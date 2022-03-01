ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stearns County, MN

Another Deadly Semi Crash in Minnesota

By Andy Brownell
KFIL Radio
KFIL Radio
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Saint Joseph, MN (KROC-AM News) - A truck driver from east-central Minnesota was the victim of a semi-truck crash today in Stearns County. The State Patrol says the 60-year-old man from Rush City was traveling east on I-94...

kfilradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KFIL Radio

Crash injures Albert Lea Teenager & Glenville Woman

Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Albert Lea teenager and a woman from Glenville were injured in a collision Saturday night on the south edge of Albert Lea. The State Patrol says 18-year-old Anthony Calvario was a passenger in a car driven by a 17-year-old boy who was exiting southbound I-35 and entering southbound Highway 65 when the vehicle collided with an SUV traveling south on Highway 65. The road conditions were described as wet when the crash occurred just before 9 PM.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KFIL Radio

Is Your Vehicle One of the Most Stolen Here in Minnesota?

A new survey has just come up with the model cars and trucks most likely to be stolen here in Minnesota. Did your car make the list?. Certain crimes, like carjackings and auto thefts, have been increasing not only here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes but across the country. And now a new list has run down just which cars are most likely to be stolen.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Southeast Rochester Home a Total Loss After Catching Fire

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A home in southeast Rochester is a total loss after a Sunday night fire. The Rochester Fire Department said crews responded to a call of a house fire in the 900 block of 16 ½ street southeast around 9:45 p.m. The homeowner was outside and told crews on the scene that all of the people and one dog had escaped, but one cat had not exited.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

One Person Killed and Three Wounded in Minneapolis Shooting

Minneapolis police responded early Sunday to a shooting that left one person dead and three others wounded. Minneapolis police say a woman wounded in the shooting suffered potentially life-threatening injuries while two males are being treated for non-life-threatening wounds. The man killed during the incident was pronounced dead at the scene.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Stearns County, MN
City
Rush City, MN
City
Saint Joseph, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Stearns County, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Stearns County, MN
Accidents
KFIL Radio

Man Arrested After Damaging Property Inside Woman’s Home in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man is accused of going into a woman’s residence and damaging electronics inside. The Rochester Police Department received a report from a 31-year-old woman that video cameras showed a man entering her home in the 1900 block of Spruce Meadows Drive SE just after 4:00 a.m Monday, and was damaging electronics inside.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Driver Of Minnesota Transit Van Killed In Crash

Farmington, MN (KROC AM News) - A Twin Cities-area crash involving a transit van and a compact SUV killed the driver of the larger vehicle. The State Patrol says the crash occurred around 5:30 pm Tuesday south of Farmington. According to the accident report, the SUV was pulling away from...
FARMINGTON, MN
KFIL Radio

Hit and Run Driver Sentenced for Killing Minneapolis Woman

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A 21-year-old Minneapolis man accused of killing a 70-year-old woman by driving through a red light has been sentenced to more than four years in prison. The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 22-year-old Cameron Bendson was given a 50 month prison term for his conviction...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Minnesota#Traffic Accident#The State Patrol#Highest Paying Jobs
KFIL Radio

Man Found Shot to Death in St. Paul Backyard

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - St. Paul police are investigating the city's 10th murder this year. A news release says St. Paul police officers found an unresponsive man in the backyard of a home after they responded to a 911 call around 11:30 AM on Friday. The report says the officers reported the man had an apparent gunshot wound and was not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene after St. Paul Fire Department medics arrived.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KFIL Radio

Latest Edition Of Rochester 100 MPH Includes 137 MPH Ticket

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - There have been numerous additions to the Rochester area 100 MPH Club since the last list was posted. A Rochester teenager was caught driving 110 mph on Highway 14 on the west side of the city in August. Court records show 18-year-old Blake Keller recently pleaded guilty and was fined $390.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Central Iowa Community Confirms Multiple Deaths from Today’s Storms

A late-winter severe weather outbreak has struck the state of Iowa. Several rounds of strong thunderstorms have hit across Iowa today with multiple reports of confirmed tornadoes. Unfortunately, in the Winterset area of Madison County, authorities now confirm at least six people have been killed, including four adults and two children under age 5. The fatalities did not all occur in the same location. The announcement came in a 9 p.m. press conference carried live by KCCI-TV in Des Moines. The lives were lost during a tornado that struck Winterset at approximately 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
IOWA STATE
KFIL Radio

Runaway Cows Killed By Vehicle Near Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Two cows were killed and two others had to be put down after being hit by a vehicle in rural northeast Olmsted County on Tuesday. Sheriff’s Capt. Jim Schueller says the vehicle was driving east on 75th St around 8:00 pm when it hit the cows in the 6000 block.
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KFIL Radio

Man Dies From Injuries Following St. Paul Apartment Fire

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - One of the three people injured in an apartment building fire in St. Paul on Tuesday has died. The Saint Paul Police Department today identified the victim as 73-year-old James Sparks. He and two other people were transported to Regions Hospital after the St. Paul Fire Department responded to a fire in an apartment around 2:15 PM Tuesday.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KFIL Radio

Four Hostages Freed by St. Paul Police

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in St. Paul say a hostage situation at a gas station yesterday ended without injuries. According to St. Paul police, officers responded Tuesday afternoon to a 911 call from a person reporting that a woman with a gun was threatening people inside the business. While police were heading to the Eastside business the woman took the people inside the gas station hostage. A news release says the responding officers arrived at the scene shortly after 3 PM. While they were securing the area members of the St. Paul police SWAT team and crisis negotiators also responded.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KFIL Radio

Probation For Near Fatal Stabbing in Owatonna

Owatonna, MN (KROC-AM News ) - A woman accused of nearly killing her boyfriend in an attack last March will not have to serve any prison time. A Steele County judge today sentenced 35-year-old Tierrah Wells to four years on probation for her conviction on a first-degree assault charge. The Waseca woman admitted to the charge in January through a plea agreement that led to the dismissal of an attempted murder charge.
OWATONNA, MN
KFIL Radio

Once Again, You’ll Find the Best Hospital in the World Here in Rochester

It's not exactly a surprise, but another national survey says when it comes to hospitals in the world, you can't get better than the ones here in Rochester. Hearing that Mayo Clinic is ranked near the top of a national survey is about as shocking these days as a snowstorm happening in March in Minnesota, right during high school sports tournaments. That is, we just expect it to happen, right?
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

KFIL Radio

Rochester, MN
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
977K+
Views
ABOUT

103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kfilradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy