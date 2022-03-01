ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

There's a Brand New Fish Sandwich at Hardee's and Carl's Jr.

By Opheli Garcia Lawler
Thrillist
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSister brands Hardee's and Carl's Jr. are releasing a new fish sandwich this spring, joining Arby's new Spicy Fish Sandwich and a full lineup of other seasonal seafood offerings from fast food chains across the country. Last year, Carl's...

www.thrillist.com

Comments / 3

Related
Thrillist

Taco Bell Just Dropped 3 New Menu Items That We Can't Wait to Try

If you needed any excuse to skip the grocery store this week and order in every single night all in the spirit of self-care, here's your sign to do just that. Taco Bell surprised us all with the Monday morning news we needed: The Chalupa slinger is releasing three all-new menu items set to debut this week.
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

Why You Should Never Eat A McDonald’s Apple Pie Again—Ew!

From its crispy, cinnamon-drizzled outer layer to its warm and sweet, crushed-apple-filled inside, it’s no wonder why McDonald’s Baked Hot Apple Pie has been a popular mainstay on its international menus for years. The item, a baked miniature pastry, comes in a compact box and is one of the most iconic Dollar Menu foods the chain has.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish Sandwich#Fish Fillet#Fast Food#Food Drink#Hardee#Arby#Thrillist#The Fast Food Post#Panko
Greyson F

Popular Breakfast Restaurant Opening New Location

Wake up early for your morning pancakes.Joseph Gonzalez/Unsplash. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. And for those who enjoy a bit of sweetness in the morning, there’s nothing like well-made pancakes and other goodies during breakfast. To help satisfy those early food cravings, a popular breakfast destination in metro Phoenix is expanding to a third location.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Greyson F

Downtown Restaurant Closes Suddenly

There's now one less place to get a burger.Eiliv-Sonas Aceron/Unsplash. 4th Avenue here in Tucson has long been a melting pot of ideas and identities. It brings all kinds of people from all walks of life together. It’s a popular tourist destination and yet it houses some of the most popular bars in the city as well. And yet even with the built-in foot traffic, it isn’t always enough for some restaurants. One particular cafe and bar found itself on the short end of the stick recently, closing after just one year of business.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Greyson F

Popular Downtown Bar Stripped of Liquor License

A popular bar is loosing its liquor licenseAdam Jaime/Unsplash. There’s no denying the extensive list of Mexican bars and restaurants in greater Phoenix. For lovers of the style, it makes it easy to find delicious tacos or a well-made burrito. And while more and more Mexican restaurants are opening up, one particular location is finding itself in hot waters and, because of it, may struggle to stay open.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

New Luxury Seafood Restaurant Now Open

Luxury seafood is coming your way.Garreth Paul/Unsplash. Owners of successful restaurants rarely stick to owning a single location. Often, these owners look to spread around what works and bring secondary restaurants to the public. That is exactly what Danny Quinn is doing here in metro Phoenix. The owner of Pubblico Italian Eatery in both Phoenix and Scottsdale has decided to set his sights on a different style of restaurant with his launch of Rockefeller. And while the restaurant will offer a selection of different menu items from his other Italian destinations, the new joint will remain in his familiar neck of the woods, with it opening on the corner of Doubletree Ranch and Hayden in Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
iheart.com

It's Time For Fish Fry Fridays-Here's A Guide To One Near You

Wednesday is Ash Wednesday for practicing Christians and that means the return of fish fry Fridays in Northwest Ohio. Here's a link for the Toledo Diocese list of all Catholic parishes holding events and list of other groups holding fish fry dinners. Don't forget the local food trucks also serve up fish on Fridays. Check out the Facebook page for Off The Rails Food Trolley.
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

McDonald's Will Give You 20 Free Chicken McNuggets All Weekend

The Super Bowl spread—food, not the betting line—is just as important, probably more important, than the commercials or the Puppy Bowl. It might even be more important than the game unless you're from Cincinnati or Los Angeles. (Or if you're from St. Louis and actively cheering against those turncoats.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheStreet

The New M&M Flavor Has Some Surprising Ingredients

M&Ms, the iconic candy-coated chocolate has been in the news a lot lately: a month after the candy's new and less sexy characters prompted a conservative backlash, the Mars-owned candy brand is teasing fans with a new flavor. Introduced in 1941 in the red, yellow, green, brown, orange, and violet...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Is This Really What McDonald's Workers Do When Customers Ask For Fresh Nuggets?

There's no denying that fast food chicken nuggets are a firm fan favorite. In fact, Americans eat over two billion of them every year, reports CNBC. One of the leaders of chicken nugget perfection is unquestionably McDonald's, with its McNuggets regularly featuring as a mealtime treat or convenient snack. In order to maintain its legendary status, McDonald's prepares its chicken nuggets in a very specific way. According to the company's website, white meat is cut from the breast, tenderloin, or rib of chickens before being marinated in flavor, battered, and partially fried. The nuggets are frozen for use in restaurants and are completely fried when served.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy