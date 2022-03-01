ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

India's BPCL seeks extra Gulf oil, fearing Russian supply hit - source

By Nidhi Verma
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fcli9_0eSx3uyo00

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -State-run Indian refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp. is seeking extra oil from Middle Eastern producers for April, fearing Western sanctions against Russia could hit deliveries of Urals crude, a source familiar with the matter said.

BPCL, India second biggest state refiner, on an average buys two million barrels of Russian Urals every month on a delivered basis, where the seller arranges for insurance of the cargo and ships. The oil is processed at BPCL’s 310,000 barrels per day (bpd) Kochi refinery in southern India.

BPCL has booked one million barrels of Urals for loading in March and three million in April.

Traders are willing to meet the existing commitments, but have told BPCL they will not quote for supplies in future months, the source said, adding: “No one knows how the situation will pan out in April, so BPCL wants to be prepared.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special operation,” was met with widespread condemnation and an array of sanctions by Western countries.

The United States and its allies have targetted Russia’s central bank, top businesses, oligarchs and officials, including President Vladimir Putin himself.

The source said Gulf producers had not committed to additional supplies for BPCL, as allocations for April loading are due to be finalised next week.

BPCL also intends to draw from its inventories to make up for any shortfall of Russian oil, the source said.

The company did not respond to an email seeking comment.

On Monday, Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the country’s top refiner, said it would accept Russian oil and Kazakhstan’s CPC blend only on a delivered basis due to insurance risks. IOC last week bought Russian oil in a tender after a two-year gap.

India’s top lender State Bank of India has told clients it won’t handle trade relating to sanctioned entities in any currency.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Oil#Oil Company#Ukraine#Russian#Bharat Petroleum Corp#Middle Eastern#Urals#Western#Indian Oil Corp Lrb Ioc#Cpc#State Bank Of India
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Place
New Delhi, IN
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
Fortune

Game-changing drones used in Ukraine are straining the relationship between Russia’s Putin and Turkey’s Erdogan. Here’s why

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The laser-guided, bomb-carrying drones that have served as an ace up the sleeve of Ukrainian soldiers are manufactured by a company with ties to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan—and they're straining the relationship between Turkey and Russia.
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

351K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy