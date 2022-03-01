A spotlight on theater curtains

Thanks to a generous Lunch 4 Literacy grant, CMOR is able to offer “Charlie’s Book Club,” a school-year book giveaway program for children ages six through 10. CMOR has a different book to give away each month. March’s selection is a Native American-themed classic and Caldecott Medal winner: "The Girl Who Loved Wild Horses" by Paul Goble (1978). Books are available free of charge on a first-come first-served basis, one book per child. Younger children are encouraged to join Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Book themes for Charlie’s Book Club include art, science, history, Native American culture, cooking and gardening. Books are selected to coordinate with the Museum’s mission and exhibits, according to a museum news release.
Comments / 0