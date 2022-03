As he awaits his sentencing trial next month, Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty has appeared in an alleged new photo from behind bars, posing with two fellow inmates. In the picture, the "Back In Blood" rapper stands in the middle of his two friends, looking straight into the camera as he sports a grown-out beard. He's wearing an all-white sweatsuit with a white beanie next to the other inmates, who throw up middle fingers and gang signs in the picture. It is unclear when the photo was taken but DJ Akademiks and several other rap blogs claim this is recent.

