding. Meanwhile, the back of the tee reads: “None of us can move forward if half of us are held back.” Marco Bizzarri, the president and CEO of the label, expanded on the ethos of the collection: “As Gucci begins its second century, our commitment to a world that is more equal and inclusive is growing even stronger. With our campaign, we stand together to support the next generation fighting for freedom, equality and respect.” In support of gender equality, the capsule’s proceeds will go to several feminist organizations, including UN Women Japan, the Global Fund for Women, Diverse Voices & Action for Equality, Young Feminist Europe and OutRightAction International.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Gucci to Unveil Generation Equality Capsule, Marks International Women’s Day

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Gucci will release a capsule collection through Chime for Change comprising a T-shirt and a baseball cap and centered around the theme of “Generation Equality.” “As Gucci begins its second century, our commitment to a world that is more equal and inclusive is growing even stronger,” said Marco Bizzarri, president and chief executive officer of Gucci. “We at Gucci proudly embrace the values and the action plans brought forward by ‘Generation Equality’ to accelerate progress for gender equality. With our campaign Chime for Change, we stand...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
BBC

Manchester's pioneering women celebrated in display

An exhibition celebrating women "who made Manchester" has gone on display to mark International Women's Day. First In The Fight tells the stories of 10 women whose influence in art, science and social causes played a key role in the city's history. "They shaped what the city is today but...
WORLD
TODAY.com

Support 7 women-owned businesses that give back to women around the world

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy