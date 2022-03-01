Lakers vs. Mavericks: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks face off against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck!

We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.

The game tips off at 7 p.m. PT and can be seen on TNT.

The Mavs (36-25) have won seven of their last 10 games, including a heroic comeback win over the Warriors from a 21-point second-half deficit on the road on Sunday. The Lakers (27-33) have three wins in their last 12 games, and are coming off a 28-point home loss to the Pelicans.

Betting lines

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

Point spread: Mavericks -5.5

Money line: Mavericks -220 / Lakers +175

Over-under: 216.5

Mavericks at Lakers injury report

Mavericks: Trey Burke (left shoulder sprain), Marquese Chriss (right knee soreness), Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery), Frank Ntilikina (right ankle sprain) and Theo Pinson (right finger fracture) are out.

Lakers: Austin Reaves (right ankle sprain) is probable. LeBron James (left knee soreness) is questionable. Avery Bradley (right knee effusion), Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain) and Kendrick Nunn (right knee bone bruise) are out.

Advice and prediction

I’m staying away from the spread here, and instead taking what I feel to be a much surer bet: Luka Doncic to hit over 2.5 3-pointers at minus-145. Doncic averaged 4.0 made 3s in the month of February, and with so many players out for Dallas, he’s going to be shooting a high volume on Tuesday.

Prediction: Mavericks 116, Lakers 107

