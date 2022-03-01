A spotlight on theater curtains

It is not so unusual to see an Oak Ridger live to be 100 (more or less disproving the glow in the dark with radiation theory). What is super extraordinary about one Oak Ridger who is about to do so — on Tuesday, March 8 — is that she continues to live in her modified "B" house, goes out for a walk almost every day in the neighborhood (only requiring a walker for the last couple of years), prepares her own meals, and converses with family and friends with the wit and intelligence of a 20-year-old.

OAK RIDGE, TN ・ 1 HOUR AGO