There's a Brand New Fish Sandwich at Hardee's and Carl's Jr.

Luxury seafood is coming your way.Garreth Paul/Unsplash. Owners of successful restaurants rarely stick to owning a single location. Often, these owners look to spread around what works and bring secondary restaurants to the public. That is exactly what Danny Quinn is doing here in metro Phoenix. The owner of Pubblico Italian Eatery in both Phoenix and Scottsdale has decided to set his sights on a different style of restaurant with his launch of Rockefeller. And while the restaurant will offer a selection of different menu items from his other Italian destinations, the new joint will remain in his familiar neck of the woods, with it opening on the corner of Doubletree Ranch and Hayden in Scottsdale.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 25 DAYS AGO