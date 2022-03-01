ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

A spotlight on theater curtains

By Mar 1, 2022
Cover picture for the articleThe long black curtains that hang alongside the stage in the Colman Egan gymnasium serve as a backdrop for countless events and community gatherings, their condition often going unnoticed. Karisma Rennich, a CE senior and an active member of the theater program there, has paid close attention to them....

