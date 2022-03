RJ Bardsley is a partner at Wireside Communications, where he focuses on the cross-section of technology, culture and media trends. My very first run ever was on the levee along the banks of the Mississippi River in a little town just outside of New Orleans. I was five years old, and I remember the damp warmth of the Louisiana air and the crush of bleached shells beneath my feet.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 11 DAYS AGO