Magic Johnson over the weekend joined the chorus of people who have criticized Russell Westbrook, but the Los Angeles Lakers legend is now changing his stance. Johnson appeared on ESPN’s “NBA Countdown” on Saturday and had some harsh words for Westbrook. He advised Westbrook to stop sparring with the media and start taking accountability for his poor play. Johnson also may have referred to Westbrook as “Westbrick,” which is the play on words people have been using to taunt the Lakers guard. You can see the video here.

NBA ・ 7 HOURS AGO