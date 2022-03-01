ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers vs. Mavericks: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

By Nick Schwartz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f1oeT_0eSx23l700

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks face off against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck!

We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.

The game tips off at 7 p.m. PT and can be seen on TNT.

The Mavs (36-25) have won seven of their last 10 games, including a heroic comeback win over the Warriors from a 21-point second-half deficit on the road on Sunday. The Lakers (27-33) have three wins in their last 12 games, and are coming off a 28-point home loss to the Pelicans.

Betting lines

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

  • Point spread: Mavericks -5.5
  • Money line: Mavericks -220 / Lakers +175
  • Over-under: 216.5

Click here to place your bets at Tipico Sportsbook.

Mavericks at Lakers injury report

Mavericks: Trey Burke (left shoulder sprain), Marquese Chriss (right knee soreness), Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery), Frank Ntilikina (right ankle sprain) and Theo Pinson (right finger fracture) are out.

Lakers: Austin Reaves (right ankle sprain) is probable. LeBron James (left knee soreness) is questionable. Avery Bradley (right knee effusion), Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain) and Kendrick Nunn (right knee bone bruise) are out.

Advice and prediction

I’m staying away from the spread here, and instead taking what I feel to be a much surer bet: Luka Doncic to hit over 2.5 3-pointers at minus-145. Doncic averaged 4.0 made 3s in the month of February, and with so many players out for Dallas, he’s going to be shooting a high volume on Tuesday.

Prediction: Mavericks 116, Lakers 107

Get more betting analysis and predictions at Sportsbook Wire.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

