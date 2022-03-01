Ashley Parker Angel has been robbed

When Griselda Cassamajor locked eyes with Drinel Joseph from across the dance floor, it seemed like love at first sight. Tragically, the romance would end in bloodshed and violence. It was August 2006 when Cassamajor, 26, met Joseph, 27, at an Orlando nightclub. Cassamajor had been partying with friends when...
Police in Daytona Beach, Fla. are searching for a man who stabbed a married couple to death while they biked home over the weekend. The bodies of Terry Aultman, 48, and his wife Brenda Aultman, 55, were discovered in the early hours of Sunday morning on the side of the intersection at North Wild Olive Avenue and Riverview Boulevard, according to a statement from DBPD.
REIGNING Miss Alabama acted "erratically" and "very strange" in the moments before she fell to her death from the third floor of her Miami condo. Zoe Sozo Bethel, 27, ran down the hallway, didn't see the balcony and flipped over the side, according to police reports exclusively obtained by The Sun.
FOUR masseuses were seen leaving the exclusive Thai resort Shane Warne was staying at just two hours before he was found dead. The women were seen exiting the luxury Samujana Villa in Koh Samui, Thailand, after dishing out treatments to the ace and his pals. According to a local police...
AMERICAN Pickers star Danielle Colby held back tears after learning that a "$20K" banned Beatles record was fake during a recent episode of the show. The reality star came to the realization that the item was not real after visiting an appraiser. In a clip from American Pickers, Danielle opened...
Shane Warne's cause of death has been revealed, four days after his death was announced. According to Thai police, the 52-year-old cricket legend died of "natural causes". WATCH: A look back at cricket legend Shane Warne's life. Just hours later, on Monday night, his family, including his three children, Brooke,...
Miranda Lambert won the biggest prize of the night at the ACM Awards on Monday after being crowned Entertainer of the Year. But her joy over finally scooping the coveted title was tinged with sadness as she revealed her heartbreak during an emotional acceptance speech. Miranda was unable to attend the Las Vegas ceremony as she is currently in London, England, for a string of upcoming shows.
Wendy Williams' ex-husband Kevin Hunter was spotted out and about with his current fiancée Sharina Hudson celebrating her birthday — only days after he slapped the producers of The Wendy Williams Show with legal docs in federal court. Over the weekend, Sharina — who is alleged to have...
When the Los Angeles Superior Court ruled on Wednesday (March 2) that Kim Kardashian was officially considered to be legally single, Kodak Black wasted no time shooting his shot at Kanye West’s ex-wife. “You Need a Real N-gga Out Dat Pompanoya Bae, Ain’t Even Gone Play, Real Gansta @kimkardashian,”...
Corrie McKeague told two sisters that he regularly walked up to ten miles back to his base from nights out, an inquest heard today. Mr McKeague vanished in the early hours of September 24, 2016, when he was aged 23 after being thrown out of the Flex nightclub in Bury St Edmunds.
Kodak Black is further proof of the old saying “the richer you are, the more free stuff you get.” Despite pulling in six figures a show, the 24-year-old rapper didn’t have to spend a dime on the latest addition to his already impressive car collection. Stephen Deleonardis...
A family has opened up about the terrifying moment they were given just 10 minutes to pack their belongings and flee to safety as a massive landslide threatened to swallow their home. The Buksh family's home is in the foothills of the Blue Mountains, which has been hammered by torrential...
London, U.K. – Dizzee Rascal (real name Dylan Kwabena Mills) was reportedly found guilty of assault by beating at Wimbledon Magistrates Court on Monday (March 7), according to Yahoo! Entertainment. As captured on video, the U.K. rapper also broke a Press Association (PA) photographer’s camera on his way out of court. A character witness had just stated in court he’d “never seen Dylan display aggressive behavior,” but apparently the guilty verdict was enough to cause quite the reaction.
Another young internet star has died tragically young. News recently broke that YouTube star Lil Bo Weep had died at the age of 22, and many fans were shocked and dismayed by the news. Lil Bo Weep first began releasing music that she had produced on SoundCloud in 2015, when she was just 15. Now, her father has announced her death on Facebook, leaving many to wonder what happened to her.
Kylie Jenner re-emerged from her time out of the spotlight to run errands Monday, one month after welcoming her son, Wolf. The makeup mogul, 24, looked relaxed in Los Angeles as she stepped out with her 4-year-old daughter, Stormi, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Jenner, who is typically...
The drama series NCIS: Los Angeles first introduced audiences to Agent Devin Rountree (Caleb Castille) in the Season 11 premiere. After being bumped up to a series regular, Caleb's character quickly became a fan favorite. Opposite the likes of G Callen (Chris O'Donnell), Sam Hanna (LL Cool J), and Fatima Zamazi (Medalion Rahimi), Rountree has found himself in the thick of the action throughout his stint on the series.
Sarah Abo walked off the set of the Today show after clashing with Karl Stefanovic during Monday's live broadcast. The 60 Minutes reporter, who is currently filling in for co-host Allison Langdon, was presenting the weather forecast when she mispronounced the name of a town. 'You did really well until...
Love the passive aggressive dad energy going on here. Back in 2016 (when I could still stomach Fireball), this Texas dad went viral when he found his 16-year-old daughter’s secret booze hidden in her bedroom. After saying he hopes she’s having fun on her trip to South Padre Island, he gets down to business.
Comments / 0