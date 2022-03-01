ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarlett Johansson kept her pregnancies out of the public eye for fear of being 'scrutinised'

By Celebretainment
thechronicle-news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScarlett Johansson kept her pregnancies out of the public eye for fear of being...

www.thechronicle-news.com

Effingham Radio

Celebrity Gossip: Scarlett Johansson, Chris Pine, Sophie Turner + More!

SCARLETT JOHANSSON NEVER WENT TO THE GYM BEFORE MARVEL CASTING: Scarlett Johansson admitted to Vanity Fair that she’d never been in a gym prior to being cast as Black Widow in 2010’s Iron Man 2. She told the magazine, “I had never stepped foot in a gym, and I had five weeks to prepare myself for these huge stunt sequences.” She wound up at a “massive, huge muscle meathead” gym in Los Angeles and did not have a great experience. She added, “I didn’t know how to use any of the equipment. I mean, I was so intimidated.” However, the role turned into a 11-year commitment and a “massive lifestyle change.”
Popculture

Scarlett Johansson Announces New Endeavor

Scarlett Johansson is done playing Black Widow, but she's still busy with new projects. The Marriage Story star announced a launch date for her own skincare line, The Outset, earlier this week. Johansson started an Instagram page to give fans a first-look at the beauty line, which she announced last year.
The Hollywood Reporter

Scarlett Johansson Says Her Plant-Based Beauty Line Is the “White T-Shirt of Skin Care”

Scarlett Johansson does not share her life with the world on social media. In this way, the actress hews to a pre-Instagram model of stardom, when celebrities were seen and heard in limited and intentional ways (read: when promoting a project). Johansson’s place in modern Hollywood, though, is evidenced by the launch of her new skin-care brand The Outset, as she joins a chorus of other celebrity beauty brands that seems to grow larger for consumers each season. The Outset is an eco-friendly, plant-based skincare line. Johansson’s co-founder and the brand’s CEO, Kate Foster Lengyel, was founder and CEO of SwearBy,...
wmagazine.com

Scarlett Johansson Joined Instagram (to Promote Her Beauty Line)

It almost feels like a given for a celebrity to have a beauty industry side gig, and yet the news that Scarlett Johansson has joined the fray still comes as something of a surprise. Even more unexpected is the other life change it’s made for: To best market her upcoming “clean” skincare venture, The Outset, the 37-year-old has also joined the masses on social media. And yes, she’s already getting trolled—chiefly by her husband Colin Jost. “Is this the best way to contact you?,” he commented on a closeup of Johansson. “I’m starting a similar brand called "Part of a Face" and would love to use this photo. Thanks."
Vogue Magazine

Scarlett Johansson Secured Her Superhero Status by Taking on the Hollywood Machine. Her Next Feat? A Clean Skin-Care Line

The last time I met Scarlett Johansson, seven years ago, she had just given birth to her daughter, Rose, and had brought the infant on the press junket for a new luxury beauty launch. Johansson was running late, according to her publicists, who kept the details vague. She arrived within a few minutes, looking noticeably bright-eyed and fresh, especially for someone who was only a few months postpartum. “I’m so sorry, I was nursing my daughter,” she explained with a warmth and familiarity that were disarming coming from the woman who would shortly become the world’s highest-paid actress.
Page Six

Scarlett Johansson launching skincare line The Outset

Scarlett Johansson is the latest celebrity to break into the beauty industry. The “Black Widow” actress, 37, first announced that she would launch a skincare line in 2021, and now fans are getting a first look at the goods. Johansson’s new brand, The Outset, now has both a...
Vanity Fair

Scarlett Johansson on Motherhood, Superhero Workouts, and Her New Minimalist Beauty Brand

All products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The start of spring is weeks away, but small signs of renewal keep presenting themselves. Clothing in petal-soft pastels. Fresh haircuts. Offices steadily humming back to life. That all manifests in the Zoom window, where Scarlett Johansson (salmon-colored sweater, crisp blond bob) is smiling from the Manhattan headquarters of The Outset, her new skin-care brand. Nothing about the six minimalist products suggests the star power that comes from Marvel juggernauts and art-house darlings like Lost in Translation and Her. In lieu of the actor’s name on the white boxes, there are tiny logos denoting cruelty-free formulas, a carbon-neutral facility, and cartons made using wind energy. If there’s a whiff of Johansson at all—a surname passed down by her Danish architect father—it’s in the Scandinavian simplicity of the design: frosted-glass jars with cornflower blue type.
Well+Good

Scarlett Johansson Gets Real About Her New Minimalist Skin Care Line

When I tell people that I'm going to interview Scarlett Johansson about her new skin-care line, The Outset, nobody is chill about it. My massage therapist, who is deeply into comic-book movies, is gleeful over the Black Widow of it all; women, surprisingly, are curious to know if she's friendly. My husband, choosing his words wisely, merely remarks that she is "a very pretty lady" and has "a very nice voice." And in typical fashion, online commenters either applauded or condemned Johansson for being another famous person launching a product line.
Refinery29

Scarlett Johansson, Skin-Care Founder & Wordle Fan

When I found out that Scarlett Johansson was launching a skin-care brand called The Outset, I was skeptical. You might've been, too. Another celebrity — this time, an award-winning actress — designing beauty products when candidly, the space is already pretty saturated. However, the story of Johansson and...
