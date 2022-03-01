The Truth About The XFL | XFL Jim

WWE's Vince McMahon has been in the news quite a bit lately thanks to the interview with Pat McAfee, but the latest news involving the head of WWE involves his time as the head of the XFL. Recently former XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck filed a lawsuit against McMahon for termination without cause, and according to PWInsider representatives for both sides will hold a settlement conference regarding the lawsuit on March 15th in Bridgeport, CT, which if followed through on should bring this story and the suit itself to a close.
