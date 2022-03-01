ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ashley Parker Angel has been robbed

By Celebretainment
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAshley Parker Angel has been robbed. The 40-year-old musician - who shot...

People

Husband & Wife Stabbed to Death Riding Home in Daytona Beach, Cops Haven't Ruled Out Random Attack

Police in Daytona Beach, Fla. are searching for a man who stabbed a married couple to death while they biked home over the weekend. The bodies of Terry Aultman, 48, and his wife Brenda Aultman, 55, were discovered in the early hours of Sunday morning on the side of the intersection at North Wild Olive Avenue and Riverview Boulevard, according to a statement from DBPD.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert reveals her 'heart is broken' during emotional ACM Awards appearance

Miranda Lambert won the biggest prize of the night at the ACM Awards on Monday after being crowned Entertainer of the Year. But her joy over finally scooping the coveted title was tinged with sadness as she revealed her heartbreak during an emotional acceptance speech. Miranda was unable to attend the Las Vegas ceremony as she is currently in London, England, for a string of upcoming shows.
HipHopDX.com

Kodak Black Shoots His Shot At Kim Kardashian After She's Declared Single

When the Los Angeles Superior Court ruled on Wednesday (March 2) that Kim Kardashian was officially considered to be legally single, Kodak Black wasted no time shooting his shot at Kanye West’s ex-wife. “You Need a Real N-gga Out Dat Pompanoya Bae, Ain’t Even Gone Play, Real Gansta @kimkardashian,”...
Daily Mail

Family's horror as they are given just 10 minutes to escape their Blue Mountains home before a landslide SWALLOWED the driveway and front yard: 'It felt like an out-of-body experience'

A family has opened up about the terrifying moment they were given just 10 minutes to pack their belongings and flee to safety as a massive landslide threatened to swallow their home. The Buksh family's home is in the foothills of the Blue Mountains, which has been hammered by torrential...
HipHopDX.com

Dizzee Rascal Destroys Camera In Fit Of Rage After Being Found Guilty Of Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend

London, U.K. – Dizzee Rascal (real name Dylan Kwabena Mills) was reportedly found guilty of assault by beating at Wimbledon Magistrates Court on Monday (March 7), according to Yahoo! Entertainment. As captured on video, the U.K. rapper also broke a Press Association (PA) photographer’s camera on his way out of court. A character witness had just stated in court he’d “never seen Dylan display aggressive behavior,” but apparently the guilty verdict was enough to cause quite the reaction.
Distractify

YouTube Star Lil Bo Weep Is Dead at 22, and Fans Are Shocked at the News

Another young internet star has died tragically young. News recently broke that YouTube star Lil Bo Weep had died at the age of 22, and many fans were shocked and dismayed by the news. Lil Bo Weep first began releasing music that she had produced on SoundCloud in 2015, when she was just 15. Now, her father has announced her death on Facebook, leaving many to wonder what happened to her.
Page Six

Kylie Jenner re-emerges one month after welcoming baby Wolf

Kylie Jenner re-emerged from her time out of the spotlight to run errands Monday, one month after welcoming her son, Wolf. The makeup mogul, 24, looked relaxed in Los Angeles as she stepped out with her 4-year-old daughter, Stormi, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Jenner, who is typically...
Distractify

Agent Devin Rountree Has Been MIA Lately on 'NCIS: Los Angeles' — What Happened to Him?

The drama series NCIS: Los Angeles first introduced audiences to Agent Devin Rountree (Caleb Castille) in the Season 11 premiere. After being bumped up to a series regular, Caleb's character quickly became a fan favorite. Opposite the likes of G Callen (Chris O'Donnell), Sam Hanna (LL Cool J), and Fatima Zamazi (Medalion Rahimi), Rountree has found himself in the thick of the action throughout his stint on the series.
